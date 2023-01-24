Read full article on original website
Top 25 roundup: USC earns upset win over No. 8 UCLA
January 27 - Boogie Ellis scored 27 of his career-high 31 points in the second half, including a 3-point dagger with 1:25 remaining, and Southern California handed visiting crosstown rival and No. 8-ranked UCLA its second consecutive loss in a 77-64 decision Thursday night in Los Angeles.
Rylie Bell, Linda Brown post double-doubles as CSY girls hoops bests Dayspring Christian
The Christian School of York girls basketball team received double-double performances from Rylie Bell and Linda Brown en route to a 50-27 victory over Dayspring Christian Tuesday. Bell scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Linda Brown scored 12 points and added 12 rebounds. Cally Carpenter scored a career high...
Girls BBall Recap: Quincy routs Maple Valley, Tekonsha falls to Waldron
QUINCY, MI. — The Quincy Lady Orioles traveled to Maple Valley on Tuesday night looking for a big win against their future Big 8 opponents from Maple Valley. Quincy got back into the win column in a dominant effort, defeating Maple Valley by the score of 57-20. Quincy controlled things from the start, leading...
Stephen A. Smith Earned a Basketball Scholarship on the Spot by Drilling 17 Straight Threes in Front of the Coach
Stephen A. Smith put on the shooting clinic of his life to earn his college basketball scholarship. The post Stephen A. Smith Earned a Basketball Scholarship on the Spot by Drilling 17 Straight Threes in Front of the Coach appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MS BBall: Coldwater LMS splits with Western; Union City splits with Homer; St. Charles takes win
COLDWATER, MI. — The Coldwater Legg Middle School girls basketball teams took to the courts Monday night to face off with Interstate 8 foe Parma Western. Coldwater recorded a split on the night, winning one game each in the seventh and eighth grade doubleheaders. In the eighth grade “A”...
H.S. Roundup: Balanced attack leads the way as Amanda-Clearcreek knocks off B-C
Amanda-Clearcreek 46, Bloom-Carroll 37: The Aces used a balanced scoring attack to knock off the visiting Bulldogs in Mid-State League-Buckeye Division play. Hailey Sowers led the way for the Aces (10-8), who snapped a seven-game losing streak against Bloom-Carroll, with 14 points. Rachel Weaver added 12 points and Emily Buckley chipped in 10.
Billy Packer, 82, longtime Final Four basketball analyst, dies
Longtime college basketball commentator Billy Packer, the voice of the NCAA tournament for more than 30 years, died Thursday night. He was 82.
alaskasportsreport.com
Prep Hockey: Dimond/West girls shine on Senior Night, beats Bartlett/South 5-1 to extend 7-game win streak
When the puck dropped, the Dimond/West girls hockey team sprang into action, weaving around opponents and looking to extend its undefeated streak. Dimond senior Khenzie Connick led her team in more ways than one, recording both an assist and a goal in the first period to help Dimond/West skate to a 5-1 victory over Bartlett/South at UAA’s Seawolf Sports Complex.
Class 6A boys basketball power rankings: With a big win over red hot Mountainside, West Linn remains on top
There’s only one month left in the regular season for high school basketball, and some of Class 6A’s boys basketball districts are multiple teams deep. And multiple leagues, most notably the Mt. Hood Conference and the Metro League, are full of teams that are currently trading wins over each other.
Rainier Comes Back to Down MWP
Morton-White Pass: N. Armstrong 12, M. Armstrong 5, Mays 18, Miller 13, Gonzalez 2, Fairhart 1. Rainier: Swenson 11, Askey 25, Mathson 3, Plowman 4, Blackburn 7, Murphy 2, Hanson 19. With 19 assists as a team, the Rainier girls basketball team got off to a bit of a cold...
Look: College Baseball Preseason Top 25 Poll Released
LSU enters the 2023 college baseball season with lofty expectations. Despite going 40-22 and missing last year's College World Series, the Tigers top D1Baseball's preseason Top 25 after restocking their roster this offseason. It's the first time they'll begin the season ranked No. 1. Here's a look ...
