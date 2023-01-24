Prayers for Bobby: A Mother’s Coming to Terms With the Suicide of Her Gay Son is being released as an audiobook for the first time. The book, written by journalist Leroy Aarons, was first published in 1989 to wide acclaim, and it was nominated for a Lambda Literary Award. It tells the true story of Mary Griffith and her gay son. She was a devout Christian who initially believed that homosexuality was a mortal sin and that Bobby could be “healed” by prayer. But her beliefs changed after Bobby took his own life by jumping from a freeway bridge in 1983, two years after he came out. She said she came to believe in a different kind of God, one of unconditional love, and she became a passionate crusader for LGBTQ+ equality.

1 DAY AGO