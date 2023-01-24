Read full article on original website
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
Marlins No Longer Interested in Former Astros Star Gurriel
According to a new report, the Miami Marlins are no longer interested in former Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel.
Ex-Yankees Left-Handed Hurler Reportedly Linked To Red Sox After Tuesday's Big Trade
Should the Red Sox add the former Yankees left-hander?
MLB Executive Claims Ex-Red Sox ‘Destroyed’ Relievers Market
Matt Strahm spent just one season with the Boston Red Sox. However, the southpaw relief pitcher has left quite an impact on the offseason market following his departure. With multiple options in the left-handed reliever market still available — Zach Britton, Andrew Chafin and Matt Moore — the expectations have reportedly changed, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Apparently, this was a byproduct of the offseason agreement between Strahm and the Philadelphia Phillies back in December.
League To Announce Use of Robot Umpires
Major League Baseball is expected to soon announce that robot umpires will be coming to the top level of Minor League Baseball this season, according to ESPN. The league will announce that all 30 AAA ballparks will use the technology that will allow balls and strikes to be called electronically using a computer strike zone called The Automatic Balls and Strikes system instead of having a human umpire making the calls. The change will likely also e coming to the major league in coming seasons.
NBC Washington
See When Pitchers and Catchers Report to MLB Spring Training 2023
See when pitchers and catchers report to spring training originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. That means it's about that time for pitchers and catchers to start packing their bags. They'll soon be the first to report to their team's spring training facilities in either Arizona or Florida. Pitchers and...
FOX Sports
Mets sign outfielder Tommy Pham to $6 million, 1-year deal
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets signed veteran outfielder Tommy Pham to a one-year contract for $6 million Tuesday, adding to their busy offseason. Pham can earn another $2 million in performance bonuses based on plate appearances. He provides depth and a dangerous bat, giving New York a proven fourth outfielder and a right-handed option at designated hitter to complement lefty Daniel Vogelbach.
Marlins spent offseason pursuing ‘good, pure hitters.’ Will it spark offense in 2023?
The Marlins’ offense was among the bottom 10 in almost every key category last season.
NBC Sports
A's trade Irvin to Orioles, receive prospect Hernaiz
The Athletics have opened up a spot in their 2023 starting rotation. The A's officially traded left-handed pitcher Cole Irvin and right-handed prospect Kyle Virbitsky to the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for shortstop prospect Darell Hernaiz on Thursday. Hernaiz is listed as the Orioles' 16th-best prospect via MLB.com. A fifth-round...
Former Phillies 3B Scott Rolen makes Baseball Hall of Fame
Former Philadelphia Phillies third basemen Scott Rolen has been elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame.
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox 'in talks' with free agent catcher Roberto Perez
The Boston Red Sox appear to be taking a catcher by committee approach entering the 2023 MLB season, and it's a questionable move to say the least. Christian Vazquez was the Red Sox' primary catcher for the last five-plus years before being traded to the Houston Astros last season. Instead of bringing back Vazquez this offseason as a free agent -- he ultimately signed with the Minnesota Twins -- the Red Sox instead have a catching trio that currently consists of Reese McGuire, Connor Wong and Jorge Alfaro.
Phillies Public Address Announcer Honored As Most Courageous
Dan Baker, a longtime Philadelphia Phillies public address announcer, was honored at the Philadelphia Sports Writers Association banquet.
Yardbarker
MLB Network Ranks Mets' Jeff McNeil No. 2 Second Baseman
MLB Network continued their "Top 10 Right Now" series on Wednesday and focused on second basemen. Mets fans will be delighted that a familiar face clocked in at No. 2. Coming in just behind Houston Astros' José Altuve, Jeff McNeil gets the honors for second best second baseman in MLB after a career year that saw him win the batting title.
