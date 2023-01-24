Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Utah leaders take urgent action to save the declining Great Salt LakeEdy ZooUtah State
J. Dawgs Banks On Hot Dogs Being a Popular FoodS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Swan Lake Ballet Will Be Presented in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Asian Americans Gathered At The Sundance Film FestivalS. F. MoriPark City, UT
4 Amazing Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Related
Park Record
Utah Olympic bidders in redline phase of venue talks with Park City Mountain, Deer Valley
The group leading the efforts in the state to host a second Winter Olympics has reached agreements with two-thirds of the potential competition venues, including the Utah Olympic Park, to host sporting events if a Games is awarded. A high-ranking member of the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games...
Park Record
Way We Were: The mystery of Park City’s first ore discovery￼
Park City was known, of course, for our rich silver deposits long before we could co-lay claim to the best powder on earth. But one unanswered question remains unsolved: who first discovered ore in what would become Park City?. Since we don’t truly know the answer to this question, the...
Park Record
Editorial: It’s like a zoo, but a good one
Sundance 2023 is heading toward its second-week finale as we write this so it’s a good time to take preliminary stock. On the whole, it’s a pretty-ish picture. The crowds returned after the two-year, coronavirus-induced hiatus, so that’s a win for the festival and Park City. Sundance doesn’t look to be as big as it was in 2020, but many factors have since intervened, including changes in the film industry. There was a time not so long ago when we were wondering whether theater business would ever return.
Park Record
Betty Diaries: Cougar town
Did you see the recent news story about the big cat spotted in Old Town?. Please, whatever you do, don’t call me a cougar. I prefer the term mountain lion. It wasn’t always this way. There was a time when I was proud to be a cougar. Strong, fearless, independent. Hey, I’m the boss of me. Just don’t cross me. I’ve been known to lash out when I feel threatened. Like right now.
Park Record
Park City Town Series returns Friday
The annual Park City Town Series returns to Utah Olympic Park on Friday at 6 p.m. The four-race series will continue on Feb. 17, March 10 and March 24. Each race will start at 6 p.m. at the UOP, with check-in beginning at 5 p.m. The traditional downhill format will be offered alongside a ski mountaineering option, also known as skimo. All ages and skill levels are welcome.
Park Record
Red Card Roberts: Sundance subsidies
When it comes to Sundance, Parkites tend to fall decidedly into one of two camps: Love it or hate it. You’d be hard pressed to find a local who shrugs their shoulders and convincingly says, “Sundance? I don’t really have an opinion on the matter.”. Over the...
Park Record
Beloved ‘Oliver the bear’ sculpture stolen – again
Meadows Drive resident Judy Epstein was shocked to discover her beloved bronze bear sculpture had been stolen five years ago. She was just as dismayed to learn it was stolen for a second time last week. The statue, named Oliver by Epstein’s granddaughter, features a bear drinking a cup of...
Park Record
Sundance traffic complaints: ‘sketchy driving moves,’ ‘very disorganized’ in Park City
The Park City Police Department during the opening days of the Sundance Film Festival received a series of complaints about traffic, including a string from people who were on Main Street or in the immediate vicinity of the street. City Hall as part of the traffic and transportation plans enacted...
Park Record
Editorial: Nurses will be standing by
Little Willie Schloss, born in New York City in 1914 and orphaned at the age of 11, was destined, as William Castle, to add a page to the way independent American movies are made and distributed, long before Sundance. Castle’s specialty was low-budget thrillers. For his 1958 movie “Macabre,” he gave every moviegoer what was purported to be a $1,000 life insurance policy from Lloyd’s of London in case the movie scared them to death. He also put nurses in the lobbies, or at least, women in nurse’s uniforms, and parked hearses outside. “Macabre” was a hit.
Park Record
Summit County Sheriff’s Office third in command steps down
The third-highest ranking member in the Summit County Sheriff’s Office will leave his post next week. Sheriff’s Office Capt. Andrew Wright, who serves as the public information officer and regularly communicates with members of the media and the general public to relay information from the Sheriff’s Office, has resigned from the position for a new job.
Comments / 0