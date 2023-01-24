Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Yes, Your Home Wi-Fi Network Can Be Hacked: These 10 Tips Can Prevent It
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Your home Wi-Fi network might not be as safe as you think. In 2021, internet crime cost Americans more than $6.9 billion. While phishing and scams contributed to the losses, personal data breaches were also significant. In many cases, those personal data breaches could have been prevented by just a little home network security.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Google advertisements turning into malware spreading platforms
The next time when you search for a software download on the Google search engine, be cautious, as the software might also bring in new trouble as malware or might strictly act as a source to malware spread that can steal data and encrypt all the information on the web.
How to Protect our Indentity on Online web surfing
To protect yourself from hackers, it is important to understand the various types of attacks that can occur and the steps you can take to prevent them. Use strong and unique passwords for all of your accounts. A strong password should be at least 12 characters long and include a mix of letters, numbers, and special characters. Avoid using easily guessable information, such as your name or birthdate. It is also a good idea to use a password manager to generate and store your passwords securely.
TechSpot
New malware dubbed "Hook" allows hijacking and real-time spying on Android devices
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advise you can trust. In a nutshell: Security researchers at ThreatFabric have uncovered an Android banking-app malware called "Hook." The program allows hackers to take over a target's phone remotely. Bad actors can use it to steal data, exfiltrate personally identifiable information (PII), make financial transactions, and more.
TechCrunch
Memfault raises $24M to help companies manage their growing IoT device fleets
Capitalizing on the trends, Memfault, a platform that allows IoT device manufacturers to find issues in their edge products over the cloud, has closed a $24 million Series B funding round led by Stripes, with participation from the 5G Open Innovation Lab, Partech and Uncork. The investment brings Memfault’s total raised to more than $35 million following an $8.5 million cash infusion in April 2021.
brytfmonline.com
Warning! If you have a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, update now!
If you have a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, update now. If you don’t, you risk installing an app on your smartphone and not even noticing it. From there, I think you can pretty well imagine what could happen. This alert arrives because defects have been detected in the Galaxy Store app. However, vulnerabilities were found by researchers from NCC Groupa well-known company in the field of cyber security, between November 23 and December 3, 2022. However, it is classified under the code name CVE-2023-21433.
The Most Common Wi-Fi Problems On Android And How To Fix Them
Whether you're using a budget-tier handset, a new flagship smartphone, or an Android-based tablet masquerading as something else, it's all but inevitable that you will encounter Wi-Fi issues at some point. In most cases, you'll be able to fix the problems on your own using common troubleshooting methods, though there may be instances where nothing you do works — for example, when a botched update is pushed out that breaks the Wi-Fi feature until it's patched.
9to5Mac
GoTo hack sees attackers get encrypted customer backups, and encryption key
A GoTo hack related to the LastPass security breach was far worse than initially disclosed. The company, formerly known as LogMeIn, has revealed that attackers obtained not only encrypted backups of customer data, but also an encryption key for at least some of that data. It’s a similar tale to...
A breakthrough system can see through walls by using Wi-Fi routers
Researchers have been working on ways to “see” people without using cameras or expensive LiDAR hardware for years. In 2013, a team of researchers at MIT found a way to use cell phone signals to see through walls. In 2018, another MIT team used WiFi to detect people in another room and translate their movements into walking stick figures. Now, researchers at Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Waterloo are advancing our ability to see through walls using WiFi.
Gizmodo
Microsoft Outlook and Teams Are Coming Back Online After Worldwide Outage
It’s not just you. Microsoft 365 services, including popular apps like Outlook and Teams, are down in countries throughout the world. Microsoft is aware of the problem and has rolled out fixes to address it. According to reports from Downdetector, users started experiencing issues with Microsoft apps at about...
ZDNet
Slow internet at home? This adapter turns unused coaxial cable into Ethernet
It's no secret that most cable and satellite TV services are losing customers to cord cutting as people move to streaming services. Because of that, there's a good chance your home has hundreds of feet of coaxial cable that used to be needed for TV, now doing nothing but collecting dust.
Smart appliance buyers aren't keeping their devices connected to the Internet
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. In brief: Smart appliances such as Alexa-equipped microwaves and ovens that can livestream their contents have been finding their way into kitchens for years but not everyone is taking full advantage of their connected features.
Millions of Android and iPhone owners warned of huge network switch off starting next month
UK operators are preparing to pull the plug on 3G for good next month. Vodafone will kick off the gradual process in February, starting with Plymouth and Basingstoke. And millions appear to be totally oblivious about the huge move. The third-generation technology is now 20 years old and most places...
makeuseof.com
5 Dangerous Web Application Vulnerabilities and How to Find Them
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Software as a Service (SaaS) applications are a vital element of many organizations. Web-based software has significantly improved the way businesses operate and offer services in different departments such as education, IT, finance, media, and healthcare.
Apple launches major security updates around the world
Apple has launched its recent major security updates to the whole world.The three new tools are aimed at stopping users’ data being stolen while it is being stored in the cloud. They include ways of checking that the people in an iMessage conversation really are who they say they are, and the option to fully encrypt iCloud backups so that even Apple is unable to read them.The new features were released to the US in early December. They are now rolling out globally, after testing.Apple has long offered a range of protections on its devices, including security features that can...
msn.com
Riot refuses to play ball with hackers over League and TFT source code, shares update on cyber attack
Riot Games has declared it won’t be playing ball with the hackers behind its January cyber attack that has delayed several League and TFT updates, even after it was confirmed they had acquired the source code for several games. Riot Games suffered an unfortunate cyber attack late last week:...
mhwmag.com
One user interface for all devices in the warehouse from Picavi
Picavi will be highlighting their software at ProMat 2023: One of the main topics at booth S3459 is the user interface of the pick-by-vision specialist. Independent of the higher-level system, users can operate this not only on smart glasses but also on many other devices if required. To increase productivity...
ZDNet
How to clear the cache on your Android phone or tablet (and why you should)
If you're experiencing slow performance on a smartphone or tablet, there are common steps you can take to troubleshoot and oftentimes fix it. Simply restarting your device can take care of a lot of issues. Another common way to increase performance, or at the very least free up extra storage...
aiexpress.io
Eufy 4G LTE Starlight Camera Review – Is it better than the Arlo Go 2 & Reolink Go Plus?
Eufy safety 4G LTE No Wi-Fi Safety Digital camera Assessment Score. I believe the Eufy 4G LTE Starlight is an outstanding 4G surveillance digicam. Factoring within the options, efficiency and worth, I might say it’s the best choice of the three manufacturers I’ve used. Professionals. Greatest worth/efficiency for...
T3.com
Best Wi-Fi 6 routers 2023: get the best wireless internet speed at home
Wi-Fi 6 is among the best wireless technology available right now (Wi-Fi 6E, also available, offers more channels for improvements, while Wi-Fi 7 is underway and will arrive in the coming years). The best Wi-Fi 6 or 6E routers in 2023 can therefore give your home network a substantial upgrade...
Comments / 0