Frisco, TX

300-Room Hotel Announced For Universal Studios Frisco Resort

Universal Studios’ announcement of a theme park in Frisco, Texas brought in more questions than answers. Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney recently shared everything that we know about the new park, including a hotel. In a Facebook post, Cheney compiled frequently asked questions and responses from residents, in order to...
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Cookie Co. debuts in west Frisco with locally made gourmet cookies

Cookie Co. offers a rotating menu of gourmet cookie flavors. (Courtesy Cookie Co.) Cookie Co. opened a new store Jan. 21 at 2155 W. University Drive, Ste. 140, Frisco. Cookie Co. serves locally made gourmet cookies, according to its website. The company opened its first location in Redlands, California, in 2020. It has since expanded to include more than 10 locations across Utah, Washington, Nebraska and Idaho.
FRISCO, TX
CW33

Get zapped in Dallas: What is a forever bracelet?

DALLAS (KDAF) — Getting zapped sounds alarming right? Well, no worries, nobody’s getting hurt. We checked out a new jewelry concept that takes away the worry of losing your jewelry. Forever bracelets have been circulating on social media for some time now and a Texan decided to make...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Dallas Area Restaurants Get 15 James Beard Award Nods in Semifinals

The James Beard Awards semifinalists have been announced, and both Dallas and Fort Worth have a good showing — a token of our flourishing local food scene. The James Beard Foundation Awards recognize superior cuisine, hospitality, emerging chefs, all of those rolled into one (best restaurant), plus pastries and booze.
DALLAS, TX
MySanAntonio

Find Omakase Sushi and 48-Hour Short Ribs at the Best New Restaurants in Texas

Another year, another opportunity to acquaint yourself with Texas’s diverse food scene. We’re talking about traditional sushi and modern Japanese cuisine, fresh seafood with a New Zealand influence, a glitzy supper club that channels Zeus and a new outpost of a Chicago institution. That checks a lot of very eclectic boxes.
TEXAS STATE
Dallas Observer

Best Bang for Buck: Where to Eat Well on a Budget in Dallas

Yes, dining out can be expensive, but with a bit of planning you can find some really good deals around Dallas. For instance, Boulevardier is one of the best restaurants in the city. But want to know what's actually better? Boulevardier on a Tuesday night, when steaks are one-third off. Feel like Uchi is just a bit outside your budget range? During happy hour you'll find discounted small tastings starting at $2.
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

1990s Country Music Makes a Glorious Comeback at a Fort Worth Rodeo Party Like No Other — The Grand Entry Gala Keeps the Fun Rolling

Tracy Byrd, Mark Chesnutt, and Neal McCoy perform at the Junior League of Fort Worth Grand Entry Gala. )Photo by Canon Elizabeth Photography) Fort Worth loves the rodeo. Every January, rodeo season arrives with the annual Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. For the past 10 years, the Junior League of Fort Worth has ushered in this much beloved time in Cowtown with the Grand Entry Gala. This is no ordinary gala with it taking place on Will Rogers Memorial Coliseum’s arena floor.
FORT WORTH, TX
crosstimbersgazette.com

Study ranks Flower Mound best place to live in Texas

Flower Mound ranks No. 1 in a list of the best places to live in Texas, according to study by Rocket Homes, a real estate and mortgage lending company. To create this ranking, Rocket Homes analyzed 70 of the most populated cities in Texas using key metrics including crime and unemployment rates, housing costs, median monthly income and more. Flower Mound was ranked No. 1 in all of Texas thanks to its low property and violent crime rates, a proportionate housing cost to income ratio, low unemployment rate and more, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Smile Maker of Texas brings family dentistry, dental procedures to Plano

Smile Maker of Texas offers family dentistry, sedation dentistry and a variety of cosmetic procedures. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Smile Maker of Texas opened its Plano office on Jan. 23 after relocating from Prosper, according to a spokesperson for the company. The new office is located at 6201 Dallas Parkway, Ste. 220. Smile Maker of Texas offers family dentistry, sedation dentistry and a variety of cosmetic services, including dental implants. The office was previously located at 1361 E. University Drive, Prosper.
PLANO, TX
CW33

Award-winning sandwich shop opens new location in North Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — You can never have too many sandwich shops to pick from for your lunch or even dinner desire, but looking to find award-winning sandwich shops could prove difficult. Well, it would be difficult, unless you’re living in North Texas as another Capiotti’s location is opening up...
FLOWER MOUND, TX
CandysDirt.com

Build-to-Rent Booms in North Texas as Urban Renters Look For More Space in The Suburbs

In the last several months, we’ve seen a two-fold increase in mortgage rates. As the Federal Reserve raises benchmark interest to mitigate inflation, the costs associated with homeownership have risen significantly. While many builders, developers, and brokers are finding it difficult to navigate this changing climate, others are taking advantage of the shift with build-to-rent residential communities.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/

