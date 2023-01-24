Read full article on original website
videtteonline.com
ISU men's basketball drops 79-75 overtime thriller at Bradley
PEORIA, Ill. -- Illinois State men's basketball was unable to convert down the stretch as the Redbirds fell 79-75 to Bradley in heartbreaking fashion Wednesday at Carver Arena. "I'm proud of my team. That's the opening statement for me. I'm proud of my team," ISU head coach Ryan Pedon said....
valpo.life
Valpo Athletics Mourns the Passing of David Redmon
The Valpo Athletics family is saddened by the passing of David Redmon ’95, a hometown product who helped lay the foundation for the legacy of success of the Valpo men’s basketball program and a 2004 inductee into the Valpo Athletics Hall of Fame. Redmon (Sept. 19, 1972 –...
videtteonline.com
ISU diving adds MVC Championships tuneup at UIC
Rather than wait nearly four-straight weeks ahead of the Missouri Valley Conference Championships Feb. 15, Illinois State divers will compete at the University of Illinois-Chicago Diving Invitational at 11 a.m. Feb. 4 in Chicago. The event gives sophomore Eva Reyes another practice run before her MVC title defense in the...
thechampaignroom.com
Why haven’t we seen more of that?
The Illini took care of business on home court Tuesday night against Ohio State, winning 69-60. Illinois was firing on all cylinders and pulled away in the second half in a game that wasn’t as close as the final score may show. It’s on nights like these that everyone...
videtteonline.com
Ziegenfelder named MIC Weekly Coaches Choice Award recipient
Illinois State gymnast Joy Ziegenfelder has been selected as this week's winner of the Midwest Independent Conference Coaches Choice Award, making her the fifth Redbird to earn a weekly conference award this season. Ziegenfelder takes home this award despite facing adversity with a wrist injury this fall. Working around her...
Concordia University Chicago men's basketball coach out after players hospitalized
Steve Kollar, the head men's basketball coach at Concordia University Chicago, is no longer employed there after some players on the team were hospitalized following an intense practice.
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin loses commitment from 2024 CB prospect out of Illinois
Wisconsin has lost one piece of the 2024 recruiting class with one prospect announcing his decision to reopen his recruitment. The player is Austin Alexander, a 6-foot-1 cornerback recruit out of Marian Catholic High School in Chicago Heights, Illinois. Though unrated by the composite rankings, 247 Sports has Alexander as a 3-star recruit and the No. 14 player out of Illinois for the cycle.
wznd.com
Kappa Sigma fraternity suspended from ISU through 2025
NORMAL, Ill. – The Kappa Sigma chapter at Illinois State University has officially been suspended by the university’s Dean of Students office January 25, 2023. The official suspension will begin effective immediately until December 31, 2025. This decision comes in the wake of a superfluity of derogatory actions...
videtteonline.com
ISU's Winter Fest provides students with involvement opportunities
Over one thousand Illinois State University students attended the annual Winter Fest earlier tonight. The event took place in the Brown Ballroom of the Bone Student Center. Similar to Festival ISU, Winter Fest is an opportunity for students to become familiar with the registered student organizations and campus departments. Students can have one-on-one interactions with members and the executive board of each organization to see what they have to offer.
Champaign man arrested for theft at U of I basketball game
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is under arrest after University of Illinois Police officials said he stole from a student while working as a “temporary employee” at State Farm Center during a game last week. Bobby Battle, 32, was arrested on Saturday on charges of theft and obstructing justice. Brad Swanson, Assistant Director […]
Megabus returns to Chicago Wednesday with low fares
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Megabus is back! In partnership with Miller Transportation, the Megabus will connect Chicago with 23 cities, including Indianapolis, Louisville, and Columbus.Tickets on most routes are $17.50 one way, but we found a fare from Chicago to Gary for only one dollar.
videtteonline.com
New RSO Girls Club looks to break down barriers for women in sports
A group of young women at Illinois State University are coming together to help each other break into the sports world through a new RSO established last semester. Girls Club is an RSO that introduces women to sports. Its goal is to help women aspiring to work in the sports world build connections with professionals already working in the industry.
Central Illinois closings begin ahead of winter storm
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Below are some of the early closures and cancelations already being reported, for a complete list of business and school closings, check our Snow Bear Closings and Delays page. Charleston Superintendent Todd J. Vilardo said all schools in the district will have an e-learning day on Wednesday due to the incoming winter […]
Central Illinois Proud
Galesburg pizza spot ranks in Yelp’s top 50 nationwide
(WMBD) — Yelp has released their annual list of their top 100 pizza restaurants across the United States and Canada, and a local name has infiltrated the ranks. baked in Galesburg came in at #40 on the list as the highest ranked Illinois restaurant on the list. Milly’s Pizza...
wjbc.com
Accumulating snow expected across central Illinois Wednesday
SPRINGFIELD – Central Illinoisans who like their snow heavy and wet should be in for a treat Wednesday. The National Weather Service Monday said snow accumulating 4-6 inches should begin just after midnight Wednesday, continuing in earnest until mid-morning. Meteorologist Ed Shimon said winds should not be a factor, but the accumulating heavy, wet snow will compact quickly and take a long time to melt.
WGNtv.com
How much snow is in the Chicago forecast?
Snow is once again in the forecast for the Chicago area for late Tuesday and into Wednesday. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Chicago area Wednesday starting at 3 a.m. and running through 9 p.m. for some counties. Snow in Chicago: Track Snow Showers & Precip here.
illinoisnewsroom.org
Closings, delays and remote days for January 25
Illinois Public Media is tracking a winter storm system. Forecasters expect it to bring heavy snow to Central Illinois on January 25. This story will be updated. Decatur Public Schools: no school for students on January 25. All athletic and school activities are also canceled. This ‘snow day’ will be made up at the end of the year.
smilepolitely.com
Five more delicious chicken wings in Champaign-Urbana
Little else is more important (to me) than finding — and devouring — all the delicious chicken wings in Champaign-Urbana. Ever since the pandemic took Sakanaya’s and Crane Alley’s wings away, I have been continually searching for more C-U wings to love. Last year, I wrote about five places for inimitable wings around C-U: Black Dog, Masijta Grill, San Maru, Stango Cuisine, and The Stuft Bird; all amazing wings that aren’t like others in town. If you have a favorite chicken wing that isn’t included in these lists, do tell.
Massive H.S. Sports Complex Expected to Generate $65M Annually
A huge high school athletics facility that would attract schools from around the country could generate $65 million in annual revenue, according to the developer. A 230,000-square-foot sports complex coming to the small Indiana town of Mishawaka is expected to be the latest youth sports facility aimed to generate tourism revenue.
Central Illinois Proud
Woman dead after semi-truck crash on I-74
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A Galesburg woman has been pronounced dead after a vehicle crash on I-74 Thursday morning. According to the Peoria County Coroner’s Facebook, an Illinois State Trooper came across a vehicle collision on I-74 Eastbound involving a semi-trailer truck and a passenger vehicle. The passenger vehicle...
