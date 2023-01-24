Read full article on original website
Wrestling: Highlights, rankings and top matches for North Jersey in Week 7
If you thought the matches, notes and rankings were interesting a week ago in North Jersey, the Week 7 notebook will be right up your alley. Two more county tournaments set the stage, national powers come to N.J., there’s a major change in the rankings.
Who are the best juniors in N.J. girls basketball? Our picks, your votes
Our next installment of our best players in each classification has arrived. We began with seniors last week and now we’re moving onto the top juniors in the Garden State. These lists, which are clearly subjective, are compiled by a combination of performance, statistics and our reporters’ evaluation.
Wrestling notebooks: N.J.’s duals to watch, top storylines & region rankings for Week 7
February is nearing and cutoff day is Saturday, which means it’s only a matter of time before we’re in the midst of postseason scrapping. Action across all three regions was eventful last week and the stage is setting for more of the same in Week 7. It started...
N.J. wrestlers in the college rankings for Jan. 26: A few new faces join
The college wrestling season is heading into its last month of dual meets with individual in-season tournaments in the rear-view mirror and conference tournaments and the NCAAs on the horizon. This week, Princeton heavyweight Travis Stefanik, Rutgers’ Tony White and Boonton graduate Danny Fongaro made some strides to gain traction...
Statewide girls basketball group and conference rankings for Jan. 26
Here are the latest statewide girls basketball group and conference rankings in New Jersey, through games played on Wednesday, Jan. 25.
Freehold Township over Manalapan - Boys basketball recap
Jayden Holmes-Cotter led with 22 points while Nick Cardone sank three 3-pointers in his 13 points as Freehold Township won on the road, 62-36, over Manalapan. Freehold Township (12-3) led 32-25 at the half and put the game out of reach with a 13-5 run in the third quarter. Anthony...
Jefferson surges in fourth quarter to edge Hackettstown - Boys basketball recap
Jason Eisele recorded 14 points while Jake Studnick added 11 and Luke Urbano, 10, as Jefferson rallied to win at home, 59-58, over Hackettstown. Jefferson (11-3) trailed 34-23 at the half but finished with a 25-8 run in the final frame to win. Darien Santos led all scorers with 25...
Is ‘Succession’ season 4 coming to N.J.? New trailer appears to show Jersey venue.
“Succession” is coming back. But is it coming to New Jersey?. A trailer for the fourth season of HBO’s hit series was released Thursday. Among the scenes capturing the chaos that is once again embroiling the Roy family includes one that appears to be set in the Garden State.
Siena Shuster rallies Wayne Hills over Jefferson - Girls basketball recap
Siena Shuster posted 17 points and 16 rebounds as Wayne Hills bounced back after the break to win at home, 39-37, over Jefferson. Wayne Hills (15-1) trailed 25-14 at halftime but recovered to win with a 12-4 run in the fourth quarter. Amanda Nwankwo led everyone with 21 points to...
Eastern rallies over Cherry Hill East - Boys basketball recap
Max Portnoy posted 16 points while Damien Edwards added 15 more, including three 3-pointers, as Eastern ended strong to win, 51-47, over Cherry Hill East in Voorhees. Kaedon Harper Myricks put in 12 points for Eastern (12-6), which played to a 22-22 tie at halftime and pulled away with a 19-15 run in the fourth quarter.
Boys basketball: Egwuonwu leads Bard to 1-point road win over College Achieve Paterson
Great Egwuonwu recorded 18 points and 16 rebounds to lead Bard to a narrow victory on the road over College Achieve Paterson, 49-48. Oluwakayode Gbenle tallied 11 points and seven rebounds while Josh Portillo added nine points, five rebounds and five assists for Bard (8-5), which trailed by one at halftime before taking control with a 14-12 third quarter.
Girls Basketball: Jazmin drops in 25 as Old Bridge closely defeats North Brunswick
Abby Jazmin scored a career high 25 points to lead Old Bridge to a narrow 58-56 victory over North Brunswick in an GMC-Red Division battle, in North Brunswick.
thedigestonline.com
15 NJ Spots Perfect For Your Next Date Night
1. Dullboy – Jersey City, NJ. This lively, dim-lit cocktail bar is the perfect date night spot. The menu is dotted with an array of shareable plates, small bites, natural wines and complete with a cocktail list curated by their expert bartenders. On Sundays, they serve large-format punch. What’s...
Ewing edges out Notre Dame - Boys basketball recap
Darnelle Forrest led Ewing with 22 points as it defeated Notre Dame 53-45 in Ewing. Ewing (15-1) trailed 28-18 at the half, but outscored Notre Dame 34-17 in the second half to get the win. Naire Preston also had 12 points. Stesher Mathelier led Notre Dame (11-7) with 23 points.
Mount Olive over Whippany Park - Boys basketball recap
Mysonne Nieves led the way for Mount Olive with 13 points as it defeated Whippany Park 69-49 in Flanders. Jalani Joseph and Jake Dickstein added 10 points each. Mount Olive held a 31-29 lead at the half, but outscored Whippany Park 38-20 in the second half with an 18-10 run in the third quarter and a 20-10 run in the fourth.
Boys Basketball: St. Augustine cruises past Wildwood Catholic
St. Augustine won big over Wildwood Catholic by a final of 73-40, in Richland. St. Augustine (13-3) snapped a short two game losing streak with the win. The Hermits had previously won six straight games. The Hermits picked up another Cape-Atlantic - National division win as well, and stayed in...
Girls Basketball: Pope John, behind Platt, upsets No. 12 Saddle River Day
Addison Platt tallied 19 points and 12 rebounds to lead Pope John to a 74-72 win over Saddle River Day, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, in Sparta. Madison Miller had 18 points and eight rebounds for Pope John (16-2), which won its fourth-straight game. Kennedy Brown netted 15 points, while Kylie Squier added 12 points in the loss.
Girls Fencing: NJ.com Top 10 for Jan. 26
The Santelli Tournament is in the books and all girls fencers are preparing for the postseason. Montgomery remains at the top of the standings as the reigning state champions and undefeated this year. Chatham moves up to No. 2 after winning the Santelli, followed by Livingston and Montclair.
After multimillion-dollar renovation, N.J. go-kart ‘mega track’ reopens: Here’s a look inside
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – After launching a successful go-kart business in 2011 and hosting more than 2 million races since, RPM Raceway, located at 99 Caven Point Rd. in Jersey City, has expanded its New Jersey facility. Unveiling the new track this week, owners of the all-electric indoor entertainment venue say the upgraded multi-level karting track is now the state’s longest.
Massive indoor go-kart facility reopens in N.J. after 6 months of renovations
A renovated indoor go-kart track has reopened in New Jersey. RPM Raceway unveiled its upgraded indoor go-kart experience in Jersey City on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The entertainment center at 99 Caven Point Rd. went through a six-month remodel that RPM Raceway now heralds as one of the world’s largest go-kart tracks.
