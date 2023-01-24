ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Slotkin preps Senate run after winning tough reelection bid

LANSING, MICH.. — Just three months ago, Rep. Elissa Slotkin was one of the most vulnerable Democrats in Washington, fighting an expensive campaign for reelection in a Michigan district that Republicans were sure they could retake. That was all a distant memory recently as Slotkin sat beaming next to...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tennessee says pair gave incorrect execution drug testimony

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Two of the people most responsible for overseeing Tennessee’s lethal injection drugs "incorrectly testified" under oath that they were testing the chemicals for bacterial contamination, the state attorney general’s office conceded in a court filing. The revelation comes on the heels of an independent...
TENNESSEE STATE
NC Democrats pitch abortion safeguards despite GOP majority

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Democrats, who narrowly held off a Republican supermajority in the General Assembly, have introduced legislation to codify abortion protections into state law as Republicans are discussing early prospects for further restrictions. Their legislation, filed Wednesday in both chambers, would prohibit the state from imposing...
Abortion front and center in Wisconsin Supreme Court race

MADISON, WIS. — A liberal judge running in a pivotal race to determine majority control of the Wisconsin Supreme Court touts her support for abortion rights in the first two television ads of the closely watched race launched Thursday. The winner of the April 4 election will determine whether...
WISCONSIN STATE
Colorado baker loses appeal over transgender birthday cake

DENVER — The Colorado baker who won a partial U.S. Supreme Court victory after refusing to make a gay couple’s wedding cake because of his Christian faith lost an appeal Thursday in his latest legal fight, involving his rejection of a request for a birthday cake celebrating a gender transition.
COLORADO STATE
Editorial: Truitt needs to stand WITH students and stand UP TO legislators

CBC Editorial: Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023; editorial #8821. The following is the opinion of Capitol Broadcasting Company. North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt seems more concerned with appeasing the Republican partisans who rule the state legislature than making sure every school child has access to a quality public education and their schools and teachers have the resources needed to do it.
A look at California's deadly back-to-back mass shootings

LOS ANGELES — In the course of 48 hours, two gunmen went on shooting rampages at both ends of California that left 18 dead and 10 wounded. The unrelated massacres at a dance hall in a Los Angeles suburb on Saturday night and a pair of mushroom farms south of San Francisco on Monday have dealt a blow to the state, which has some of the nation's toughest firearm laws and lowest rates of gun deaths.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Virginia Democrats defeat bills limiting abortion access

RICHMOND, VA. — In a series of key votes Thursday, Virginia Senate Democrats defeated several bills that would have restricted abortion access in the state, including a proposed 15-week ban with exceptions that was a priority for Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin. They are the first decisive legislative votes in...
VIRGINIA STATE
Sheriff: Gunman didn't know Monterey Park dance hall victims

MONTEREY PARK, CALIF. — The 72-year-old gunman who sprayed bullets into a Southern California ballroom dance hall, killing 11 people, had no known connection to the victims and investigators are still trying to determine a motive for the massacre, the Los Angeles County sheriff said. Before the shooting Saturday...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
