Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Breaking: Packers Make Significant Aaron Rodgers Trade Decision
Following the Green Bay Packers' elimination from postseason contention, Aaron Rodgers made it clear he intended to play in 2023. What was less clear was which team he'd play for. Yesterday, fans learned from Ian Rapoport that a trade involving Rodgers was looking plausible. ESPN's Adam ...
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
Look: Dak Prescott Is Reportedly Dating A Notable Athlete
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, reportedly broke up earlier this season. The NFL quarterback has reportedly already moved on, though. According to Page Six, Prescott is dating a notable collegiate athlete, who swims at LSU. "Dallas Cowboys ...
Dak Prescott's Rumored Girlfriend Shared Racy Swimsuit Photo
Dak Prescott is rumored to have a new girlfriend after his recently-reported split with now ex-girlfriend Natalie Buffett. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback is apparently "casually dating" LSU swimmer Jadyn Jannasch, per Page Six. “She has been telling teammates it’s a rebound relationship ...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Jerry Jones sore loser move
The Dallas Cowboys suffered a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night, and it seems like it’s still affecting team owner Jerry Jones. During the season, Jones does a weekly appearance on local radio station 105.3 The Fan. But following this weekend’s playoff loss, the Cowboys team owner abruptly canceled his appearance this week.
Cowboys Assistant Head Coach Among 5 Fired from Mike McCarthy Staff
Updated by the minute, our Cowboys NFL Moves, Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort
Yardbarker
Former NFL coach Bill Parcells shares thoughts on Cowboys
According to legendary NFL head coach Bill Parcells, the Dallas Cowboys biggest problem isn't at quarterback. Parcells evaluated the 14 teams that qualified for the playoffs for The 33rd Team, and his comments on the Cowboys are among his most interesting. In his assessment, he revealed his belief that the Cowboys "don't have the top, top-quality quarterback in Dak Prescott, but I do think he's good enough to win with."
Veteran NFL Quarterback Considering Transitioning To Coaching Career
Former Texas Tech and California quarterback has enjoyed six seasons in the NFL, albeit without seeing much action on the field. Doing a tour of New York teams, Webb has spent time with the Jets, Giants, and Bills. And according to a report today from Adam Schefter, the 28-year-old is ...
Colin Kaepernick Signs With CAA
EXCLUSIVE: Colin Kaepernick has signed with CAA for representation. The former NFL star holds the all-time NFL record for most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback. In 2016, he took a knee during “The Star Spangled Banner” to bring attention to systemic oppressions against Black and Brown people, and since then, has founded and helped to fund three organizations: Know Your Rights Camp, Ra Vision Media, and Kaepernick Publishing, which advance the liberation of Black and Brown people through storytelling, systems change, and political education. Related Story Anna Faris Signs With CAA Related Story Marilyn Manson Settles 'Game Of Thrones' Actress Esmé Bianco's...
Cowboys Decision Might Be Bad News For Ezekiel Elliott
The Dallas Cowboys made a change to their offensive coaching staff early in their offseason. According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Clarence Hill Jr., the Cowboys fired longtime running backs coach Skip Peete. He speculated that the move "does not bode well" for Ezekiel Elliott's future with ...
Michael Irvin on exploring a Dak replacement, WR help, Zeke's future
Michael Irvin has had a few days to digest the Cowboys’ latest playoff loss and he joined Shan, RJ and Bobby on Wednesday morning to give his thoughts on what’s next for the Cowboys in the offseason.
thecomeback.com
Aaron Rodgers sends clear message to Zach Wilson
Aaron Rodgers has taken a liking to Zach Wilson. While their circumstances couldn’t be more different and there is ongoing speculation that suggests Rodgers could succeed Wilson as the New York Jets starting quarterback in 2023, it’s clear that the future Hall of Famer sees something in the second-year pro out of BYU.
Panthers have narrowed coaching search down to two candidates
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Carolina Panthers are reportedly close to naming a new head coach. The Panthers have narrowed the search to two candidates per Rapoport, including interim head coach Steve Wilks and former Indianapolis Colts headman Frank Reich, who both had second interviews with the team on Wednesday.
Yardbarker
Mel Kiper reveals Georgia QB Stetson Bennett's draft projection
ESPN's Mel Kiper unveiled his NFL Mock Draft 1.0 on Wednesday and made rounds on various morning shows to promote it. On "First Take," he was asked about his thoughts on Georgia QB Stetson Bennett IV and his draft stock. "Nobody can really give you any answer on Stetson Bennett...
NBC Sports
Bruce Arians “extremely unhappy” with Buccaneers firings
Last April, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians handed the baton to Todd Bowles, with the goal of helping avoid staff turmoil. Turmoil nevertheless came, with nine staff members gone from a staff that was supposed to provide consistency and continuity. “I control the narrative right now,” Arians explained to Peter King...
List of 2023 Dallas Cowboys Free Agents
The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Dallas Cowboys free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
Yardbarker
Micah Says Emotional 'Goodbye' to Cowboys Coach
It is time for NFL change ... and this particular change impacts Dallas Cowboys linebacker/edge rusher Micah Parsons greatly. George Edwards, the Cowboys' top defensive aide and the head of the linebackers room, is out of contract and is not being retained by Dallas, part of a group of assistant coaches under Mike McCarthy who won't be coming back to The Star in 2023.
Yardbarker
Unexpected HC candidates emerge in Denver after Sean Payton interest evaporates
The Broncos' interest in former Saints HC Sean Payton might evaporate. They're shifting their focus toward 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and former Stanford head coach David Shaw, per NBC Sports' Mike Florio. "As of right now, it does not seem like there is a place for Payton," NFL Network's...
