Shreveport Armed Robber Gets 95 Year Sentence
A Shreveport man convicted of two armed robberies in December must spend the next 95 years in prison, a Caddo District Judge ruled this week. Kenyon Lee Dunams, 32, also led police on a high-speed chase through central Shreveport when they attempted to arrest him following the October 2020 crime spree. He was convicted December 8, 2022.
californiaexaminer.net
Two Males Are Wanted By The Police In Connection With The Rape Of A Kid
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) – On January 24, arrest warrants were issued for two individuals who were wanted for sexual assault. Both men were last seen in the area of. DeMarcus June, 43, and Devin Akins, 30, are suspected of raping a kid who was 13 years old, as stated by the Shreveport Police Department. An official at the school who was concerned about the situation reported it.
ktalnews.com
Coroner IDs slain Shreveport woman after Sugar Lane shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport woman who was injured in a Sunday shooting died Thursday morning. The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office said in a release Thursday that 33-year-old Latounda Bryant died from her injuries at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport at 11:40 a.m. Bryant was taken to the...
Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Man in Brutal Stabbing
An Oil City man was arrested after stabbing a family member. On Wednesday, January 25, at 3:33 p.m. the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to the 14000 block of Hwy. 538 in reference to a stabbing. One person was transported to Ochsner’s emergency room for non-life-threatening injuries. While on scene patrol deputies saw the offender, Timothy Humphrey, 30, pass by in a vehicle, and he was detained after a traffic stop.
KTBS
Shreveport felon gets federal prison time for firearm possession
SHREVEPORT, La. - Pernell Deon Russell, 25, of Shreveport, was sentenced to 60 months in prison for illegally possessing a firearm. Russell is felon with a prior drug conviction and that made it illegal for him to have a gun or ammunition. He pleaded guilty to the gun charge in September.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport police K-9 assists in driver’s capture after officer hit by vehicle
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport police K-9 named Diesel got a workout on Jan. 20 when he was involved in a traffic stop that led to an officer being struck by a vehicle, a police chase, a foot race, and an arrest on Friday morning. It all began...
ktalnews.com
SPD: 1 suspect at large, 3rd suspect arrested in juvenile rape investigation
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police arrested a third suspect in connection to the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl. The SPD charged Tyniceshia M. Osborne, 42, with one count of Principal to 1st Degree Rape. Warrants were issued on Tuesday for the arrest of Devin Akins, 31, and...
KTBS
Shreveport police to hold DWI checkpoint
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police will hold a DWI checkpoint Friday night in west Shreveport. The checkpoint will begin at 10 p.m. and run until 4 a.m. Saturday. The checkpoint is also part of a collaborative effort between the Louisiana State Police and Caddo Parish sheriff's deputies to emphasize their commitment to making the streets of Shreveport safe for everyone.
Shreveport Man Arrested for Shooting from Vehicle
A Shreveport man was arrested after firing a gun from his vehicle during a domestic dispute. On Monday, January 23, at 2:43 a.m. the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the intersection of Riding Club Lane and Old Carriage Trail to investigate a report of gunfire. Sheriff's patrol deputies contacted all parties involved, found evidence of gunfire, and notified the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division.
easttexasradio.com
NE Texas Burglary Suspect Jailed
Police arrested a Northeast Texas man for allegedly breaking into numerous storage buildings in Wake Village over the past several weeks. They charged 28-year-old Kyle Tucker with three counts of Burglary of a Building. The investigation led to numerous believed items taken from the area and Cass County. Officers recorded most of the stolen property.
KSLA
Caddo grand jury returns 4 indictments, including 3 for second-degree murder
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Caddo grand jury has indicted two Shreveport men in connection with two separate homicides that occurred last year. Ricky Danthony Moore, 28, and Tahiron Shorad King, 33, both were indicted on one count each of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a felon.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Woman arrested for drugs, warrants
Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman on numerous warrants and drug possession after she was stopped for speeding Friday morning. Alyssa F. Carter, 25, of Keithville, was stopped on Interstate 20 about 7:30 a.m. for speeding 87 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone. A records check showed Carter was wanted by Ruston Police on warrants for simple criminal damage to property and two counts of simple battery. Third Judicial District Court also held a warrant for Carter for failure to appear on a possession of marijuana with intent to distribute charge.
cenlanow.com
Multiple Fatal Wrecks in Shreveport Bossier
Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Benton Road, (Louisiana Highway 3) and Brownlee Road just before 7PM Wednesday night causing one fatality. Bossier City Police say the 86 year old injured driver was rushed to the hospital, where they later passed away. Police say the driver attempted to make a left turn in front of a northbound vehicle at the intersection, causing the accident. The other driver was not hurt.
KSLA
Word of God Ministries, Caddo Crime Stoppers team up to find arsonist
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Word of God Ministries is still searching for the person responsible for breaking into the church and setting a fire in the children’s area. [RELATED: Someone breaks into Word of God Ministries, starts a fire in the children’s center]. To help find the suspect,...
Shooting At Airline Drive Restaurant In Bossier City
A violent shooting broke out at an extremely busy time of day, on one of the busiest roads in the Shreveport and Bossier City area today. When shots rang out on Airline Drive in Bossier City just before 5pm. KSLA reports that shots were fired outside the Wingstop on Airline...
KSLA
ktalnews.com
Shreveport man pleads guilty to killing mother’s boyfriend
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man charged in the shooting death of his mother’s boyfriend pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Monday. Fabin Q. Alexander was charged with the 2021 murder of Robert Lemmon. Police say Alexander approached Lemmon outside his home in Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood on March 9. Officers found Lemmon inside a car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
ktalnews.com
Crash sends car into building in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A crash Thursday morning sent a car into the side of a building in Shreveport’s Ingleside neighborhood. Around 8:50 a.m. a crash at the intersection of Midway Ave. and Mansfield Rd. caused one vehicle to leave the roadway and significantly damaged both cars. A...
