texags.com
With offer in hand, 2024 WR Parker Livingstone eyes March visit to A&M
Texas A&M continues to look for playmakers, and on Wednesday, the Aggies offered a top DFW standout in 2024 Lucas Lovejoy wide receiver Parker Livingstone. “It feels amazing,” Livingstone said. He has never visited Texas A&M, but he is looking forward to changing that with a visit in...
texags.com
From the East Side of Kyle Field: Aggies remain hot on the hardwood
In this edition of TexAgs' podcast for students by students, Texas A&M track & field athlete and cross country star Eric Casarez joined to talk all things Texas A&M athletics. The duo also discussed Aggie basketball, track and field and look ahead to NFL Championship weekend.
texags.com
5 Thoughts: Texas A&M 79, No. 15 Auburn 63
1. Tyrece Radford: If you thought I would start with anything other than the Baton Rogue native, then you obviously didn’t watch the game. His entire role on the team and the demeanor in which he carries himself completely changed last night in Auburn, AL. The lead-by-example role is no longer empty.
KBTX.com
College Station ISD expected to name new Consol head coach
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station ISD named a new prospect for head football coach and campus athletic coordinator for A&M Consolidated High School after Lee Fedora’s abrupt departure in December. College Station ISD Superintendent Mike Martindale and Athletic Director Kevin Starnes will recommend Brandon Schmidt, Prosper High...
texags.com
McGee plays 'buy, sell, lease' with the entire A&M football program
Former Texas A&M QB Stephen McGee joined Thursday's edition of TexAgs Radio to play buy, sell, lease with every aspect of the Aggies' program. Our QB1 also shared what it's like to be going through conditioning workouts in January with football season being so far away. To watch this video,...
texags.com
2025 DE Kamauryn Morgan recaps recent visit to College Station
2025 Red Oak (TX) defensive end Kamauryn Morgan has been busy. Over the last two weeks, he has claimed MVP honors at the Next Level Athlete Texas Top 100 camp, and he received new offers from Texas A&M, SMU, Arizona State, Texas Tech, Washington, Houston, UTSA and USC. Last weekend, Morgan was also in College Station with his family for Texas A&M’s Junior Day.
texags.com
TexAgs Radio: Wednesday (1/25) full show
Wednesday’s show kicked off with the GO Hour as TexAgs’ columnist and Heisman voter Olin Buchanan previews Aggie Men’s basketball’s SEC match-up against #15 Auburn. OB also dives into the Aggies’ wide receiver room in 2023 and college football talk. The second hour began with...
texags.com
'He's a great coach': 2024 QB Air Noland has high praise for Petrino, A&M
Fairburn (GA) Langston Hughes 2024 QB Air Noland returned to College Station over the weekend for an extended stay. He took in the Aggies’ Junior Day, spent some quality time with new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino and was able to get an in-depth view of the A&M program.
texags.com
TexAgs Radio: Thursday (1/26) full show
Thursday’s show kicked off with the GO Hour as OB shared his reactions to the A&M’s win at #15 Auburn. At the bottom of the hour, former Texas A&M QB Stephen McGee joined the show for “That’s Bullcrap.”. The second hour began with TexAgs’ Co-Owner and...
texags.com
Press Conference: Williams, Aggies face No. 15 Auburn on Wednesday
Texas A&M hits the road again on Wednesday night as the Aggies travel to "The Jungle" to face No. 15 Auburn. Ahead of the Southeastern Conference battle, Buzz Williams and Henry Coleman III spoke to the media to preview A&M's matchup with the Tigers.
texags.com
Track & Field Report: A&M's indoor season to ramp up this weekend
With back-to-back indoor meets in the books, Texas A&M track & field travels to Fayetteville for a highly-anticipated Razorback Invitational this weekend. Ahead of the road trip, head coach Pat Henry joined TexAgs Radio for the Track & Field Report. Key notes from Pat Henry interview. What a great thing...
texags.com
Taylor shares what it was like to earn her first SEC victory as an Aggie
Texas A&M women's basketball snapped a long losing streak on Sunday when the Aggies took down Georgia at Reed Arena, 75-73. The win was Joni Taylor's first SEC victory, and on Tuesday, she shared the emotions that came along with it as well as a look ahead to A&M's next game.
texags.com
Protecting the 3-point line crucial for Texas A&M against No. 15 Auburn
A not-so-fine line has typically been the difference between winning and losing basketball games for Texas A&M. To be exact, that's the 3-point line where the Aggies have been victimized in defeat. In five of their six losses, the Aggies (13-6, 5-1) have surrendered at least 10 treys. Last weekend, Kentucky hit 11 in dealing A&M its first loss of SEC play.
KBTX.com
Family of Texas A&M student killed by drunk driver awarded $69 million
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The family of a Texas A&M student who was killed by a drunk driver in 2019 has been awarded $69 million in damages according to court documents. On September 15, 2019, Texas A&M student Carly Beatty was walking on Texas Avenue with her friends. That’s where she was hit by Pedro Puga who was driving under the influence. Puga attempted to flee but was located in the Tejas Center parking lot where he was taken into custody.
Marlin ISD honored by Texas Alliance of Black School Educators
Nearly four years after it faced a shutdown and loss of accreditation by the Texas Education Agency, Marlin ISD is receiving statewide honors as it turns an academic corner.
KBTX.com
Expansion projects for Highway 6 expected to begin in 2024
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - State Highway 6 will start to look different in 2024. The Bryan/College Station Metropolitan Planning Organization hopes to make the highway more convenient for drivers. Plans include an additional lane on both sides of Highway 6 going from Highway 21 to William D. Fitch. There will...
kwhi.com
FAMILY OF A&M STUDENT AWARDED $69 MILLION IN DAMAGES
The family of a Texas A&M student that was killed in a hit-and-run incident has been awarded $69 million in damages. According to a report by KBTX-TV, court documents show that a Brazos County Jury awarded the large sum to the family of Carly Beatty. On September 15, 2019, Beatty,...
KBTX.com
Employees say they have worked without pay, concerned about a larger impact
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Local employees with a company based out of San Antonio have been reaching out to KBTX saying they have worked without pay since the beginning of the year. Water Energy Services has locations all over the Brazos Valley, including in Bryan and College Station. Andre...
kagstv.com
Police: Wednesday shooting may be connected to Navasota weekend shooting
NAVASOTA, Texas — The Navasota Police Department believes a Wednesday shooting may be connected to another shooting that happened over the weekend. Around 2:30 a.m. Navasota Police Officers responded to the 700 block of Ruth Court after receiving calls about shots fired in the area. Officers say there was...
College Station Police seek public's aid in identifying two individuals
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying two individuals who are allegedly tied to a criminal mischief report. According to CSPD, an incident that the two are reportedly tied to occurred at the Coyote Lot near the Northgate Bar District on Dec. 2, 2022.
