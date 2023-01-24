ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder Junction, WI

WJFW-TV

Mules Up North taking place on Mar. 4

EAGLE RIVER (WJFW) - The Eagle River Chamber of Commerce announced that the second-ever Mules Up North will take place on Sat., Mar. 4. Bartenders from Eagle River area bars and restaurants will mix two different types of mules in the mix-drink competition. The event will last 3 hours and consist of heavy hors d'ouerves and live entertainment throughout the evening. Event patrons will sample drinks and vote on their favorite mule with the winners being announced at 8:30 p.m.
EAGLE RIVER, WI
WJFW-TV

Snowmobiler in Vilas County dies after hitting a tree.

PHELPS - A snowmobiler died in Phelps Thursday afternoon. Just before 2:30 on Thursday, the Vilas County 911 Center received a call of a snowmobiler who had struck a tree in the Town of Phelps. Officers at the scene identified the snowmobile had gone off the trail and struck a...
VILAS COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Helicopter paged to northwoods snowmobile crash

Two people were injured, one traumatically, in a snowmobile crash Thursday in northern Wisconsin. The crash was reported at about 2:30 p.m. on a trail near Shooting Range Road in Phelps, in Vilas County. First responders began CPR on the most seriously injured victim, a female. A second patient reportedly suffered arm injuries in the crash.
VILAS COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

UPDATE: Name released in fatal Rhinelander-area snowmobile crash

A 57-year-old man is dead after a snowmobile crash north of Rhinelander, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department. The crash was reported at about 5:30 p.m. on Hwy, 47 and Bridge Road in the town of Newbold. Sheriff’s officials say a group of snowmobiles were crossing Hwy. 47 from east to west when the last snowmobile in the group was struck by a southbound 2013 Chevrolet Silverado pickup. The snowmobile driver, identified by police as 57-year-old Michael Green, of Oak Lawn, Ill., died at the scene.
RHINELANDER, WI
WSAW

Illinois man killed in Oneida County snowmobile vs. vehicle crash

MCNAUGHTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Oneida County Sheriff’s Department has released the name of a man killed Thursday while snowmobiling. Investigators said Michael Green, 57, was attempting to cross Highway 47 near McNaughton with a group of snowmobilers when he was struck by a vehicle. The crash happened near Bridge Road in the town of Newbold.
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

UPDATE: One dead in Phelps snowmobile crash

A 59-year-old woman is dead after a snowmobile crash Thursday in Vilas County, one of two fatalities reported within hours of one another in the northwoods. The first crash was reported at about 2:30 p.m. on a trail near Shooting Range Road in Phelps. First responders began CPR on the woman and paged a helicopter to the crash scene. A second patient reportedly suffered arm injuries in the crash.
VILAS COUNTY, WI
wxpr.org

One person hospitalized after fire in Minocqua apartment building

One person is in the hospital after a fire at a Minocqua apartment complex. Authorities say most residents in the upstairs apartments of the Coach House Apartments on Oneida Street were evacuated. But police had to rescue one person, who was taken to the hospital and treated for burns. Minocqua...
MINOCQUA, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau investment broker charged in $1.9M securities fraud

A Wausau investment agent who defrauded clients of an estimated $1.9 million is facing decades in federal prison, after the U.S. Dept. of Justice filed criminal charges against him this week. Anthony “Tony” Liddle, who owned Prosper Wealth Management in Rhinelander and Wausau, has already been barred from the industry....
WAUSAU, WI

