Collegeville, MN

gojohnnies.com

Thissen Leads SJU to Close Win Over St. Olaf

COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. – Saint John's basketball avenged an early-season loss to St. Olaf with a nail-biting 69-66 victory on Saturday, Jan. 28, in Sexton Arena. The Johnnies (12-6, 9-4 MIAC) led by as much as eight points in the game (8:39 mark of the first half) and by five (67-62) with 2:10 remaining, but needed a clutch performance from junior wing Ryan Thissen (Rosemount, Minn./Eastview) to clinch the win.
COLLEGEVILLE, MN
gojohnnies.com

Johnnies Win Four Events in Dual Loss to Gustavus

COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. – Saint John's swimming and diving won four events and collected 21 top-three finishes in a 185-114 loss to Gustavus Adolphus on Saturday, Jan. 28, in the Warner Palaestra Pool. Freshman Clay Megaw (Monticello, Minn.) won the 100-yard breaststroke (1:00.97) and took second in the 200-yard version...
COLLEGEVILLE, MN
gojohnnies.com

Forfeits Trip Johnnies in Road Loss

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. – Saint John's wrestling recorded four bonus-point wins but forfeited two weights in a 27-20 loss at Itasca C.C. on Friday afternoon, Jan. 27. SJU started the dual with pins from junior Ben Gilbertson (Sauk Rapids, Minn./Sauk Rapids-Rice) and freshman Zachariah Hunter (Stillwater, Minn./Stillwater Area) at 184 and 197 pounds, respectively.
COLLEGEVILLE, MN
gojohnnies.com

Saint John’s Hosts Gustavus Saturday in the Pool

Saint John's swimming and diving hosts Gustavus Adolphus for a 1 p.m. dual meet this Saturday, Jan. 28, in the Warner Palaestra Pool. A LOOK AT THE JOHNNIES: Saint John's won six events and totaled 22 top-three finishes in a 167.5-130.5 loss at Carleton last Saturday (Jan. 21) in Northfield. The competition was the first for SJU since Dec. 2-4.
COLLEGEVILLE, MN

