Nikole Hannah-Jones On Infusing Her Family's Personal Story Into 'The 1619 Project' Docuseries
"I come from humble folks, these are the people who made America,” says the Pulitzer Prize winner and Executive Producer of the Hulu series. For Nikole Hannah-Jones, a journalist who has won nearly every award, accolade and honor that her professional industry has to offer, there is yet more to pursue.
Lance Kerwin, Star of '70s Coming-of-Age Series 'James at 16,' Dies at 62
Lance Kerwin, who became a teen heartthrob as the titular star of the coming-of-age drama series "James at 16," died Tuesday. He was 62. In a Facebook post, his daughter Savanah Kerwin wrote, "I am so sorry to those we have not been able to reach out to personally to notify but Lance Kerwin passed away yesterday morning. We appreciate all the kind words, memories, and prayers that have been shared. As the coming weeks progress, I will share more information about after life ceremonies."
A half-baked crime thriller inspired by real events does injustice to a gripping true story on streaming
Any broad genre film that bills itself as being “inspired by true events” should always be taken with a hefty helping of salt when history has shown that sizeable creative liberties are regularly taken to spin a good yarn, but that doesn’t mean Silk Road couldn’t have done a much better job of maximizing the potential of its own narrative.
‘The 1619 Project’ Is a Broad, Admirable Reframing of Our History From Nikole Hannah-Jones: TV Review
It is easy to see why Nikole Hannah-Jones so frightens her ideological adversaries. “The 1619 Project,” the editorial franchise she created in her capacity as a journalist at The New York Times, is entering its fourth year. What began as a long-form effort in 2019 became a 2021 book and now a 2023 television series, all expanding on Hannah-Jones’ contention that our nation’s true founding occurred with the introduction of enslaved Africans in colonial America. In carrying this thesis forward, finding resonances throughout history and amplifying it across media, Hannah-Jones, who executive produces Hulu’s new “1619 Project” series and appears on-camera...
Hulu Brings ‘The 1619 Project’ To Life In A Six-Part Documentary, Analyzing A Difficult History
In 2019, The New York Times Magazine launched the 1619 Project, coinciding with the 400th anniversary of enslaved Africans arriving on Colonial American shores. Heralded by journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, it went on to win a Pulitzer Prize and spurred multiple dialogues about the history of Africans in America and their descendants.
When Truman Capote’s Lies Caught Up With Him
On October 21, 1970, Truman Capote went to jail. Considering he’d spent much of his life fascinated by crime, it nevertheless came as a shock, to him and others, when he was sentenced to three days on a contempt-of-court charge. “I've been in thirty or forty jails and prisons, but this is the first time I’ll ever be in one as a prisoner,” Capote told reporters at the time, his bravado a substitute, according to his biographer Gerald Clarke, for the “stark terror” he was actually feeling.Every true-crime writer has to contend with Capote. In Cold Blood, his rapturously received...
HBO Documentary Films: PRAY, OBEY, KILL | Review
Overview: This five-part documentary series from acclaimed investigative journalists Anton Berg and Martin Johnson, and directed by award-winning filmmaker Henrik Georgsson (“The Bridge”), revisits a complex Swedish murder case from 2004 that gained global attention. On a cold night in January 2004, gunshots rang out across the remote Swedish village, Knutby, home to a small, tight-knit Pentecostal congregation, leaving a young woman murdered in her bed and her neighbor suffering from multiple bullet wounds. Attention soon turned towards the community – the victim’s husband, also the sect’s pastor, the victim’s 26-year-old nanny, and the sect’s leader known as “The Bride of Christ.”
How to Read Anne Rice's 'Mayfair Witches' Books In Order
Dive into some magic while watching the AMC series.
Banned Books: Author Jerry Craft on telling stories all kids can identify with
This discussion with Jerry Craft is part of a series of interviews with — and essays by — authors who are finding their books being challenged and banned in the U.S. Cartoonist and children's book author Jerry Craft published the Newbery award-winning graphic novel New Kid in 2019. New Kid also won the Coretta Scott King Author Award and the Kirkus Prize.
‘Filmmakers for the Prosecution’ Review: How the Power of Film Convicted the Nazis
In the months following the end of World War II, the effort to prosecute the architects of the Holocaust also created our first and most searing collective visual/emotional perception of the Nazi era’s atrocities, because at the heart of what convicted the top Nazis at Nuremberg was the power of moving images and contextualized filmmaking.
De'Shawn Charles Winslow's 6 favorite books about self-identity
Novelist De'Shawn Charles Winslow is the author of In West Mills, which won a 2020 American Book Award. His second novel, Decent People, is set in 1976 in a segregated North Carolina community rocked by an unsolved triple homicide. Tar Baby by Toni Morrison (1981) In Morrison's captivating holiday-season novel, a wealthy couple awaits the homecoming of their only child, Michael, while readers also get to know the unforgettable members of the household staff. Tar Baby shines a bright light on class, trauma, and the nuances of parenthood and marriage. It asks us to not judge people based on what they do...
Now Available as Audiobook
Prayers for Bobby: A Mother’s Coming to Terms With the Suicide of Her Gay Son is being released as an audiobook for the first time. The book, written by journalist Leroy Aarons, was first published in 1989 to wide acclaim, and it was nominated for a Lambda Literary Award. It tells the true story of Mary Griffith and her gay son. She was a devout Christian who initially believed that homosexuality was a mortal sin and that Bobby could be “healed” by prayer. But her beliefs changed after Bobby took his own life by jumping from a freeway bridge in 1983, two years after he came out. She said she came to believe in a different kind of God, one of unconditional love, and she became a passionate crusader for LGBTQ+ equality.
‘The 1619 Project’ Debuts On Hulu Tonight, Promising To Reignite Debate Over Critical Race Theory And America’s Undeniable History
The cinematic adaptation of The 1619 Project, the Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times essay series that accelerated the vociferous debate over Critical Race Theory, makes its debut on Hulu tonight. If history is a guide – and that’s what the whole series is about – the documentary series will prove as polarizing as the original version. Related Story 2023 Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming Related Story Hulu Follows Adult Swim By Splitting From Justin Roiland, Co-Creator Of 'Solar Opposites' Related Story Disney Advertising Expands Relationship With Edward Norton-Backed Measurement Firm EDO, Will Use Its Engagement Data For Streaming Nikole Hannah-Jones,...
True crime sells, but fans are debating the ethics of their passion
The true crime boom, which has culminated in podcasts, docuseries and biographical dramas like "Dahmer," is causing enthusiasts to consider the ethical ramifications of their passion and ask whether there is an acceptable way to be a fan of the genre.
The Best Reviewed Books of the Month
A look at the month’s best reviewed crime novels, mysteries, and thrillers. A genuine literary event … Others before Ellis have attempted to retool the serial narrative for the internet age. Nothing has felt quite as thrilling as Ellis’s year-long, hour-by-hour performance of The Shards … Any lingering uncertainty that its brilliance lay more in the recitation than the writing can be dispensed with. The Shards isn’t just Ellis’s strongest novel since the 90s, it’s a full-spectrum triumph, incorporating and subverting everything he’s done before and giving us, if we follow the book’s ingenious, gleefully self-aware conceit, nothing less than the Ellis origin story”
