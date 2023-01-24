ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Reuters

Top 25 roundup: USC earns upset win over No. 8 UCLA

January 27 - Boogie Ellis scored 27 of his career-high 31 points in the second half, including a 3-point dagger with 1:25 remaining, and Southern California handed visiting crosstown rival and No. 8-ranked UCLA its second consecutive loss in a 77-64 decision Thursday night in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
alaskasportsreport.com

Prep Hockey: Dimond/West girls shine on Senior Night, beats Bartlett/South 5-1 to extend 7-game win streak

When the puck dropped, the Dimond/West girls hockey team sprang into action, weaving around opponents and looking to extend its undefeated streak. Dimond senior Khenzie Connick led her team in more ways than one, recording both an assist and a goal in the first period to help Dimond/West skate to a 5-1 victory over Bartlett/South at UAA’s Seawolf Sports Complex.
ANCHORAGE, AK
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Rainier Comes Back to Down MWP

Morton-White Pass: N. Armstrong 12, M. Armstrong 5, Mays 18, Miller 13, Gonzalez 2, Fairhart 1. Rainier: Swenson 11, Askey 25, Mathson 3, Plowman 4, Blackburn 7, Murphy 2, Hanson 19. With 19 assists as a team, the Rainier girls basketball team got off to a bit of a cold...
RAINIER, WA
The Spun

Look: College Baseball Preseason Top 25 Poll Released

LSU enters the 2023 college baseball season with lofty expectations. Despite going 40-22 and missing last year's College World Series, the Tigers top D1Baseball's preseason Top 25 after restocking their roster this offseason. It's the first time they'll begin the season ranked No. 1. Here's a look ...
TENNESSEE STATE

