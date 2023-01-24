Read full article on original website
Best Cathie Wood Stock to Buy: Tesla Stock vs. Shopify Stock
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) are among Cathie Wood's top holdings. In this video, I will evaluate these two growth stocks to determine which is the better stock to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 25, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 27,...
MGP Ingredients Enters Oversold Territory (MGPI)
Legendary investor Warren Buffett advises to be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful. One way we can try to measure the level of fear in a given stock is through a technical analysis indicator called the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which measures momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (SEMR) Surges 12.6%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
SEMrush Holdings, Inc. SEMR shares rallied 12.6% in the last trading session to close at $8.91. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 8.8% gain over the past four weeks. SEMrush...
Why NMI Holdings (NMIH) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering NMI Holdings (NMIH), which belongs to the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry. When looking at the last two reports, this mortgage insurance company has...
CALX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Friday, shares of Calix Inc (Symbol: CALX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $53.91, changing hands as low as $52.36 per share. Calix Inc shares are currently trading off about 6.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CALX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Insider Bets Paying Off At TBBK As New 52-Week High Reached
In trading on Friday, shares of The Bancorp Inc (Symbol: TBBK) touched a new 52-week high of $32.75/share. That's a 97.41% rise, or $16.16 per share from the 52-week low of $16.59 set back on 06/17/2022. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased TBBK stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.
April 2024 Options Now Available For Seagate Technology Holdings (STX)
Investors in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) saw new options begin trading today, for the April 2024 expiration. One of the key data points that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 448 days until expiration the newly trading contracts represent a possible opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the STX options chain for the new April 2024 contracts and identified the following call contract of particular interest.
2 Top Dividend Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever
Holding a stock forever can seem crazy, but as investors, we want to have the kind of time horizon that allows us to think in terms of decades. Two companies that fit that description of forever stocks are Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC) and Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL). They don't have the highest yields on the market at 4.1% and 2.5%, respectively, but they have sustainable businesses and payouts that should continue for the foreseeable future.
Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) closed at $111.16, marking a -0.77% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.25% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.26%. Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained...
PEP June 2024 Options Begin Trading
Investors in PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) saw new options become available today, for the June 2024 expiration. One of the key inputs that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 511 days until expiration the newly available contracts represent a potential opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the PEP options chain for the new June 2024 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Will Old Dominion (ODFL) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL). This company, which is in the Zacks Transportation - Truck industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
Silica Holdings (SLCA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Silica Holdings (SLCA) closed the most recent trading day at $11.91, moving -1.08% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.26%. Heading into today, shares of the commercial silica...
EGP Breaks Above 3% Yield Territory
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Friday, shares of EastGroup Properties Inc (Symbol: EGP) were yielding above the 3% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $5), with the stock changing hands as low as $165.88 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 3% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. EastGroup Properties Inc (Symbol: EGP) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Chesapeake Energy (CHK) closed at $87.64, marking a -0.25% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.25% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.26%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
Consumer Sector Update for 01/27/2023: LCID,HAS,MQ,ALV
Consumer stocks were broadly higher Friday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) rising less than 0.1%, reversing its midday slide, while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was gaining 2.8%. Consumer spending was down 0.2% during December, according to data Friday from the US...
Why Grid Dynamics (GDYN) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Grid Dynamics (GDYN), which belongs to the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry, could be a great candidate to consider. When looking at the...
Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) closed at $0.90 in the latest trading session, marking a -1% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.25% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.26%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Tenaris S.A. (TS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Tenaris S.A. (TS) closed at $35.40, marking a -0.37% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.26%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
Chico's FAS (CHS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Chico's FAS (CHS) closed the most recent trading day at $5.19, moving +0.58% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.26%. Coming into today, shares of the clothing chain had...
TSX Ends Slightly Up
(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market ended marginally up on Friday thanks to strong gains in technology and energy sectors. Several stocks from healthcare and real estate sections also posted impressive gains. Materials, utilities and communication services share were weak. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a small gain...
