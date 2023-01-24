Apple has launched its recent major security updates to the whole world.The three new tools are aimed at stopping users’ data being stolen while it is being stored in the cloud. They include ways of checking that the people in an iMessage conversation really are who they say they are, and the option to fully encrypt iCloud backups so that even Apple is unable to read them.The new features were released to the US in early December. They are now rolling out globally, after testing.Apple has long offered a range of protections on its devices, including security features that can...

8 DAYS AGO