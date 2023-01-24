Read full article on original website
Butch Harmon makes a prediction about Rickie Fowler after changing his swing: 'I think he'll win this year'
SAN DIEGO – When Rickie Fowler reached out to Butch Harmon and asked him to take a look at his swing, the famed golf swing instructor, who had coached the 34-year-old Fowler during the most successful years of his career, admitted that he shared a thought with many of Fowler’s ardent fans: What took so long?
Farmers Insurance Open 2023 tee times, pairings for Wednesday & Thursday at Torrey Pines
Jon Rahm is looking to do something no golfer has done since Tiger Woods in his prime. Winner of his first two events of the year, the Spaniard is trying to become the first player since Woods in 2008 to open up the year with three straight wins. In addition...
2023 Farmers Insurance Open: television schedule, predictions, tee times and more
The next stop of the PGA Tour’s West Coast swing continues to San Diego for the Farmers Insurance Open at
Who Has Won The Most PGA Tour Events?
Two men lead the way at the top of the list of players with the most victories in the history of the PGA Tour
Report: Monahan and Pelley make huge LIV Golf decision after legal warning
When the LIV Golf League emerged in 2022, one big prediction was the real battle would not take place in court but in a small room in Virginia Water, Surrey. That, reader, is the headquarters of the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR). You'll likely know by now that LIV Golf...
CBS embarks on 66th straight season with 23 PGA Tour events
CBS Sports begins its 66th consecutive season covering the PGA Tour with only its fifth lead analyst in Trevor Immelman and one of its busiest years, with 11 of the 17 “elevated” events with the biggest names. It starts in prime time on Saturday night from Torrey Pines,...
Report: Patrick Reed, Rory McIlroy had minor altercation on driving range
Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed reportedly had an unpleasant exchange on the driving range ahead of the Dubai Desert Classic this week. According to a story that was published by Spanish media outlet Ten-Golf.com Tuesday (via The Independent), Reed tried to greet McIlroy on the driving range at the Emirates Golf Club, but the World No. 1 ignored him. Reed then stood for a few seconds and greeted McIlroy’s caddie, Harry Diamond. McIlroy continued to completely ignore Reed, which apparently did not sit well with the 2018 Masters champion.
Golf-LIV Golf says Condoleezza Rice worked to prevent DOJ probe of PGA Tour
Jan 24 (Reuters) - Former U.S. Secretary of State and Augusta National member Condoleezza Rice attempted to use her influence to stop the U.S. Department of Justice from launching an anti-trust investigation into the PGA Tour, rival circuit LIV Golf said.
2023 Farmers Insurance Open tee times: Round 3 groupings for Friday
The 2023 Farmers Insurance Open continues Friday, January 27, at Torrey Pines in California. You can find full Round 3 tee times for the tournament at the bottom of this post. Featured grouping for Farmers Insurance Open Round 3. Fans and bettors alike were bullish on Jon Rahm’s chances of...
The best place to store golf balls? One spot might surprise you
Welcome to Stuff Golfers Should Know, a GOLF.com series in which we reveal all kinds of useful golf (and life!) wisdom that is sure to make you the smartest, savviest and most prepared player in your foursome. ***. Posing a question to the internet is like asking your Uber driver...
LIV Golf-Augusta National feud heats up in latest round of legal filings
Even in the depths of winter the golf hot stove has remained warm thanks to multiple legal clashes. Recent court documents filed by the PGA Tour and LIV Golf show how intertwined (or not!) the fight in pro golf’s upper ranks has been. According to court documents released Monday,...
5 new wedges to help you chip like a major champion | ClubTest 2023
For ClubTest 2023, we tested and reviewed all the best new wedges from the top manufacturers. Browse below to see all the new wedge models, our robot and player testing, and find links to full reviews. When you’ve identified the perfect wedge for your game, you can also buy your new club right here!
PGA Tour Players React To ‘Tee-Gate’ Between McIlroy and Reed
Professional golfers had a field day on social media in response to Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy’s Dubai interaction.
Golf-Bale is so good at golf it's not fair, says Rahm
LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Former Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale has made no secret of his passion for golf and his game has received a ringing endorsement from one of the world's best ahead of his debut at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California next month.
Farmers Insurance Open 2023 betting guide: PGA expert predictions and top prop picks for the famed Torrey Pines tournament
It has been a long time since we have seen an odds board similar to the one we all woke up to for the Farmers Insurance Open on Monday. Sitting at the top of the outright list was Jon Rahm at +400! Not since the days of Tiger Woods have we seen such a favorite listed.
2023 Farmers Insurance Open: Betting Tips & Selections
Get your bets on earlier than usual this week as the Farmers Insurance Open runs Wednesday to Saturday, the advancement of a day avoiding a clash with the NFL Conference Championship games. We raise the bar a notch as the tour reaches Torrey Pines, a course used for this (and...
Look: Leaked Video Shows Patrick Reed, Rory McIlroy Incident
Earlier this week, the feud between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour reached new heights. While golfers from both leagues seldom play in the same events, the Dubai Desert Classic provided that opportunity this week. It resulted in one of the first LIV Golf vs. PGA Tour golfer incidents. During a practice ...
New Callaway golf clubs for 2023 (drivers, irons, fairway woods, hybrids, putters)
For ClubTest 2023, we thoroughly tested all of the newest golf clubs on the market for 2023. Below you can find all of Callaway’s newest clubs, including the Callaway Paradym drivers, Callaway Paradym irons and more. MORE CLUBTEST 2023: Drivers | Fairway Woods | Hybrids | Irons | Wedges...
Rules Guy: My ball plugged in the bank of an unmarked lake. Can I take free relief?
The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. Playing with friends on a hot summer day, my drive plugged next to a penalty area where there would have been water if not for evaporation. The waterline was 10 feet away, and there were no penalty area stakes or painted lines. I say I’m lifting my ball, cleaning it, fixing the plug, then replacing the ball where the plug was. My friends say if I lift the ball, I lose the hole. Who’s right? —Bob Pearson, Louisville, KY.
FIRST LOOK: Scotty Cameron 2023 Super Select putters
Scotty Cameron’s Super Select putters ($449) will be available March 17 in six head shapes — Newport, Newport Plus, Newport 2, Newport 2 Plus, Newport 2.5 Plus and Squareback 2. Super Select Del Mar, Fastback 1.5, Golo 6 and Golo 6.5 drop May 19. Above all, Scotty Cameron’s...
