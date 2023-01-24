On 01-24-23, at approximately 7:15 am, the Communications Unit of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Christian County Missouri Sheriff’s Office that a stolen vehicle, involved in a burglary, was actively being tracked traveling northbound on 7 Highway approaching Cass County. Deputies positioned their patrol vehicles along the highway in an attempt to stop the vehicle. As the vehicle approached, tire deflation devices were successfully utilized. The driver of the vehicle continued to flee at a high rate of speed. The vehicle left the roadway in the area of northbound 7 Highway and Freedom Road. Deputies observed the vehicle crashed in a culvert with the driver still in the vehicle. The driver was removed from the vehicle and transported by air ambulance to a local hospital for treatment. No civilians or law enforcement personnel were involved in the crash. Formal charges are pending at this time.

