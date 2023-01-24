Read full article on original website
bubearcats.com
Women's tennis drops weekend matches
WEST POINT, N.Y. - Binghamton women's tennis had a busy weekend with three matches at Army's Lichtenberg Tennis Center. The Bearcats were defeated by Sacred Heart (7-0), Army (4-0) and Seton Hall (7-0). Binghamton is off until hosting Niagara at 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 10 indoors at the Lane-Starke Tennis Center.
bubearcats.com
Men's tennis blanked at Yale
NEW HAVEN, Conn. - Host Yale captured the doubles point and then won all six singles matches to topple Binghamton men's tennis 7-0 Saturday afternoon at the Cullman-Heyman Tennis Center. Freshman No. 2 William Morais Binnie looked strong in his match, pushing his opponent to a third set super tiebreak...
bubearcats.com
Wrestling travels to Navy on Sunday
VESTAL, N.Y. - Binghamton wrestling will travel to Annapolis, Md. on Sunday to take on Navy. The Bearcats are searching for their third straight victory. Binghamton had a strong showing on Thursday night against Hofstra, winning eight of 10 matches. Five wrestlers in the projected lineup have 10 wins or more on the season. Cory Day and Jacob Nolan are ranked in the top 20 by the coaches poll, and Brevin Cassella is ranked No. 33 by InterMat. In the first ever meeting between the two teams last season, Binghamton won 19-16. Binghamton Bearcats vs. Navy Midshipmen (1-5) Date | Time:
bubearcats.com
Men's basketball takes down Bryant 84-67
VESTAL, N.Y. - Senior guard Dan Petcash led a quartet of double-digit scorers with a game-high 24 points and Binghamton men's basketball (9-12, 5-3 America East) blew past visiting Bryant (13-8, 4-4 AE) 84-67 Saturday afternoon at Dr. Bai Lee Court at the Events Center. The game drew 3,394 fans - the second straight home game BU has surpassed the 3,300 mark.
