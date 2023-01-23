Read full article on original website
Why Idaho is Better Than Montana, Chapter Two
Of course, Idaho is the hands-down winner. All the self-centered, crooked, and bloodthirsty ranchers are on the Montana side of the state line. I know this because I saw it on the Paramount Network. And most of Montana is simply cheatgrass and insects. At one roadside toilet on Interstate 15, signs warn you of rattlesnakes. The brochures never mentioned this when I decided to vacation in the Big Sky State. The only reason I go there is that nobody knows me, whereas. In Idaho, people lock their doors when they see me coming. Oh, and Montana also has Jon Tester. What do you expect of a man who gets his hair cut by a union barber? Heck, Jim Risch doesn’t even need a barber.
The New Oregon Trail Ends in a Path to Idaho
If you can’t move the Idaho state line to Oregon, then move from Oregon to Idaho. A few days ago, there was an editorial in the Magic Valley Times News. The writer acknowledged the leaders of the Greater Idaho movement were well-organized but on a quixotic quest. I agree with one caveat. Life in the United States is comfortable when compared to the rest of the world. A major disruption caused by economic depression or war could change some boundaries and change the map of the United States.
Idaho’s Most Common Surnames (Last) are a Familiar List
Idaho’s most common last name is the same across much of America. The name Smith tops the list in 40 states! Idaho’s second most popular name is Johnson and its third is Anderson. Neighboring Utah, Montana and Washington have the same top three, which says a lot about migration patterns. Smith has an advantage over many other surnames. It was common in several European countries and the German Schmidt was often anglicized. Anderson is also a common name in more than one European nation.
Do You Agree With Idaho’s Pick For The Best Children’s Storybook?
There's nothing quite like classic children's storybooks. From Where The Wild Things Are to The Very Hungry Caterpillar, many of us can recall a favorite growing up. There is something nostalgia to be had with these children's classics... but what if someone took those books and turned them into something a little bit more entertaining for adults today?
There Are Currently 5 Gangs That Are Trying To Take Over Idaho
While Idaho is as a whole is relatively a safe place (and for the most part, always has been), there are still violent crimes taking place in the Gem State. We all know about the horrific quadruple murder at the University of Idaho and of course, the sick and sadistic Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell.
Idaho Motorist Traumatized By Movie Scene Shares Road Safety Pics
If you've seen it, then you know. An Idaho motorist posted to social media recently and credited a 2003 horror film with making him a more cautious driver, especially when following a logging truck. Films can leave lasting impacts on people. I know the first time I saw the truck...
Remember When Idaho Student Took Judge Judy’s Chair For Episode?
Anyone who has owned a television since the nineties knows who Judith Susan Sheindlin is. What you may not know or remember was that an Idaho college student once wore the famous gavel pounder's robe for an episode of Judge Judy back in 2019. Judge Judy has been on television...
Tragedy Strikes Idaho’s Finest Burger Joint
I live two and a half hours drive from the Garage Café in Notus and, yet. When I mention it to many people in Twin Falls, they know the place. They’ll share memories of meals there. Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury liked to stop there for breakfast when he served as Chief of Police in Nampa. The late Coach Pete Coulson considered it a favorite stop.
Wind Turbines are Collapsing: Warning for Idaho
I guess I won’t be standing under any wind turbines any time soon. Bloomberg News (a publication not founded by a conservative) has a story it warns there’s trouble with massive wind turbines on the horizon. Some are collapsing. Imagine the damage when a monstrosity 750 feet tall tips over! Shoddy construction may be an issue. Maybe the things are just too darn big. Sometimes the problem isn’t quite so dire. In those cases, it’s only smaller parts falling off the gadget. Heads up!
Moose Shot and Killed After Charging Man in Idaho Residential Area
It doesn't take long to live in Idaho to find out how dangerous moose can be. Everyone that lives here seems to have a story about moose, and typically everyone knows someone that has been charged by one or almost charged by one. They are known to not be the nicest animals and can be extremely aggressive. While they typically will stick to certain areas and away from people, they can wander at times to residential areas, and that is where things become frightening and unpredictable. These large aggressive animals in a neighborhood can be dangerous, and how to deal with them isn't easy. Some may get scared and run away from the people, but other times they will charge and that seems to be the case this winter as a few different stories have shown.
