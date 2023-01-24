Read full article on original website
aiexpress.io
Relio Raises CHF3M in Seed Funding
Relio, a Zürich, Switzerland-based fintech firm that gives SME prospects a digital fee account, raised CHF3M in Seed funding. Backers included TX Ventures, Excessive-Tech Gründerfonds, and SIX Fintech Ventures, F10, daFUND, QBIT International Ventures, and a number of other enterprise angels. The corporate intends to make use of...
Tribes Raises $3.3M in Pre-Seed Funding
Tribes, a San Francisco, CA-based Web3-native messaging app from DMs to DAOs, raised $3.3m in pre-seed funding. The spherical was led by Kindred Ventures, South Park Commons and Script Capital. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to increase operations and its enterprise attain. Led by Hish Bouabdallah,...
HopDrive Raises $8M in Series A Funding
HopDrive, a Richmond, VA-based supplier of quick distance automobile supply options for automotive dealerships, impartial service facilities, and fleet administration corporations, closed an $8m Collection A funding. The spherical was led by Cox Enterprises, Inc., mum or dad firm of Cox Automotive, Inc., with participation from earlier lead investor Overline,...
Forward Networks Raises $50M in Series D Funding
Forward Networks, a Santa Clara, CA-based supplier of digital twin community modeling software program for enterprise networks, raised $50M in Collection D funding. The spherical was led by MSD Companions, L.P., Part 32,Omega Enterprise Companions, Goldman Sachs Asset Administration, Threshold Ventures, A. Capital and Andreessen Horowitz. Moreover, Victor Hwang, managing director and co-head of MSD Development, joined the Ahead Networks board of administrators.
RapidDeploy Raises $34M in Growth Funding
RapidDeploy, an Austin, TX-based supplier of cloud-native 911 mapping and analytics options for public security, raised $34M in Development funding. The spherical was led by Edison Companions, with participation from GreatPoint Ventures, Morpheus Ventures, GM Ventures, Ericsson Ventures, Tao Capital Companions, Clearvision Ventures, Tau Ventures, and NedBank CIB. This funding brings RapidDeploy’s whole raised to $87M.
AOL Corp
Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?
Each year, the U.S. government calculates the new maximum benefit for food stamp (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP) recipients based on inflation. More: How To Get Free Gift Cards From Your Everyday Purchases. The new Cost-Of-Living Adjustments (COLA) go into effect on October 1 each year and are active...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
KCBY
Increased emergency SNAP benefits end in March
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) has announced that February is the last month that the federal government will allow Oregon to issue pandemic emergency food benefits. Beginning in March, most people on SNAP will receive only their regular SNAP food benefits. The federal government...
Maximum SNAP Benefits 2023: Here’s what each states has prepared for you!
The U.S. government annually adjusts the maximum payout for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to account for inflation. The new Cost-Of-Living Adjustments (COLA) become effective each year on October 1 and remain in effect through the following year. The Food and Nutrition Service of the U.S. SNAP Benefits 2023.
SNAP Benefits update: Food stamps increase while the labor market improves
Despite unemployment reaching an all-time low this year, spending on food stamps has remained high. Despite the economy’s progress, spending on food stamps is roughly double what it was before the pandemic. Food Stamps Increase. In February 2020, approximately $4.5 billion in food stamp benefits were distributed. Spending increased...
Food Stamps Update: 31 States Extend Additional Emergency SNAP Money Through January
Emergency allotments were authorized to help address temporary food needs during the pandemic for SNAP households. State SNAP agencies can issue EA payments on a month-to-month basis to all SNAP...
Why SNAP benefits payments are unlikely to increase this year despite rising food costs?
The SNAP benefits, maximum allotments, deductions, and income eligibility requirements have all been modified by the US Agriculture Department’s Food and Nutrition Service. The modifications will take effect on October 1, 2022. The adjustments made are in accordance with the cost of living adjustment. The 48 states and D.C....
SNAP benefits returning to pre-pandemic levels
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - SNAP benefits will soon be back to pre-pandemic levels.The reduction comes as inflation remains high.Starting at the end of February, SNAP benefits will be reduced by $95 to $250 per person per month.Food prices remain high, and food pantries and soup kitchens are preparing to see a surge."Everyone knows the cost to fill a grocery cart is exponentially higher than it was previously. We're trying to be really conscious of the fact that people who are on any kind of subsidy have less buying power right now," said Michael Kovatich of the Windber Area Community Kitchen.You can help by donating or volunteering at your local food pantry.
SNAP Update: Summer EBT Program To Be Made Permanent — How It Helps Fight Food Insecurity
The House voted 225 to 201 on Friday, Dec. 23 in favor of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, which includes $40 million for making permanent a pandemic-era summer EBT (P-EBT) program for...
Amazon Claims $500 Million Raised For Small Charities Had No Impact, New Plans For Corporate Projects Sparks Backlash
When a company earns billions within days, it is hard for them to see how the $500 million raised between 2013 to 2022 makes any difference for charities. That is the stance Amazon has taken over its initiative called Amazon Smiles.
WEAU-TV 13
Federal FoodShare funds to be cut after February
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - During the pandemic, the federal government increased Wisconsin FoodShare benefits to help make sure people could feed their families. Wednesday it was announced that those benefits will end next month. Community resources like The Neighbors Place in Wausau are expecting a dramatic increase in visitors but...
Food Stamps Schedule: When To Anticipate February 2023 SNAP Payments
February's food stamp payments, also known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP, are scheduled to go out soon. SNAP is the nation's most important anti-hunger program, helping...
SNAP Benefits: Are there changes in payment schedules?
SNAP benefits, formerly known as food stamps, recipients will shortly get their January payment, which includes the approved cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) of 12.5% for the fiscal year 2023. The COLA began on October 1, 2022, and will continue until September 30, 2023, assisting SNAP recipients with rising food expenses. SNAP...
Circle K Offers Double-Entry Weekend for ‘Pays Your Bills’ Sweepstakes Jan. 27 - 29
CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 26, 2023-- Circle K, the global convenience store chain that aims to make their customers’ lives easier, whether through quality fuel, premium coffee, or offering their favorite snacks and more, is giving customers a chance to win over $500k in cash prizes with its Circle K Pays Your Bills sweepstakes. Plus, the brand is sweetening the offer by hosting a double-entry weekend from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005235/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Zift Solutions Raises $70M in Funding
Zift Solutions, a Cary, NC-based supplier of Associate Relationship Administration (PRM) and By-Channel Advertising Automation (TCMA) software program, raised $70m in funding. Investcorp Expertise Companions led the spherical with participation from institutional buyers Arrowroot, Oxx, SSM, and AshGrove Capital. The corporate intends to make use of the funds for go-to-market...
