Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?2UrbanGirlsMonterey Park, CA
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Californian man imprisoned for murder is freed from jail by mistake while authorities are deflecting blameNorthville HeraldLong Beach, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Related
Yardbarker
Proposed Blockbuster Trade Sends 3 Shooters To The Los Angeles Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers have shaken up the NBA trade market by making a swing for Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards and giving up 3 second-round picks along with Kendrick Nunn to make it happen. Laker fans are hoping this is the first of many moves for LA, as...
Los Angeles Lakers Get Zach LaVine For Russell Westbrook And Two First-Round Picks, Zach Lowe Suggested This Blockbuster Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers receive Zach LaVine in return fro Russell Westbrook and their two first-round picks in this trade suggested by NBA analyst Zach Lowe.
Lakers Rumors: Recent Trade Chatter Connects Six-Time All-Star Guard To LA
Would it be enough of an upgrade to justify a longer-term commitment?
NBA trade rumors: Gary Trent Jr. sends Lakers fans into a frenzy on Twitter
The NBA trade deadline is right around the corner and the NBA trade rumors are growing with every passing day. The Los Angeles Lakers were the first team to cash in on the trade rumors, trading three second-round picks to the Washington Wizards for Rui Hachimura. This could be the...
sportszion.com
Who is Kyrie Irving wife? Dating history revealed
A seven-time All-Star and three-time member of the All-NBA Team who won an NBA championship with the Cavaliers in 2016 is none other than Kyrie Irving, an American professional basketball player who currently plays as a point guard for the Brooklyn Nets of the NBA. Kyrie Irving, the superstar basketball...
5 Ideal Starting Lineups The Lakers Can Create With 1 Trade
Los Angeles Lakers are not yet done in the trade market. They can make another good deal and land an All-Star player before the February trade deadline.
Lakers now have perfect Myles Turner plan B on trade market
Los Angeles Lakers fans have patiently been waiting for the team to make a trade this season and the front office finally fulfilled those wishes by trading for Rui Hachimura. While Hachimura is an excellent addition for the price, the hope is that this is just the beginning on the trade front for LA.
Video: Dennis Schroder found out about Lakers’ trade on live Twitch stream
Though he has surprisingly been one of the Los Angeles Lakers’ best players lately, Dennis Schroder had himself a rather awkward moment this week. The Lakers guard Schroder was live on the streaming platform Twitch on Monday when commenters on his stream informed him of the team’s trade for forward Rui Hachimura. The Lakers acquired... The post Video: Dennis Schroder found out about Lakers’ trade on live Twitch stream appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bronny James, Juju Watkins among eight Californians selected to McDonald's All America Game
There's a reason La Jolla Country Day is the No. 10 girls basketball team in the country. Actually two big ones — Breya Cunningham and Jada Williams. The two senior stars were each selected to the 46th McDonald's All America Game it was just announced within the hour. They are the only ...
Stephen A. Smith Earned a Basketball Scholarship on the Spot by Drilling 17 Straight Threes in Front of the Coach
Stephen A. Smith put on the shooting clinic of his life to earn his college basketball scholarship. The post Stephen A. Smith Earned a Basketball Scholarship on the Spot by Drilling 17 Straight Threes in Front of the Coach appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
CBS Sports
Lakers trade rumors: Bojan Bogdanovic remains a top target; Patrick Beverley most likely to be shipped out
The Los Angeles Lakers got a jump on trade season by moving for Rui Hachimura on Monday and, sending Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks (2023, 2028 and 2029) back to the Wizards. Do they have another deal in store? Let's take a look at the latest trade rumblings connected with the purple and gold ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline on Feb. 9.
Lakers: Three Trade Pitches To Outfit Some Clippers In The Purple And Gold
Would The Crypt's two NBA team tenants ever actually make a trade?
Yardbarker
Trail Blazers Aiming for Deal Ahead of Trade Deadline
Without offering specific targets, Haynes identified those needs as shooting, size and overall depth — as the Blazers have no intention of playing the NBA Draft Lottery. Instead, they seem to be focused on a playoff push. At 22-25, they currently sit in 13th place in the Western Conference....
Jeanie Buss goes viral over cool gesture for ex-Lakers champion
Jeanie Buss had a heartwarming gesture this week for an ex-Lakers player. Retired former NBA big man Slava Medvedenko was in attendance Monday at the Lakers’ annual All-Access event. During the event, Buss presented Medvedenko with replacement championship rings. Medvedenko, who is from Ukraine, won two rings over his career with the Lakers but recently... The post Jeanie Buss goes viral over cool gesture for ex-Lakers champion appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Predicting The Next Lakers Moves Until The February Trade Deadline
These are some trades that could happen ahead of the trade deadline.
Recent NBA 4th-Overall Pick Is Reportedly Signing In The G League
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Josh Jackson, the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Phoenix Suns, is signing with the Sacramento Kings G League affiliate.
WDSU
New Orleans Pelicans welcome back Brandon Ingram for game against Timberwolves
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Pelicans star forward Brandon Ingram will make his highly anticipated return to the Smoothie King Center Wednesday. Ingram has been battling a prolonged toe injury but is expected to return for tonight’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight. He sustained the injury earlier...
hotnewhiphop.com
Rob Pelinka Reveals Lakers’ Trade Deadline Strategy
Rob Pelinka has some work to do. Rob Pelinka is someone who has been criticized a lot by Lakers fans. He is the general manager of the team, and aside from their title in 2020, they have been pretty bad. Overall, the team has made some very questionable moves, and Pelinka is largely responsible. Having said that, fans want him to make some redeeming moves.
This Clippers-Knicks Trade Features Luke Kennard
In the NBA, market size is supposed to be an advantage. It doesn’t always look that way. Just ask the New York Knicks. This team plays in the league’s biggest market. Unfortunately, they don’t have a championship to show for it since the 1970s. Meanwhile, the Los...
Comments / 0