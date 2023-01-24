ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who are the best juniors in N.J. girls basketball? Our picks, your votes

Our next installment of our best players in each classification has arrived. We began with seniors last week and now we’re moving onto the top juniors in the Garden State. These lists, which are clearly subjective, are compiled by a combination of performance, statistics and our reporters’ evaluation.
Eastern rallies over Cherry Hill East - Boys basketball recap

Max Portnoy posted 16 points while Damien Edwards added 15 more, including three 3-pointers, as Eastern ended strong to win, 51-47, over Cherry Hill East in Voorhees. Kaedon Harper Myricks put in 12 points for Eastern (12-6), which played to a 22-22 tie at halftime and pulled away with a 19-15 run in the fourth quarter.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
15 NJ Spots Perfect For Your Next Date Night

1. Dullboy – Jersey City, NJ. This lively, dim-lit cocktail bar is the perfect date night spot. The menu is dotted with an array of shareable plates, small bites, natural wines and complete with a cocktail list curated by their expert bartenders. On Sundays, they serve large-format punch. What’s...
Ewing edges out Notre Dame - Boys basketball recap

Darnelle Forrest led Ewing with 22 points as it defeated Notre Dame 53-45 in Ewing. Ewing (15-1) trailed 28-18 at the half, but outscored Notre Dame 34-17 in the second half to get the win. Naire Preston also had 12 points. Stesher Mathelier led Notre Dame (11-7) with 23 points.
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ
Mount Olive over Whippany Park - Boys basketball recap

Mysonne Nieves led the way for Mount Olive with 13 points as it defeated Whippany Park 69-49 in Flanders. Jalani Joseph and Jake Dickstein added 10 points each. Mount Olive held a 31-29 lead at the half, but outscored Whippany Park 38-20 in the second half with an 18-10 run in the third quarter and a 20-10 run in the fourth.
MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Boys Basketball: St. Augustine cruises past Wildwood Catholic

St. Augustine won big over Wildwood Catholic by a final of 73-40, in Richland. St. Augustine (13-3) snapped a short two game losing streak with the win. The Hermits had previously won six straight games. The Hermits picked up another Cape-Atlantic - National division win as well, and stayed in...
WILDWOOD, NJ
Girls Fencing: NJ.com Top 10 for Jan. 26

The Santelli Tournament is in the books and all girls fencers are preparing for the postseason. Montgomery remains at the top of the standings as the reigning state champions and undefeated this year. Chatham moves up to No. 2 after winning the Santelli, followed by Livingston and Montclair.
MONTGOMERY, NJ
After multimillion-dollar renovation, N.J. go-kart ‘mega track’ reopens: Here’s a look inside

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – After launching a successful go-kart business in 2011 and hosting more than 2 million races since, RPM Raceway, located at 99 Caven Point Rd. in Jersey City, has expanded its New Jersey facility. Unveiling the new track this week, owners of the all-electric indoor entertainment venue say the upgraded multi-level karting track is now the state’s longest.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
