College Station, TX

texags.com

5 Thoughts: Texas A&M 79, No. 15 Auburn 63

1. Tyrece Radford: If you thought I would start with anything other than the Baton Rogue native, then you obviously didn’t watch the game. His entire role on the team and the demeanor in which he carries himself completely changed last night in Auburn, AL. The lead-by-example role is no longer empty.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

College Station ISD expected to name new Consol head coach

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station ISD named a new prospect for head football coach and campus athletic coordinator for A&M Consolidated High School after Lee Fedora’s abrupt departure in December. College Station ISD Superintendent Mike Martindale and Athletic Director Kevin Starnes will recommend Brandon Schmidt, Prosper High...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
texags.com

2025 DE Kamauryn Morgan recaps recent visit to College Station

2025 Red Oak (TX) defensive end Kamauryn Morgan‍ has been busy. Over the last two weeks, he has claimed MVP honors at the Next Level Athlete Texas Top 100 camp, and he received new offers from Texas A&M, SMU, Arizona State, Texas Tech, Washington, Houston, UTSA and USC. Last weekend, Morgan was also in College Station with his family for Texas A&M’s Junior Day.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
texags.com

TexAgs Radio: Wednesday (1/25) full show

Wednesday’s show kicked off with the GO Hour as TexAgs’ columnist and Heisman voter Olin Buchanan previews Aggie Men’s basketball’s SEC match-up against #15 Auburn. OB also dives into the Aggies’ wide receiver room in 2023 and college football talk. The second hour began with...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
texags.com

TexAgs Radio: Thursday (1/26) full show

Thursday’s show kicked off with the GO Hour as OB shared his reactions to the A&M’s win at #15 Auburn. At the bottom of the hour, former Texas A&M QB Stephen McGee joined the show for “That’s Bullcrap.”. The second hour began with TexAgs’ Co-Owner and...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
texags.com

Track & Field Report: A&M's indoor season to ramp up this weekend

With back-to-back indoor meets in the books, Texas A&M track & field travels to Fayetteville for a highly-anticipated Razorback Invitational this weekend. Ahead of the road trip, head coach Pat Henry joined TexAgs Radio for the Track & Field Report. Key notes from Pat Henry interview. What a great thing...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
texags.com

Protecting the 3-point line crucial for Texas A&M against No. 15 Auburn

A not-so-fine line has typically been the difference between winning and losing basketball games for Texas A&M. To be exact, that's the 3-point line where the Aggies have been victimized in defeat. In five of their six losses, the Aggies (13-6, 5-1) have surrendered at least 10 treys. Last weekend, Kentucky hit 11 in dealing A&M its first loss of SEC play.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Family of Texas A&M student killed by drunk driver awarded $69 million

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The family of a Texas A&M student who was killed by a drunk driver in 2019 has been awarded $69 million in damages according to court documents. On September 15, 2019, Texas A&M student Carly Beatty was walking on Texas Avenue with her friends. That’s where she was hit by Pedro Puga who was driving under the influence. Puga attempted to flee but was located in the Tejas Center parking lot where he was taken into custody.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Expansion projects for Highway 6 expected to begin in 2024

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - State Highway 6 will start to look different in 2024. The Bryan/College Station Metropolitan Planning Organization hopes to make the highway more convenient for drivers. Plans include an additional lane on both sides of Highway 6 going from Highway 21 to William D. Fitch. There will...
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

COLLEGE STATION, TX
kagstv.com

Police: Wednesday shooting may be connected to Navasota weekend shooting

NAVASOTA, Texas — The Navasota Police Department believes a Wednesday shooting may be connected to another shooting that happened over the weekend. Around 2:30 a.m. Navasota Police Officers responded to the 700 block of Ruth Court after receiving calls about shots fired in the area. Officers say there was...
NAVASOTA, TX

