CBS embarks on 66th straight season with 23 PGA Tour events

CBS Sports begins its 66th consecutive season covering the PGA Tour with only its fifth lead analyst in Trevor Immelman and one of its busiest years, with 11 of the 17 “elevated” events with the biggest names. It starts in prime time on Saturday night from Torrey Pines,...
Yardbarker

Report: Patrick Reed, Rory McIlroy had minor altercation on driving range

Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed reportedly had an unpleasant exchange on the driving range ahead of the Dubai Desert Classic this week. According to a story that was published by Spanish media outlet Ten-Golf.com Tuesday (via The Independent), Reed tried to greet McIlroy on the driving range at the Emirates Golf Club, but the World No. 1 ignored him. Reed then stood for a few seconds and greeted McIlroy’s caddie, Harry Diamond. McIlroy continued to completely ignore Reed, which apparently did not sit well with the 2018 Masters champion.
Golf.com

2023 Farmers Insurance Open tee times: Round 3 groupings for Friday

The 2023 Farmers Insurance Open continues Friday, January 27, at Torrey Pines in California. You can find full Round 3 tee times for the tournament at the bottom of this post. Featured grouping for Farmers Insurance Open Round 3. Fans and bettors alike were bullish on Jon Rahm’s chances of...
Golf.com

The best place to store golf balls? One spot might surprise you

Welcome to Stuff Golfers Should Know, a GOLF.com series in which we reveal all kinds of useful golf (and life!) wisdom that is sure to make you the smartest, savviest and most prepared player in your foursome. ***. Posing a question to the internet is like asking your Uber driver...
Golf.com

5 new wedges to help you chip like a major champion | ClubTest 2023

For ClubTest 2023, we tested and reviewed all the best new wedges from the top manufacturers. Browse below to see all the new wedge models, our robot and player testing, and find links to full reviews. When you’ve identified the perfect wedge for your game, you can also buy your new club right here!
GolfWRX

2023 Farmers Insurance Open: Betting Tips & Selections

Get your bets on earlier than usual this week as the Farmers Insurance Open runs Wednesday to Saturday, the advancement of a day avoiding a clash with the NFL Conference Championship games. We raise the bar a notch as the tour reaches Torrey Pines, a course used for this (and...
The Spun

Look: Leaked Video Shows Patrick Reed, Rory McIlroy Incident

Earlier this week, the feud between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour reached new heights. While golfers from both leagues seldom play in the same events, the Dubai Desert Classic provided that opportunity this week. It resulted in one of the first LIV Golf vs. PGA Tour golfer incidents. During a practice ...
Golf.com

Rules Guy: My ball plugged in the bank of an unmarked lake. Can I take free relief?

The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. Playing with friends on a hot summer day, my drive plugged next to a penalty area where there would have been water if not for evaporation. The waterline was 10 feet away, and there were no penalty area stakes or painted lines. I say I’m lifting my ball, cleaning it, fixing the plug, then replacing the ball where the plug was. My friends say if I lift the ball, I lose the hole. Who’s right? —Bob Pearson, Louisville, KY.
Golf.com

FIRST LOOK: Scotty Cameron 2023 Super Select putters

Scotty Cameron’s Super Select putters ($449) will be available March 17 in six head shapes — Newport, Newport Plus, Newport 2, Newport 2 Plus, Newport 2.5 Plus and Squareback 2. Super Select Del Mar, Fastback 1.5, Golo 6 and Golo 6.5 drop May 19. Above all, Scotty Cameron’s...

