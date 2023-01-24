ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Tyson accused of rape at New York nightclub in 1990s

By Harrison Gereau
 5 days ago

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the timeframe of the alleged rape.

ALBANY, N.Y. ( WTEN ) — Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson is facing a lawsuit accusing him of raping a woman in a limousine after an outing at a popular nightclub in the 1990s.

According to an affidavit filed by an anonymous woman in Albany County Court, the boxer is accused of raping her outside a popular Albany dance club—Septembers—in the early 1990s.

“I met Mike Tyson in the early 1990s at a dance club called Septembers,” the affidavit read. “My friend and I were hanging out with him and his limousine driver. Tyson told us about a party and asked us to join him. My friend was going to drop off her car and Tyson said he would pick her up in the limousine.”

According to the affidavit, which does not provide an exact date for the alleged attack, the woman alleges that on their way to pick up her friend, Tyson tried to kiss her in the limo. She reportedly told him “no” and asked him to stop, but he continued to attack her, the affidavit says.

“He then pulled my pants off and violently raped me,” the affidavit reads. “As a result of Tyson’s rape, I suffered and continue to suffer from physical, psychological, and emotional injury.”

The woman is seeking $5 million in damages for the alleged attack. Her attorney has filed an affirmation to keep her identity anonymous out of fear she might be publicly scrutinized.

“This will be in the news across the country and plaintiff’s identity must be protected,” the affirmation read.

The lawsuit was filed earlier this month, as part of New York’s Adult Survivors Act. The law allows for the creation of a “lookback period” for victims of sexual assault and abuses over 18 years to pursue time-barred claims in court. If it weren’t for the act, passed in May 2022, the woman accusing Tyson of rape would have been time-barred by the usual statute of limitations for such crimes.

This is not the first time Tyson has been in the hot seat for rape. In February 1992, following a two-week trial that drew nationwide media attention, Tyson was found guilty of the same crime in Indianapolis.

A month later, he was sentenced to 10 years in jail, the last four of which were suspended. He was released in March 1995. Tyson has always maintained his innocence in that case.

Brooklyn-born Tyson, 56, won adulation as the undisputed world heavyweight champion from 1987 to 1990. His first boxing match — and win — came on Mar. 6, 1985, when he beat Hector Mercedes in a first-round TKO at the Empire State Plaza Convention Center in Albany, New York.

You can view the Albany County affidavit below.

900096_23_ANONYMOUS_v_MIKE_TYSON_AFFIDAVIT_4 Download

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

