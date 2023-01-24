Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?2UrbanGirlsMonterey Park, CA
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Oscar Nominations 2023 PredictionsmaltaLos Angeles, CA
Californian man imprisoned for murder is freed from jail by mistake while authorities are deflecting blameNorthville HeraldLong Beach, CA
Related
Popculture
'American Pickers': Mike Wolfe Mourns His Friend's Death
Mike Wolfe is mourning the loss of a close friend. Following the return of American Pickers on Jan. 4, and ahead of a new episode on Jan. 18, the History Channel star took to Instagram to pay tribute to Elmer Duellman, one of his mentors and the owner of Elmers Auto & Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wisconsin.
How to Make a Revolver, the Crowd-Pleasing Bourbon Cocktail With a Hint of Coffee Liqueur
The Revolver, as a cocktail, is a star. The world may not fully know it yet—it’s indisputably a modern classic, though it is curiously absent from most cocktail books—but that doesn’t matter. It’s not about popularity or external validation. True star power comes from within. To become a classic, a cocktail needs certain things. It needs first to be reproducible, and at a dead-simple three ingredients—bourbon, coffee liqueur and orange bitters—the Revolver is certainly that. Classics also need to be delicious, obviously, and they need to be lucky and have a great name—the Revolver hit all of those marks. But there’s...
Robert Urich ("Vegas") and Heather Menzies ("The Sound of Music": Their Tragic Lives
The late actor Robert Urich remains one of the most beloved personalities of all time. But his life and death were tragic, as was the life and death of his wife. As documented on FactsVerse.com, "Robert Urich was known throughout the world as a tough guy. Having starred in such television programs as VEGA$ and Spenser: For Hire. However, many audience members didn’t realize that. While Robert Urich was famous for doing battle with tough foes on the screen. He would end up having to fight an even tougher battle later on in his life. As well, unlike the scripted episodes of the television programs that made him famous. This was a battle that he wasn’t going to win. Join Facts Verse as we attempt to uncover the tragic death of Robert Urich and his wife.
Warning: Switching to French-Pressed Coffee Will Turn You Into a Coffee Snob
Tell me you're getting old, without telling me you're getting old; I'll go first. At 35 years old, I've officially become a coffee connoisseur and somewhat of a snob. For years, I drank coffee for the sole purpose of waking up. Coffee has one job; if it fails me, my work becomes sloppy and sluggish. It's important to note that I'll only drink my coffee black.
purewow.com
Pineapple Coconut Whip
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. This creamy, dairy-free pineapple “soft serve” will transport you straight to Disney. Even if you’ve never been to...
Eater
This Sunny New Dogpatch Bakery Sells Adorable Single-Serving and Breakfast Cakes
For longtime customers of Butter&, the San Francisco bakery that went viral during the pandemic for its “quarantine cakes,” the business’s new Dogpatch storefront is most likely a welcome achievement. Those who’ve stuck with Butter& owner Amanda Nguyen from the early days have gone from picking up cake orders at her home to picking them up on the curb outside an industrial building that housed the bakery’s commercial kitchen. That last space was inconvenient both for the customers who had to wait outside and for staff who had to trek up and down three flights of stairs with precious desserts. Plus temperatures inside the kitchen would swing wildly from too hot to too cold depending on the season.
The Innovative, Lightweight Bottle That Makes Barista-Worthy French Press Coffee Everywhere I Go (It’s on Sale!)
Britt is a stargazer and sunrise-chaser with a collection of magic erasers, and a fascination with the fantastic. A storyteller at heart, she finds inspiration in all the small things, and can likely be found singing show tunes, catching up on K-dramas, or going on adventures to satiate her natural-born wanderlust. (Sometimes even all at the same time.)
Nolly to Gunther’s Millions: the seven best shows to stream this week
Helena Bonham Carter stars in Russell T Davies’s sweetly melancholic drama about Crossroads, while a wild documentary follows a dog who has $400m
Julien Eelsen at Whisk Crepes Cafe For a Taste of Paris
Certain aspects of crepe-making have remained constant since its advent in the 1100s, spreading the batter onto a very hot surface for 30 to 60 seconds, each side is cooked until it looks like the surface of the moon.
Comments / 0