Bronx, NY

Police: Suspects steal unmarked police car, crash it by Bruckner Expressway

By Eyewitness News via
ABCNY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pjrhj_0kPppWsw00

Authorities are searching for the remaining suspects who stole an unmarked police car in the Bronx, then crashed it by the Bruckner Expressway.

Sources tell Eyewitness News that two of four people of interest are being questioned.

The NYPD says four people wearing ski masks jumped into the vehicle on Westchester Avenue and Lane Avenue on Tuesday morning. They made it about four miles before they crashed into a barrier on the Bruckner Expressway near Bryant Avenue.

The suspects ditched the car and fled on foot.

No one was injured.

More
