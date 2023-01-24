ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Courthouse News Service

Army Corps asks panel to let it tear down Georgia lock and dam system

RICHMOND, Va. (CN) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers argued before a Fourth Circuit panel Friday for the reversal of an injunction blocking the removal and replacement of the aging Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam near the Georgia-South Carolina border. The Corps is appealing U.S. District Judge Richard...
AUGUSTA, GA
lazytrips.com

Is there a ferry from Savannah to Hilton Head?

Hilton Head Island is one of the most popular vacation destinations on the east coast of the USA. It's located across the state border from Georgia, just under 20 miles from Savannah. The island is famous for its world renowned golf courses and endless sub-tropical beaches. Although you cannot take...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Food trucks fuel journalists covering Murdaugh trial

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WSAV) – An army of journalists and trial watchers have descended on the small town of Walterboro as Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial continues. The disbarred attorney is accused of murder in the June 2021 killings of his wife, Maggie, and youngest son, Paul, who were found shot to death near dog kennels at […]
WALTERBORO, SC
WCBD Count on 2

3 hurt after rollover, ejection crash in Colleton County

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple people were injured in a Monday afternoon crash in the Colleton County area. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the crash occurred just after 1 p.m. Monday when a Toyota Avalon headed south on Jones Swamp Road lost control after a curve. “The vehicle entered the ditch, then struck a driveway […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

High school student dies in Sunday afternoon wreck

KERSHAW, S.C. — A 16-year-old high school student is dead after a car crash on Sunday afternoon in Kershaw County. According to Kershaw County Coroner David West at almost 3:30 p.m. he responded to a car crash on Ridgway Road in Lugoff. Two cars were involved. According to West,...
LUGOFF, SC
Savannah Tribune

ILA Local 1414 Installation of Officer Ceremony Held

International Longshoremen’s Association Local 1414 held their installation of officers ceremony Saturday, January 21, 2023 in the “Joe White Room” of the local building at 221 N. Lathrop Ave. Mistress of Ceremony for the occasion was Ms. Donna Williams, MHRM D. Williams Consulting, LLC. Chaplin, ILA Local...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA

