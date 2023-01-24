WESTAMPTON, NJ — The Burlington County Commissioners will be holding a free food distribution event this weekend, in partnership with the Food Bank of South Jersey. The event will take place on Saturday, January 28 from 10AM to 12PM in the parking lot at 695 Woodlane Road in Westampton. Burlington County residents in need of assistance are eligible for free boxes of food on a first come, first served basis while supplies last. Free groceries and prepared meals will be available for families in need while supplies last. Drive-up style is preferred for those attending. If using your car, please keep your windows closed and make room in your trunk for the food box. Those attending the event can also be helped with enrollment into the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Burlington County is continuing to accept canned food donations through January 31 in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Collection boxes are located in the lobby of the County Administration building, located at 49 Rancocas Road, as well as other County offices and facilities, including the Burlington County Library at 5 Pioneer Boulevard in Westampton. Please only donate canned food that has not passed the sell-by date indicated on the can.

