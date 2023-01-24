Investors in PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) saw new options become available today, for the June 2024 expiration. One of the key inputs that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 511 days until expiration the newly available contracts represent a potential opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the PEP options chain for the new June 2024 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.

2 DAYS AGO