The 9 Tickets That Do the Most Damage to Your Driving Record in Idaho
Nobody likes to see flashing blue and red lights in their rearview mirror, but if you commit a moving violation there's always a chance that someone is watching when you do it. Depending on how serious the violation is, you could be putting your driving privileges at risk. When you're...
Don’t Miss These 9 Events this Final Weekend of January in the Magic Valley
Another long week is beginning to wrap up, which means the weekend is almost here. After the weather this week, the way it has seemed to draw out, and everything else many of us put up with, this weekend is needed to forget your stress and have some fun at one of the many events taking place this weekend in the Magic Valley. Here are some of the great events taking place this weekend around Twin Falls and the Magic Valley.
South Idaho Teen Missing Since Jan 16
A south Idaho teenager has been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. Have you seen Kendra Jade Peacock?. Kendra Jade Peacock's juvenile profile was recently added to the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. The site features missing kids and adults throughout the Gem State, and there are currently dozens of active profiles Idaho police are investigating.
Has Idaho Made Racial Progress or is it a Raciest State?
Racism has been and continues to be a part of our society, and despite the growth through the decades, there is still improvement to be made. Like women's rights, racial rights have progressed significantly, but still aren't where they should be in 2023. Some states are better at this and seeing racial progress, while other states continue to fail and have more work to do. When it comes to racial progress in the United States, which states are doing the best, which are doing the worst, and how does Idaho compare to the rest of the country?
Why Is Idaho Upside Down In This Famous Old TV Show Map?
If you’re old enough to remember good TV and I mention the Andy Griffith Show, you’ll probably start whistling the theme song in your head. What you probably don’t remember about the show is that Idaho made an appearance on the wall in Andy’s office. Did...
Liberals Want Facebook to Silence Critics of Idaho Wind Farms
When Lefty doesn’t get what Lefty wants, then Lefty changes the rules. Across the country, wind and solar projects proposed for public lands are being shot down by local governments. Councils and commissions are responding to their constituents by pulling the plug, creating moratoriums, or using existing zoning regulations. The left claims it’s because the yokels must be misinformed. Check out this link. Liberals claim you’re being fed lies. Because, after all, deep down we all want to look out our windows at massive wind turbines!
A Solution for a Parched Idaho Could Come From Thin Air
I’m a firm believer that human ingenuity can solve a lot of the problems of this world. We live in a dry climate and some of the environmental fearmongers insist it’s only going to get worse. Calmer heads would point to historical cycles and say we’re nearing the end of a lengthy drought. No matter what you believe, if you could pull your drinking water out of thin air, would you do it?
Idaho Is Confused. Which Season Are We Experiencing Right Now?
It’s common knowledge that Idaho weather can (and will) change on a dime. I’ve heard it stated many times that ‘if you don’t like the weather, wait 15 minutes’. I’ve also seen that statement come true more times than I can count. Which Season...
Hate, Bigotry Isn’t Just A North Idaho Reality; Ask Caldwell High
Racism is something that needs to be stamped out like a spark on pine needles. Northern Idaho is perceived by many in the state as being the worst region as far as white supremacy support is concerned, but these cretinous beliefs clearly extend to the southern reaches of the Gem State as well.
Why the Cost of Smoking Could Increase the Homeless Population in Idaho
The last few years have been extremely stressful for everyone, with the pandemic happening, the loss of jobs, the loss of loved ones, and the chaos of everyday life. Sometimes we all need a little something to help us relax and what better way than to have a good smoke? Many Americans smoke, and since the pandemic, it is justified if you didn't before but do now. We all know the statistics and the harm of smoking from school, but another side effect can be how it hurts your wallet. Smoking isn't cheap, and in Idaho, you might be surprised to know how much people are spending to smoke every year.
