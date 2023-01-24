Media coalition seeks release of grand jury findings on Trump’s role in Georgia’s 2020 election

Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Kemp orders special election after newly elected Georgia lawmaker charged with stealing narcotics
A newly elected Georgia state lawmaker has stepped down from office after being charged with stealing prescription drugs from a retirement complex, triggering a Jan. 31 special election to fill his seat. Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) signed an order over the holiday weekend setting up the special election at the...
Former Lt. Governor says ‘there’s enough information’ for Fulton DA to indict Trump
Georgia’s former Lt. governor says he feels Fulton County’s district attorney has enough evidence to indict former President Donald Trump. A special purpose grand jury finished an eight-month-long investigation about two weeks ago which looked into possible criminal meddling with Georgia’s 2020 election by Trump. A report...
U.S. Supreme Court rejects Republican bid to defend Trump immigration rule
WASHINGTON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rebuffed an effort by a group of Republican state officials to revive former President Donald Trump's hardline policy that barred certain immigrants deemed likely to require government benefits from gaining lawful permanent residency.
Arizona’s new attorney general to use election fraud unit to boost voting rights
Democrat Kris Mayes will repurpose unit created by Republican predecessor to focus on protecting voting access
‘Assassinated in cold blood’: activist killed protesting Georgia’s ‘Cop City’
Killing of Manuel Esteban Paez Terán, who opposed training facility, is ‘unprecedented’ in history of environmental activism, experts say
Analysis shows Kari Lake lost by 17,000 votes after 33,000 Republicans voted for Democratic opponent
Arizona television personality Kari Lake's first foray into politics failed in a spectacular manner, in large part because she alienated a substantial segment of voters in her own party who either flipped to her opponent or chose to skip voting for anyone for governor. That's according to a post-election analysis...
KSAT 12
Bill to ban Chinese citizens and government from buying Texas land gains steam among Republicans
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott said this week that he would sign a proposed bill banning citizens and foreign entities from four countries, including China, from buying Texas land.
Ex-prosecutor calls for new investigation into Brett Kavanaugh over bombshell documentary revelation
Based upon new allegations of sexual impropriety committed by now-sitting Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, a former career prosecutor stated there is no reason why a new investigation should not be undertaken by the Justice Department. Speaking with MSNBC host Katie Phang, Glenn Kirschner hammered the FBI for the...
Stimulus update: Georgia residents could get up to $500 cash back in Gov. Kemp's next budget
Georgia taxpayers might be able to expect some money returned to them sometime this year.
Lawmakers seek to bar insurrectionists from holding office
Democratic lawmakers in a handful of states are trying to send a message two years after the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol: Those who engage in an attempted overthrow of the government shouldn’t be allowed to run it.
Kari Lake wants the Arizona Supreme Court to order a new election
Kari Lake still wants a “redo” of the governor’s race that she lost by more than 17,000 votes, even after Katie Hobbs was sworn in as governor Monday. Lake has called for the Arizona Court of Appeals or the Arizona Supreme Court to throw out the results of the governor’s race and for a new […] The post Kari Lake wants the Arizona Supreme Court to order a new election appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Sen. Kennedy stumps Biden nominee with basic questions about the Constitution
Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy grilled four Biden judicial nominees on the Constitution during a confirmation hearing Wednesday and one could not answer his questions.
Washington Examiner
Georgia voters say voting was easy, just like Jim Crow
Democrats and their media allies cried “Jim Crow” over Georgia’s 2021 election reforms. It was a political stunt from the start, and Georgia voters, including black voters, have clearly recognized it. A poll from the University of Georgia found that 90% of voters thought it was easy...
Judge Says Rioter Followed ‘Trump’s Instructions’ to Storm the Capitol
A federal judge said Tuesday that a California woman whose D.C. trip to Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally ended with her storming the Capitol had “followed then-President Trump’s instructions.” After a three-day bench trial, Danean MacAndrew, who filmed herself at the riot, was found guilty on charges including disorderly conduct in the Capitol. Before the rally, MacAndrew tweeted at the former president sharing her belief that the 2020 election was rigged, District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly noted in her 18-page opinion. “Every step of the way, from the western boundary of Capitol grounds, to the West Lawn, to the Upper West Terrace, to the interior of the Capitol itself, she saw sign after sign that her presence was unlawful,” Kollar-Kotelly wrote. “Having followed then-President Trump’s instructions, which were in line with her stated desires, the Court therefore finds that Defendant intended her presence to be disruptive to Congressional business.”Read it at Axios
U.S. energy chief says Biden would veto House Republican bill on oil reserve
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will veto a bill by U.S. House of Representatives Republicans on the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) if it passes Congress, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Monday.
With newfound powers, statehouse Democrats race to expand voting rights
After strong electoral results in the midterm elections, Democrats in some key states are moving quickly this year on voting rights -- pushing ambitious plans to expand access to the ballot ahead of the 2024 presidential election.
WJCL
First the Port of Savannah now the Port of Brunswick; Sen. Jon Ossoff expanding the port
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — First, it was the port of Savannah, and now the port of Brunswick. An expansion is about to begin, thanks to Senator Jon Ossoff. "The port of Brunswick handles a lot of shipping, automotive shipping in particular. That comes in and out of Georgia; it is an important job creator for coastal Georgia," stated Ossoff. "It supports this manufacturing that we are increasingly seeing, like the new Hyundai plant, for example."
thepulseofnh.com
Judge delays ruling on release of Georgia election interference probe report
(FULTON COUNTY, Ga.) -- The judge hearing arguments over whether or not to publicly release the report by the Georgia grand jury investigating efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election said Tuesday that he will take all arguments under consideration and "circle back" with a decision at a later date.
Historic ruling for immigrant communities in Vermont: Non-citizens granted right to participate in Montpelier elections
MONTPELIER, VT. - On Friday, the Vermont Supreme Court ruled in favor of Montpelier allowing noncitizens to vote in local elections. This ruling overturned a veto issued by Governor Phil Scott in 2021 and marked the first time that noncitizens turned out to vote in Montpelier elections.
Washington Examiner
Kari Lake's 2022 bid for governor tanked by split-ticket voters: Analysis
Arizona's Kari Lake has long complained that her loss in the 2022 gubernatorial race against Gov. Katie Hobbs was the result of a rigged election — but a new analysis shows voters did vote for a Republican, just not her. The Arizona Republic found that Lake, the self-described "Donald...
