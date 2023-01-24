Read full article on original website
Delicious Seafood Soups Available In Atlantic City & Cape May
We have traveled throughout Atlantic and Cape May Counties in search of the best seafood soups. Our list is hard-earned, diverse, and sensational. We found what we believe are the very best versions of:. Crab Bisque. Lobster Bisque. Atlantic Seafood Chowder. Crawfish Chowder. Clam Chowder (both white and red) Seafood...
The 2023 Band Schedule For Summerfest In Brick, NJ Has Been Released
We may be thick in the middle of a Jersey Shore winter, but one of the most fun summertime events near the Shore has announced its live entertainment schedule. Last year, I got to experience my first Brick Summerfest and was blown away by the free concert series. The bands...
One of the Most Instagrammable Towns in New Jersey is in Ocean County, NJ
Toms River is number fifth on the list of most Instagrammable tows in New Jersey. What does this mean? Toms River is cool, that's what this means, to me. A recent study from NewJerseyRealestateNetwork.com says,. “The study offers a fascinating glimpse into the experiences that residents and visitors in New...
Philadelphia Magazine Headline About Jerry Blavat Is Inappropriate
We took exception when an Atlantic City newspaper printed what we felt was an inappropriate headline about Jerry Blavat at the time of his passing. Being consistent, today we must do the same thing about a Philadelphia magazine headline and article about Blavat that we feel is also wrong. Earlier...
Ocean City, NJ’s Newest Bakery Has Our Tongues Wagging
A new bakery just opened along Asbury Avenue in Ocean City today, and its creations look divine. My goodness is my sweet tooth aching just looking at photos from Lisa's Sweet Treats. I spot cupcakes, tarts, cheesecake, macarons, key lime pie, MINI key lime pies, and so much more. Lisa's...
trentondaily.com
HAPPENING TOMORROW: You’re Invited to the Release of Trenton Kids Count
If you want to learn more about Trenton’s youth, our community’s greatest asset, the Trenton Kids Count release is the one-stop shop to learn more about the lives and needs of our next generation. On Wednesday, January 25th, community members will gather for the 2023 Trenton Kids Count...
New Hallmark Store Coming to Somers Point, NJ
Sometimes, people want to actually buy a card to give or mail someone to signify a special occasion. One of the store brands that has stood the test of time, Hallmark, is reportedly making its way back to Somers Point. Somers Point has been without a Hallmark store since Donna's Hallmark Shop closed a while back. That store was located in the Somers Point Plaza, a few doors down from ACME.
acprimetime.com
Atlantic Cape Community College Board of Trustees: Segregated Meetings
Racism still exists in the school system. Segregation by ethnicity has put ACCC on the defensive. An anonymous email from someone who claims to be employed at the Atlantic City campus of Atlantic Cape Community College. Cindy DeFalco, the Director of Human Resources at the college sent email to all...
ocnjsentinel.com
Making history in Upper Township
UPPER TOWNSHIP — While there are sadly few pairs of shoes to fill for Kim Hayes as a female leader in the township, they include the big, buckled ones of two Revolutionary War heroines. The committeewoman was elected by her peers as the first female deputy mayor in the...
Sweet! Is a New Crumbl Cookies Coming to This South Jersey Location?
Get your sweet tooth ready in Gloucester County! Another Crumbl Cookies is coming. Honestly, there can never be enough of them, if you ask me. According to a picture posted by Facebook community page "South Jersey Food Scene", a new Crumbl Cookies location was spotted under construction. The signage is up, and the windows are papered up with signs that say "Coming Soon." Wooh!! Click HERE to see the picture.
This Jersey Shore Town Just Might Scare the Dickens Out of You
It's true, this very popular Jersey Shore town is hopping in the summertime with families all up and down the east coast and beyond. I had no idea this family-friendly and very popular Jersey Shore spot is incredibly haunted. What?. There are three places that are so haunted in this...
Formerly Submerged Pier From 1800s Finally Free In Cape May
You're never far from a new discovery in Cape May County. From shipwrecks to the Cape May diamonds, Cape May always has something for you to check out if you're feeling adventurous. Get ready to add something else to the list of sights you should head out to see. The...
NJ Transit wants commuters to tell them what they’d like to see in a new Camden transit center
Anyone who’s used the 34-year-old Water Rand Transportation Center in Camden knows its overdue for an extreme makeover. NJ Transit has a project to build a new Walter Rand center on its “to do” list. But first, they want to hear from the people who use it – including what features should it have. Commuters will be able to do just that during two forums being held on Monday Jan. 30.
Serious Injuries: 2 Children Struck By Vehicle in Atlantic City, NJ
Authorities in Atlantic City say two children were seriously injured when they were hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning. The Atlantic City Police Department says at about 8:15, officers were called to Maryland and Magellan Avenues for a report of a motor vehicle striking two juvenile pedestrians. The children, ages...
County Hosting Free Food Distribution Event on Saturday
WESTAMPTON, NJ — The Burlington County Commissioners will be holding a free food distribution event this weekend, in partnership with the Food Bank of South Jersey. The event will take place on Saturday, January 28 from 10AM to 12PM in the parking lot at 695 Woodlane Road in Westampton. Burlington County residents in need of assistance are eligible for free boxes of food on a first come, first served basis while supplies last. Free groceries and prepared meals will be available for families in need while supplies last. Drive-up style is preferred for those attending. If using your car, please keep your windows closed and make room in your trunk for the food box. Those attending the event can also be helped with enrollment into the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Burlington County is continuing to accept canned food donations through January 31 in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Collection boxes are located in the lobby of the County Administration building, located at 49 Rancocas Road, as well as other County offices and facilities, including the Burlington County Library at 5 Pioneer Boulevard in Westampton. Please only donate canned food that has not passed the sell-by date indicated on the can.
We found It: The Best Braciole In Atlantic City, New Jersey
We went in search of the best braciole in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and (in our opinion), we have found it. It is a unique recipe that is 35 years in the making. We have selected our winner and a first runner-up. There are so many wonderful versions of this...
Philadelphia Area Man Wins Thousands on The Price is Right
How many times have you stayed home from work or school because you were sick and watched The Price is Right? Too many to count, right? Yup, me too. Watching the popular CBS game show was the best part about being home sick. I would wait for 11am and turn it up so I wouldn't miss a thing. I would always think I could do much better than the contestants, especially when they would play PLINKO...my all time favorite Price is Right game.
Dog-friendly bar opening up second location, this time at the Jersey Shore
A neighborhood bar in the middle of the city that has something for everyone. That’s the goal for Heather Gleason and Dave Garry, owners of Good Dog Bar, a dog-themed venue that is scheduled to open in the Chelsea section of Atlantic City in March. Of course with the...
brooklynvegan.com
Gorilla Biscuits add Atlantic City show with Paint It Black, GEL & more
Gorilla Biscuits continue to gradually add more 2023 shows, and now they've added one happening in Atlantic City on April 29 at Anchor Rock Club. Like every show they've announced so far, it's got a great support lineup. This one has Paint It Black (who are in the midst of a comeback with a new album on the way), GEL, Good Times, and Off the Tracks. Tickets go on sale Friday (1/27) at noon.
NJ man crossing Atlantic City Expressway struck, killed by car
PLEASANTVILLE — A man was killed crossing the Atlantic City Expressway in Pleasantville late Tuesday afternoon. State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said Roland T. Marshall, 66, of Atlantic City, was trying to cross the eastbound lanes around 5:30 p.m. near the former Welcome Center. Marshall was struck in the left lane by a Mercedes Benz C-Class sedan.
