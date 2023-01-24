SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) – On January 24, arrest warrants were issued for two individuals who were wanted for sexual assault. Both men were last seen in the area of. DeMarcus June, 43, and Devin Akins, 30, are suspected of raping a kid who was 13 years old, as stated by the Shreveport Police Department. An official at the school who was concerned about the situation reported it.

