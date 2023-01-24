ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocahontas County, IA

KCTV 5

Leavenworth man sentenced after 11 bags of marijuana are found in vehicle

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A 21-year-old Leavenworth, Kansas, resident has been sentenced after the authorities found 11 bags of marijuana in his vehicle. According to Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson, Tyler Jacob Chappell was sentenced to 88 months in prison for possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and interference with law enforcement. That is 7.33 years.
LEAVENWORTH, KS
bigcountry1077.com

Multiple Drug Related Charges Filed Following Clay County Traffic Stop

Spencer, IA (KICD)– Multiple drug charges have been filed against two people involved in a Clay County traffic stop last week. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office initiated the stop last Wednesday afternoon on Highway 71 west of Greenville where the driver, 20-year-old Bayli Jordan of Spencer was allegedly found to be driving while barred. A passenger, 25-year-old Kyle Williams of Des Moines was charged with interfering with official acts after he was reportedly seen switching places in the vehicle with Jordan.
CLAY COUNTY, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

Troopers Arrest St. Joseph Woman on Drug & Driving Trio in Buchanan County

Troopers report the arrest of a Saint Joseph woman early Wednesday in Buchanan County on drug and driving charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 44-year-old Victoria L. Edwards around 12:16 Wednesday morning on preliminary charges of driving while intoxicated via drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and exceeding the posted speed limit.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri woman on multiple allegations

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of an Amity woman in Gentry County on Wednesday night, January 25th on multiple allegations. Thirty-nine-year-old Hannah Summers was accused of felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance inside a jail facility. She also had a Gentry County felony warrant for alleged contempt of court on resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony.
GENTRY COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Kansas City man indicted for meth trafficking, illegal firearms

A Kansas City, Mo., man who was injured when his ATV flipped over while making a turn on an Independence, Mo., street was indicted by a federal grand jury for illegally possessing firearms and methamphetamine. Melvin L. Carter, 48, was charged in a three-count indictment returned by a federal grand...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
kttn.com

Grundy County authorities report three arrests on Monday

A suspect has been arrested in the theft of a car nearly one year ago. Forty-four-year-old Ricky Naylor of Independence has been charged in Grundy County with stealing a motor vehicle on February 22, 2023 Court documents list the 1991 Nissan Sentra as belonging to Harry Barnack. Naylor was picked up Monday at the Western Regional Diagnostic Center in St. Joseph and he’s to appear Tuesday in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
mykdkd.com

Stolen Vehicle Crashed After Attempting To Elude Law Enforcement

On 01-24-23, at approximately 7:15 am, the Communications Unit of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Christian County Missouri Sheriff’s Office that a stolen vehicle, involved in a burglary, was actively being tracked traveling northbound on 7 Highway approaching Cass County. Deputies positioned their patrol vehicles along the highway in an attempt to stop the vehicle. As the vehicle approached, tire deflation devices were successfully utilized. The driver of the vehicle continued to flee at a high rate of speed. The vehicle left the roadway in the area of northbound 7 Highway and Freedom Road. Deputies observed the vehicle crashed in a culvert with the driver still in the vehicle. The driver was removed from the vehicle and transported by air ambulance to a local hospital for treatment. No civilians or law enforcement personnel were involved in the crash. Formal charges are pending at this time.
kchi.com

Highway Patrol Accident and Arrest Reports

One injury accident and one arrest are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the area counties on Tuesday. A single-vehicle crash on Route E in Carroll County left the driver with minor injuries. State Troopers report at about 12:20 pm 65-year-old Ronald W Sebastian of Carrollton was eastbound near County Road 191 when he ran off the right side of the road and overturned. Sebastian was wearing a safety belt and was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital for treatment.
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Fatal DWI Driver Sentenced to 15 Years

A St. Joseph man that had previously pleaded guilty to being the person behind the wheel in a fatal crash that claimed the life of a young woman and her unborn child was sentenced to 15 years in prison Monday. Buchanan County Circuit Judge Pat Robb Monday sentenced 30-year-old Steven...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
gladstonedispatch.com

Sheriff’s office warns of continuing scams

CLAY COUNTY — Authorities at Clay County Sheriff’s Office are once again warning residents about scammers pretending to be members of law enforcement. “We’ve gotten many reports the last couple of days from residents who have received calls from scammers claiming to be with our office. The scammers say that you will be served with civil papers. The scammer knows your name, address and at least some of your Social Security number,” states a sheriff’s office social media post, adding these personal details can be obtained online. “The scammer doesn’t ask for money initially, but tells you to call another number. Some have reported the scammer gives them a time window of when they’ll show up to ‘serve papers.’”
CLAY COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Shots fired in domestic disturbance lead to standoff arrest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers from the Lee’s Summit Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 900 block of NE Bristol Drive on Monday morning after shots were fired during a domestic disturbance. Police said a call came in at approximately 3:30 a.m....
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO

