A kind and loving woman, Marjorie Ann Borgerding, 84, of Kendall, Wis., and formerly Backus, Minn., went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Jan. 21, 2023. She was born March 11, 1938, to Harold and Roma (Benbo) Nutting in Minneapolis, Minn. She spent her final years devoting her time and love caring for her aunt, Carol Downing. Carol’s family will forever love her for that and will greatly miss her.

