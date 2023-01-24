ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

brytfmonline.com

Donald Trump: – I hope he rots in hell

The former head of the FBI, Charles McGonigal, was charged and arrested over the weekend Violation of sanctions against Russia By providing services to sanctioned Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska. Former President Donald Trump appears to be very happy with his arrest. McGonigal headed the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York...
NEW YORK STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded

An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Trump’s Mar-a-Lago New Year’s Eve Party Was a Sad Affair

Gone are the days of high-profile celebrities attending Donald Trump’s annual New Year’s Eve bash at Mar-a-Lago. Despite being surrounded by hundreds of guests, the only people of relative note at the annual gala were Trump’s legal advisor Rudy Giuliani, My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, and Trump’s second-oldest son, Eric. Two of Trump's other children, Ivanka and Donald Jr.—once staples of his circle—were nowhere to be seen. Despite a tepid response to his presidential campaign announcement, Trump was filled with typically vague remarks about his 2024 run, repeating old ramblings about “strong borders” and “fantastic” poll numbers to the crowd over a champagne toast.
CBS Minnesota

"I have done nothing wrong": Mike Lindell says MyPillow lost $100 million after election fraud claims

MINNEAPOLIS -- MyPillow founder Mike Lindell is one of three candidates running for the most powerful position in the Republican party -- the Chair of the Republican National Committee. The election is next week.This comes as Lindell is facing a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit over his promotion of the Big Lie -- as well as the FBI's seizure of his cell phone.Lindell says the reason he can win is because Republicans are so divided -- and, as he points out, he has a lot of supporters.MORE: 'I Want Them To Sue Me': MyPillow's Mike Lindell Says Lawsuit From Dominion Would Show...
MINNESOTA STATE
MSNBC

Justice Department tells Jim Jordan what he didn’t want to hear

As the new House Republican majority begins the process of investigating a lengthy list of conspiracy theories, most of the probes and hearings will generate more heat than light. The theatrics will no doubt be great for fundraising appeals and conservative media outlets, but the ostensible “oversight” efforts will likely prove to be tiresome and inconsequential.
MSNBC

In Mar-a-Lago case, DOJ wins another dispute over Trump’s lawyers

It was about a month ago when Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago scandal effectively returned to its starting point, following an unfortunate legal misadventure. The former president filed an odd lawsuit, which led to an even stranger ruling from a Trump-appointed judge, followed by the appointment of a special master. Four...
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

Why Trump abandoned his suit against New York’s attorney general

When it comes to litigation threats, Donald Trump has earned a reputation as something of a paper tiger. The Republican would huff and puff about targeting his perceived foes with rivals, but too often, the former president’s threats proved to be meaningless. Over the last year or so, however,...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

'Insult to the rule of law': White House rips Trump for Dobbs reporter arrest call

The White House has ripped former President Donald Trump for proposing that the reporters responsible for publishing the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization leaked draft opinion be imprisoned. Freedom of the press is part of the bedrock of American democracy, according to White House spokesman Andrew Bates. Trump's statements...
TheDailyBeast

Rudy Giuliani Subpoenaed by Federal Prosecutors for Trump Records

Rudy Giuliani has been subpoenaed by federal prosecutors for documents about payments he received from Donald Trump or his presidential campaign, according to reports. The former New York City mayor was also asked to provide testimony in the subpoena that was issued in November, a source told Reuters. The legal request was reportedly made by the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington, D.C., and was sent before Special Counsel Jack Smith was appointed by the Justice Department to investigate Trump. Giuliani has remained one of Trump’s most faithful allies and was instrumental in pushing the former president’s baseless claims of mass voter fraud during the 2020 election.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Malek Sherif

Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg was given a five-month prison term

Weisselberg, 75, will immediately begin serving his term at New York City's infamous Rikers Island prison after the court session. In an August plea bargain, he admitted guilt on 15 felony charges. In exchange for $2 million in unpaid taxes, interest, and penalties and a waiver of his right to appeal, he agreed to testify honestly at the trial of the Trump Organization.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

