VESTAL, N.Y. - Binghamton wrestling will travel to Annapolis, Md. on Sunday to take on Navy. The Bearcats are searching for their third straight victory. Binghamton had a strong showing on Thursday night against Hofstra, winning eight of 10 matches. Five wrestlers in the projected lineup have 10 wins or more on the season. Cory Day and Jacob Nolan are ranked in the top 20 by the coaches poll, and Brevin Cassella is ranked No. 33 by InterMat. In the first ever meeting between the two teams last season, Binghamton won 19-16. Binghamton Bearcats vs. Navy Midshipmen (1-5) Date | Time:

VESTAL, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO