When the puck dropped, the Dimond/West girls hockey team sprang into action, weaving around opponents and looking to extend its undefeated streak. Dimond senior Khenzie Connick led her team in more ways than one, recording both an assist and a goal in the first period to help Dimond/West skate to a 5-1 victory over Bartlett/South at UAA’s Seawolf Sports Complex.

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 1 DAY AGO