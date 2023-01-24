Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs Continue Slide With Fourth Consecutive LossUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Warriors End Mudbugs StreakUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Celebrities Born or Raised in Shreveport, LouisianaTed RiversShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Fire On Ice In NAHLUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs End Year With Sweep Of Ice RaysUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
KSLA
Caddo grand jury returns 4 indictments, including 3 for second-degree murder
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Caddo grand jury has indicted two Shreveport men in connection with two separate homicides that occurred last year. Ricky Danthony Moore, 28, and Tahiron Shorad King, 33, both were indicted on one count each of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a felon.
californiaexaminer.net
Two Males Are Wanted By The Police In Connection With The Rape Of A Kid
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) – On January 24, arrest warrants were issued for two individuals who were wanted for sexual assault. Both men were last seen in the area of. DeMarcus June, 43, and Devin Akins, 30, are suspected of raping a kid who was 13 years old, as stated by the Shreveport Police Department. An official at the school who was concerned about the situation reported it.
ktalnews.com
Caddo Grand Jury returned 4 indictments
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Grand Jury returned four indictments in a session Wednesday. The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s office said in a release that one is for a juvenile whose case stems from a fatal shooting near Tinseltown in south Shreveport on September 4, 2021.
Shreveport Man Pleads Guilty in Shooting Death
A man accused of killing his mother's boyfriend in the Highland neighborhood pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Caddo District Court Monday, January 23, 2023. Fabin Quaderrick Alexander, 28, admitted to fatally shooting Robert J. Lemmon, 57, following a dispute on East Wichita Street March 9, 2021. Mr. Lemmon died at the scene.
ktalnews.com
SPD: 1 suspect at large, 3rd suspect arrested in juvenile rape investigation
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police arrested a third suspect in connection to the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl. The SPD charged Tyniceshia M. Osborne, 42, with one count of Principal to 1st Degree Rape. Warrants were issued on Tuesday for the arrest of Devin Akins, 31, and...
ktalnews.com
Coroner IDs slain Shreveport woman after Sugar Lane shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport woman who was injured in a Sunday shooting died Thursday morning. The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office said in a release Thursday that 33-year-old Latounda Bryant died from her injuries at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport at 11:40 a.m. Bryant was taken to the...
Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Man in Brutal Stabbing
An Oil City man was arrested after stabbing a family member. On Wednesday, January 25, at 3:33 p.m. the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to the 14000 block of Hwy. 538 in reference to a stabbing. One person was transported to Ochsner’s emergency room for non-life-threatening injuries. While on scene patrol deputies saw the offender, Timothy Humphrey, 30, pass by in a vehicle, and he was detained after a traffic stop.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport man pleads guilty to killing mother’s boyfriend
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man charged in the shooting death of his mother’s boyfriend pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Monday. Fabin Q. Alexander was charged with the 2021 murder of Robert Lemmon. Police say Alexander approached Lemmon outside his home in Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood on March 9. Officers found Lemmon inside a car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Shreveport Armed Robber Gets 95 Year Sentence
A Shreveport man convicted of two armed robberies in December must spend the next 95 years in prison, a Caddo District Judge ruled this week. Kenyon Lee Dunams, 32, also led police on a high-speed chase through central Shreveport when they attempted to arrest him following the October 2020 crime spree. He was convicted December 8, 2022.
easttexasradio.com
NE Texas Burglary Suspect Jailed
Police arrested a Northeast Texas man for allegedly breaking into numerous storage buildings in Wake Village over the past several weeks. They charged 28-year-old Kyle Tucker with three counts of Burglary of a Building. The investigation led to numerous believed items taken from the area and Cass County. Officers recorded most of the stolen property.
KTBS
Jury trials underway in Caddo Parish
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Jurors have been chosen and sworn in for two trials of Shreveport men underway in Caddo District Court this week. Carlin T. Cotton, 53, is on trial before District Judge Chris Victory, charged with second-degree murder in connection with the Aug. 18, 2021 slaying of Cedric C. Fuller, 45, who was shot several times on Baxter Street in the Mooretown neighborhood.
Shreveport Man Sentenced to Decade for Gun Charges
A Shreveport man with a criminal record, convicted of firearms charges in December 2022, has been sentenced to the maximum prison terms allowed by law. Marcus Randall Williams, 37, was sentenced January 5, 2023 by Caddo District Judge Chris Victory to 10 years in prison at hard labor without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence. This resulted from his December 13, 2022 conviction for attempted possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery. He also was ordered to serve 2-1/2 years hard labor and pay a fine of $2,500 for conviction of attempted possession of stolen firearms. The terms are to be served concurrently.
cenlanow.com
21-year-old Shreveport man arrested after shooting his own car during dispute
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is under arrest after firing a gun multiple times from his vehicle around 2:40 a.m. on Monday morning. Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator said in a press release that deputies received a report of gunfire and were dispatched to the intersection of Riding Club Lane and Old Carriage Trail at 2:43 a.m. Sheriff’s deputies found evidence of gunfire. They contacted all parties involved and notified the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division.
Marshall man pleads guilty to making fraudulent tax returns, must repay $300,000
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A Marshall man has pleaded guilty to making false and fraudulent statements to procure unwarranted tax refunds, according to Brit Featherston, U.S Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas. Boyd Lynn Butcher, 50, has agreed to pay over $300,000 dollars in restitution as a part of his guilty plea. According to […]
KTBS
Repairs being made at Word of God Ministries, still searching for suspect
SHREVEPORT, La. - On Wednesday, Pastor James McMenis spoke to the public to give an update on the repairs being made to Word of God Ministries and to announce new footage being released after a break-in that happened nearly two weeks ago. - Overnight arson at Shreveport church. "I am...
KSLA
94-year-old ex-sheriff’s deputy convicted of indecent behavior with girl under the age of 13
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A former Bossier sheriff’s deputy pleaded guilty Monday to one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile under the age of 13 in Caddo Parish. The abuse occurred in November 2019 in Shreveport. Caddo District Judge Chris Victory sentenced 94-year-old Otis Leroy Allen to...
KTBS
Dunams must spend 95 years in prison
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man convicted of two armed robberies in December must spend the next 95 years in prison, a Caddo District Judge ruled this week. Kenyon Lee Dunams, 32, also led police on a high-speed chase through central Shreveport when they attempted to arrest him following the October 2020 crime spree. He was convicted Dec. 8.
Shreveport Man Arrested for Shooting from Vehicle
A Shreveport man was arrested after firing a gun from his vehicle during a domestic dispute. On Monday, January 23, at 2:43 a.m. the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the intersection of Riding Club Lane and Old Carriage Trail to investigate a report of gunfire. Sheriff's patrol deputies contacted all parties involved, found evidence of gunfire, and notified the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Woman arrested for drugs, warrants
Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman on numerous warrants and drug possession after she was stopped for speeding Friday morning. Alyssa F. Carter, 25, of Keithville, was stopped on Interstate 20 about 7:30 a.m. for speeding 87 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone. A records check showed Carter was wanted by Ruston Police on warrants for simple criminal damage to property and two counts of simple battery. Third Judicial District Court also held a warrant for Carter for failure to appear on a possession of marijuana with intent to distribute charge.
Bossier City Police Searching for Backpack Thief
On 1-18-23 at 1842hrs, this unknown black male walked into 2nd & Charles, walked the store looking for employees. Then circled back and stole 4 back packs for little children totaling $319.80 and just walked out without paying. BCPD needs the publics assistance in identifying this person. Anyone with information...
Comments / 0