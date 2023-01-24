Read full article on original website
Harris Lake Park School District Eyes Building Project
Lake Park, IA (KICD) — The Harris Lake Park School Board intends to hold a bond issue election this year to either add on to the middle school and high school or renovate the 1976 building. They’ve hired architect Matt Basye from Sioux City to examine both options.
Orleans City Council To Negotiate Water Agreement with Iowa Lakes Regional Water
Orleans, IA (KICD) — The city council of Orleans has voted to negotiate a 28-E agreement with Iowa Lakes Regional Water to take over the city’s water distribution system. As we reported previously, the city has purchased water from the City of Spirit Lake for decades, but the DNR now says someone needs to be in charge of monitoring the water before it reaches the end user. Mayor Bill Maas says that pretty much meant constructing an expensive water plant or turning over the system to ILRW.
Investigation Underway in Death of Emmetsburg Child
Emmetsburg, IA (KICD)– An investigation is underway following the death of a child in Emmetsburg. The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation tells KICD News an initial 911 call was received by authorities in Palo Alto County last Thursday afternoon noting a child was unresponsive at a home in the 1600 block of 8th Street in Emmetsburg.
Iowa Great Lakes Chamber of Commerce Previews Annual Winter Games
Okoboji, IA (KICD) — The 43rd annual University of Okoboji Winter Games is this weekend. Chamber Marketing and Events Director Kiley Zankowsky says she’s sensing a lot of excitement this year. Zankowsky has some advice if you intend to take in the Chili Feed Friday night. That full...
David Forry, 73, of Laurens Formerly of Hamilton, Illinois
Services for 73-year-old David Forry of Laurens, formerly of Hamilton, Illionois, will be Saturday, January 28th, at 2 p.m. in the activity room at Willow Ridge in Emmetsburg with burial at Memorial Lawn Cemetery in Ottumwa. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg is in charge of the arrangements.
Sioux Falls Man Served With Active Osceola County Warrants
Rock Rapids, IA (KICD) — A Sioux Falls man has been served four outstanding Osceola County warrants. 21 year old Jamel Alnayed was wanted for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, providing false identification to a law enforcement officer and fraudulent use of a vehicle registration. The charges stem from a traffic stop for a stop sign violation.
Spencer Superintendent Reacts to Passage of School Choice Bill
Spencer, IA (KICD)– There continue to be some mixed feelings around Iowa and locally following the passage of the “School Choice” bill that was identified as a top priority for 2023 by Governor Kim Reynolds. Spencer Community Schools Superintendent Terry Hemann talked with KICD News Tuesday after...
U.S. Mollky Associations Bringing Winter Championship to Winter Games
Okoboji, IA (KICD) — The 2023 Winter Games will culminate with a new event: The US Mollky Association’s Winter Championship. Clint Childers says his group has been promoting the game in the United States since 2014. But there’s more to winning than just knocking down the pins.
Dorothy Bohnenkamp, 100, of Lake View
Services for 100-year-old Dorothy Bohnenkamp of Lake View will be Friday, January 27th, at 2:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wall Lake. Visitation will be Friday starting at 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Farber and Otteman Funeral Home in Sac City is in charge of...
Las Vegas Man Pleads Guilty to Iowa Drug Conspiracy
Sioux City, IA (KICD)– A Las Vegas man has plead guilty in federal court to playing a role in an Iowa drug conspiracy case. 58-year-old James Conlan entered the plea on Wednesday for one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine admitting he and others were involved in a scheme to distribute a large of amount of the drug throughout 2021 that included sending it in the mail to Cherokee.
Mary Payton, 98, of Emmetsburg
Services for 98-year-old Mary Payton of Emmetsburg will be Saturday, January 28th, at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Emmetsburg with burial at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 9:30 until the time of the service at the church. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg is in charge...
Multiple Drug Related Charges Filed Following Clay County Traffic Stop
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Multiple drug charges have been filed against two people involved in a Clay County traffic stop last week. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office initiated the stop last Wednesday afternoon on Highway 71 west of Greenville where the driver, 20-year-old Bayli Jordan of Spencer was allegedly found to be driving while barred. A passenger, 25-year-old Kyle Williams of Des Moines was charged with interfering with official acts after he was reportedly seen switching places in the vehicle with Jordan.
Duane “Dewey” Ludwig, 94, of Sioux Rapids
Funeral services for 94-year-old Duane “Dewey” Ludwig of Sioux Rapids will be Saturday, January 28th, at 10:30 a.m. at Sliefert Funeral Home in Sioux Rapids with burial at St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Sliefert Funeral Home in Sioux Rapids...
Two Area Traffic Stops Result in Drug Charges
Northwest Iowa (KICD)– Two men have been charged with various drug offenses following separate traffic stops. The first stop came on the afternoon of January 14th when the Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office stopped a pickup about three miles south of Pocahontas where 30-year-old Cory Northup of Independence, Missouri was charged with possession of a controlled substance and for allegedly carrying a dangerous weapon as an ineligible person.
Estherville Lincoln Central Boys and Girls Basketball Completes Season Sweep of Tigers
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Tigers went north to play Estherville Lincoln Central Tuesday night with some major conference race stakes involved. In the Spencer Girls 62-34 loss, the 3rd quarter was the difference maker, as ELC outscored the Tigers 26-5 in those 8 minutes. Estherville Lincoln Central’s Haylee Stokes scored 25 points while Jada Piercy lead the way for the Tigers with 10. Estherville Lincoln Central is now 15-0 and 5-0 in the Lakes Conference while the Tigers fll to 10-3 and 3-2 in the Conference.
