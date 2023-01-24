Read full article on original website
Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in South CarolinaBryan DijkhuizenLexington, SC
Cupid’s Chase 5k Coming to Three Cities in South Carolina on February 11PJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in South CarolinaTravel MavenColumbia, SC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
South Carolina Woman Has 'Best Surprise Of My Life' With Huge Lottery Win
Her win nearly didn't happen.
New Alex Murdaugh Mugshot Has Some Scratching Their Heads
A new mugshot of disgraced and disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh was uploaded by the law enforcement agency where he is being detained in South Carolina’s Lowcountry region this week. On the first day of testimony in his double homicide case, Murdaugh can be seen wearing what appears to be...
Courthouse News Service
Army Corps asks panel to let it tear down Georgia lock and dam system
RICHMOND, Va. (CN) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers argued before a Fourth Circuit panel Friday for the reversal of an injunction blocking the removal and replacement of the aging Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam near the Georgia-South Carolina border. The Corps is appealing U.S. District Judge Richard...
lazytrips.com
Is there a ferry from Savannah to Hilton Head?
Hilton Head Island is one of the most popular vacation destinations on the east coast of the USA. It's located across the state border from Georgia, just under 20 miles from Savannah. The island is famous for its world renowned golf courses and endless sub-tropical beaches. Although you cannot take...
Dr. Bonzo Reddick makes history as first black health director of the Coastal Health District
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Public health in Coastal Georgia has a new leader. Bonzo Reddick, MD. has been named health director of the 8-county Coastal Health District, becoming the first African American to fill the position. “I’m really excited for the opportunity to join and lead the fantastic team of people who comprise the Coastal […]
Food trucks fuel journalists covering Murdaugh trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WSAV) – An army of journalists and trial watchers have descended on the small town of Walterboro as Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial continues. The disbarred attorney is accused of murder in the June 2021 killings of his wife, Maggie, and youngest son, Paul, who were found shot to death near dog kennels at […]
3 hurt after rollover, ejection crash in Colleton County
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple people were injured in a Monday afternoon crash in the Colleton County area. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the crash occurred just after 1 p.m. Monday when a Toyota Avalon headed south on Jones Swamp Road lost control after a curve. “The vehicle entered the ditch, then struck a driveway […]
High school student dies in Sunday afternoon wreck
KERSHAW, S.C. — A 16-year-old high school student is dead after a car crash on Sunday afternoon in Kershaw County. According to Kershaw County Coroner David West at almost 3:30 p.m. he responded to a car crash on Ridgway Road in Lugoff. Two cars were involved. According to West,...
coladaily.com
Richland County coroner identifies victim shot dead at R&B’s Bar & Grill
Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford released the name of the victim who died after being shot at R&B’s Bar & Grill early Sunday morning around 3:10 a.m. According to Rutherford, the victim is identified as Patrick L. Johnson, 38, of Columbia. Investigators believe this to be an isolated incident,...
Savannah Tribune
ILA Local 1414 Installation of Officer Ceremony Held
International Longshoremen’s Association Local 1414 held their installation of officers ceremony Saturday, January 21, 2023 in the “Joe White Room” of the local building at 221 N. Lathrop Ave. Mistress of Ceremony for the occasion was Ms. Donna Williams, MHRM D. Williams Consulting, LLC. Chaplin, ILA Local...
