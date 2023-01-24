ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
aiexpress.io

Relio Raises CHF3M in Seed Funding

Relio, a Zürich, Switzerland-based fintech firm that gives SME prospects a digital fee account, raised CHF3M in Seed funding. Backers included TX Ventures, Excessive-Tech Gründerfonds, and SIX Fintech Ventures, F10, daFUND, QBIT International Ventures, and a number of other enterprise angels. The corporate intends to make use of...
aiexpress.io

Tribes Raises $3.3M in Pre-Seed Funding

Tribes, a San Francisco, CA-based Web3-native messaging app from DMs to DAOs, raised $3.3m in pre-seed funding. The spherical was led by Kindred Ventures, South Park Commons and Script Capital. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to increase operations and its enterprise attain. Led by Hish Bouabdallah,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
aiexpress.io

HopDrive Raises $8M in Series A Funding

HopDrive, a Richmond, VA-based supplier of quick distance automobile supply options for automotive dealerships, impartial service facilities, and fleet administration corporations, closed an $8m Collection A funding. The spherical was led by Cox Enterprises, Inc., mum or dad firm of Cox Automotive, Inc., with participation from earlier lead investor Overline,...
aiexpress.io

Forward Networks Raises $50M in Series D Funding

Forward Networks, a Santa Clara, CA-based supplier of digital twin community modeling software program for enterprise networks, raised $50M in Collection D funding. The spherical was led by MSD Companions, L.P., Part 32,Omega Enterprise Companions, Goldman Sachs Asset Administration, Threshold Ventures, A. Capital and Andreessen Horowitz. Moreover, Victor Hwang, managing director and co-head of MSD Development, joined the Ahead Networks board of administrators.
SANTA CLARA, CA
aiexpress.io

RapidDeploy Raises $34M in Growth Funding

RapidDeploy, an Austin, TX-based supplier of cloud-native 911 mapping and analytics options for public security, raised $34M in Development funding. The spherical was led by Edison Companions, with participation from GreatPoint Ventures, Morpheus Ventures, GM Ventures, Ericsson Ventures, Tao Capital Companions, Clearvision Ventures, Tau Ventures, and NedBank CIB. This funding brings RapidDeploy’s whole raised to $87M.
AUSTIN, TX
AOL Corp

Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?

Each year, the U.S. government calculates the new maximum benefit for food stamp (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP) recipients based on inflation. More: How To Get Free Gift Cards From Your Everyday Purchases. The new Cost-Of-Living Adjustments (COLA) go into effect on October 1 each year and are active...
HAWAII STATE
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
KCBY

Increased emergency SNAP benefits end in March

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) has announced that February is the last month that the federal government will allow Oregon to issue pandemic emergency food benefits. Beginning in March, most people on SNAP will receive only their regular SNAP food benefits. The federal government...
OREGON STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

SNAP benefits returning to pre-pandemic levels

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - SNAP benefits will soon be back to pre-pandemic levels.The reduction comes as inflation remains high.Starting at the end of February, SNAP benefits will be reduced by $95 to $250 per person per month.Food prices remain high, and food pantries and soup kitchens are preparing to see a surge."Everyone knows the cost to fill a grocery cart is exponentially higher than it was previously. We're trying to be really conscious of the fact that people who are on any kind of subsidy have less buying power right now," said Michael Kovatich of the Windber Area Community Kitchen.You can help by donating or volunteering at your local food pantry.
WEAU-TV 13

Federal FoodShare funds to be cut after February

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - During the pandemic, the federal government increased Wisconsin FoodShare benefits to help make sure people could feed their families. Wednesday it was announced that those benefits will end next month. Community resources like The Neighbors Place in Wausau are expecting a dramatic increase in visitors but...
WAUSAU, WI
Blogging Big Blue

SNAP Benefits: Are there changes in payment schedules?

SNAP benefits, formerly known as food stamps, recipients will shortly get their January payment, which includes the approved cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) of 12.5% for the fiscal year 2023. The COLA began on October 1, 2022, and will continue until September 30, 2023, assisting SNAP recipients with rising food expenses. SNAP...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Associated Press

Circle K Offers Double-Entry Weekend for ‘Pays Your Bills’ Sweepstakes Jan. 27 - 29

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 26, 2023-- Circle K, the global convenience store chain that aims to make their customers’ lives easier, whether through quality fuel, premium coffee, or offering their favorite snacks and more, is giving customers a chance to win over $500k in cash prizes with its Circle K Pays Your Bills sweepstakes. Plus, the brand is sweetening the offer by hosting a double-entry weekend from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005235/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
aiexpress.io

Zift Solutions Raises $70M in Funding

Zift Solutions, a Cary, NC-based supplier of Associate Relationship Administration (PRM) and By-Channel Advertising Automation (TCMA) software program, raised $70m in funding. Investcorp Expertise Companions led the spherical with participation from institutional buyers Arrowroot, Oxx, SSM, and AshGrove Capital. The corporate intends to make use of the funds for go-to-market...
CARY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy