Slotkin preps Senate run after winning tough reelection bid
LANSING, MICH.. — Just three months ago, Rep. Elissa Slotkin was one of the most vulnerable Democrats in Washington, fighting an expensive campaign for reelection in a Michigan district that Republicans were sure they could retake. That was all a distant memory recently as Slotkin sat beaming next to...
Tennessee says pair gave incorrect execution drug testimony
NASHVILLE, TENN. — Two of the people most responsible for overseeing Tennessee’s lethal injection drugs "incorrectly testified" under oath that they were testing the chemicals for bacterial contamination, the state attorney general’s office conceded in a court filing. The revelation comes on the heels of an independent...
NC Democrats pitch abortion safeguards despite GOP majority
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Democrats, who narrowly held off a Republican supermajority in the General Assembly, have introduced legislation to codify abortion protections into state law as Republicans are discussing early prospects for further restrictions. Their legislation, filed Wednesday in both chambers, would prohibit the state from imposing...
Abortion front and center in Wisconsin Supreme Court race
MADISON, WIS. — A liberal judge running in a pivotal race to determine majority control of the Wisconsin Supreme Court touts her support for abortion rights in the first two television ads of the closely watched race launched Thursday. The winner of the April 4 election will determine whether...
Abortion in NC: Democrats propose putting Roe vs. Wade ruling into state law
RALEIGH, N.C. — The next chapter in the battle over access to abortion unfolded in the state legislature on Thursday. Democrats proposed putting the right to abortion until viability into state law. Ever since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade last summer and left abortion up to...
Lawmakers file first bills on abortion's future in North Carolina
Democrats propose putting Roe Vs. Wade into effect in North Carolina on Thursday. Republican lawmakers want to pass additional restrictions on abortion in 2023. Democrats propose putting Roe Vs. Wade into effect in North Carolina on Thursday. Republican lawmakers want to pass additional restrictions on abortion in 2023. Reporter: Laura...
Transgender NC employees argue state health plan denies them necessary care
RALEIGH, N.C. — The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit heard arguments on Wednesday in North Carolina’s appeal that the state’s health insurance plan for state workers can exclude coverage of transgender health care. A lawsuit by former state employees and their children said they...
Colorado baker loses appeal over transgender birthday cake
DENVER — The Colorado baker who won a partial U.S. Supreme Court victory after refusing to make a gay couple’s wedding cake because of his Christian faith lost an appeal Thursday in his latest legal fight, involving his rejection of a request for a birthday cake celebrating a gender transition.
Editorial: Truitt needs to stand WITH students and stand UP TO legislators
CBC Editorial: Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023; editorial #8821. The following is the opinion of Capitol Broadcasting Company. North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt seems more concerned with appeasing the Republican partisans who rule the state legislature than making sure every school child has access to a quality public education and their schools and teachers have the resources needed to do it.
State Auditor Beth Wood attended prominent lawyer's party before crash, sources say
State Auditor Beth Wood was attending a party hosted by a prominent Raleigh lawyer the night she crashed a state-owned vehicle, multiple sources told WRAL. The incident led to a hit-and-run charge against Wood. The party was held Dec. 8 in the building featured in a recently unsurfaced social media...
A look at California's deadly back-to-back mass shootings
LOS ANGELES — In the course of 48 hours, two gunmen went on shooting rampages at both ends of California that left 18 dead and 10 wounded. The unrelated massacres at a dance hall in a Los Angeles suburb on Saturday night and a pair of mushroom farms south of San Francisco on Monday have dealt a blow to the state, which has some of the nation's toughest firearm laws and lowest rates of gun deaths.
NC legislative staffer's short tenure ends after appearances on 'pro-white' show resurface
A Republican operative with a long résumé in North Carolina politics, and a history of pro-Confederacy advocacy and appearances on a “pro-white” radio show, resigned Thursday from a job at the North Carolina General Assembly. Carlton Huffman started his job at the statehouse this month, but...
Virginia Democrats defeat bills limiting abortion access
RICHMOND, VA. — In a series of key votes Thursday, Virginia Senate Democrats defeated several bills that would have restricted abortion access in the state, including a proposed 15-week ban with exceptions that was a priority for Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin. They are the first decisive legislative votes in...
Sheriff: Gunman didn't know Monterey Park dance hall victims
MONTEREY PARK, CALIF. — The 72-year-old gunman who sprayed bullets into a Southern California ballroom dance hall, killing 11 people, had no known connection to the victims and investigators are still trying to determine a motive for the massacre, the Los Angeles County sheriff said. Before the shooting Saturday...
Suspect in Half Moon Bay farm killings faces 7 murder counts
HALF MOON BAY, CALIF. — A farmworker accused of killing seven people in back-to-back shootings at two Northern California mushroom farms was charged Wednesday with seven counts of murder and one of attempted murder. Chunli Zhao, 66, was set to make his first court appearance Wednesday but it was...
Renewable energy advocates critique Duke Energy after Christmas Eve rolling blackouts
Renewable energy advocates on Thursday called on Duke Energy to have more options for electricity to prevent rolling blackouts -- like those on Christmas Eve, which left half a million people without power. During the 90-minute meeting, they said were warnings that a winter system, like Raleigh saw on Christmas,...
'Get her out of here': Video appears to show State Auditor Beth Wood being ushered into office after crash
A resurfaced social media video shows a woman who fits the description of State Auditor Beth Wood being ushered into a downtown Raleigh office building moments after a crash that resulted in a hit-and-run charge against Wood. A witness said he heard people yelling "get her out of here." Wood...
