Pleasantville, NJ

Cat Country 107.3

New Hallmark Store Coming to Somers Point, NJ

Sometimes, people want to actually buy a card to give or mail someone to signify a special occasion. One of the store brands that has stood the test of time, Hallmark, is reportedly making its way back to Somers Point. Somers Point has been without a Hallmark store since Donna's Hallmark Shop closed a while back. That store was located in the Somers Point Plaza, a few doors down from ACME.
SOMERS POINT, NJ
ocnjsentinel.com

Making history in Upper Township

UPPER TOWNSHIP — While there are sadly few pairs of shoes to fill for Kim Hayes as a female leader in the township, they include the big, buckled ones of two Revolutionary War heroines. The committeewoman was elected by her peers as the first female deputy mayor in the...
UPPER TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Sweet! Is a New Crumbl Cookies Coming to This South Jersey Location?

Get your sweet tooth ready in Gloucester County! Another Crumbl Cookies is coming. Honestly, there can never be enough of them, if you ask me. According to a picture posted by Facebook community page "South Jersey Food Scene", a new Crumbl Cookies location was spotted under construction. The signage is up, and the windows are papered up with signs that say "Coming Soon." Wooh!! Click HERE to see the picture.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ Transit wants commuters to tell them what they’d like to see in a new Camden transit center

Anyone who’s used the 34-year-old Water Rand Transportation Center in Camden knows its overdue for an extreme makeover. NJ Transit has a project to build a new Walter Rand center on its “to do” list. But first, they want to hear from the people who use it – including what features should it have. Commuters will be able to do just that during two forums being held on Monday Jan. 30.
CAMDEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

County Hosting Free Food Distribution Event on Saturday

WESTAMPTON, NJ — The Burlington County Commissioners will be holding a free food distribution event this weekend, in partnership with the Food Bank of South Jersey.  The event will take place on Saturday, January 28 from 10AM to 12PM in the parking lot at 695 Woodlane Road in Westampton.  Burlington County residents in need of assistance are eligible for free boxes of food on a first come, first served basis while supplies last. Free groceries and prepared meals will be available for families in need while supplies last. Drive-up style is preferred for those attending. If using your car, please keep your windows closed and make room in your trunk for the food box.  Those attending the event can also be helped with enrollment into the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).  Burlington County is continuing to accept canned food donations through January 31 in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Collection boxes are located in the lobby of the County Administration building, located at 49 Rancocas Road, as well as other County offices and facilities, including the Burlington County Library at 5 Pioneer Boulevard in Westampton.  Please only donate canned food that has not passed the sell-by date indicated on the can.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Philadelphia Area Man Wins Thousands on The Price is Right

How many times have you stayed home from work or school because you were sick and watched The Price is Right? Too many to count, right? Yup, me too. Watching the popular CBS game show was the best part about being home sick. I would wait for 11am and turn it up so I wouldn't miss a thing. I would always think I could do much better than the contestants, especially when they would play PLINKO...my all time favorite Price is Right game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
brooklynvegan.com

Gorilla Biscuits add Atlantic City show with Paint It Black, GEL & more

Gorilla Biscuits continue to gradually add more 2023 shows, and now they've added one happening in Atlantic City on April 29 at Anchor Rock Club. Like every show they've announced so far, it's got a great support lineup. This one has Paint It Black (who are in the midst of a comeback with a new album on the way), GEL, Good Times, and Off the Tracks. Tickets go on sale Friday (1/27) at noon.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ man crossing Atlantic City Expressway struck, killed by car

PLEASANTVILLE — A man was killed crossing the Atlantic City Expressway in Pleasantville late Tuesday afternoon. State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said Roland T. Marshall, 66, of Atlantic City, was trying to cross the eastbound lanes around 5:30 p.m. near the former Welcome Center. Marshall was struck in the left lane by a Mercedes Benz C-Class sedan.
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3

