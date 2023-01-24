COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. – Saint John's basketball avenged an early-season loss to St. Olaf with a nail-biting 69-66 victory on Saturday, Jan. 28, in Sexton Arena. The Johnnies (12-6, 9-4 MIAC) led by as much as eight points in the game (8:39 mark of the first half) and by five (67-62) with 2:10 remaining, but needed a clutch performance from junior wing Ryan Thissen (Rosemount, Minn./Eastview) to clinch the win.

COLLEGEVILLE, MN ・ 16 HOURS AGO