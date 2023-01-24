Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
7 of Our Favorite Restaurant in Pigeon Forge TNEast Coast TravelerPigeon Forge, TN
The richest person in Knoxville is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKnoxville, TN
Bleacher Report
Report: Jalen Hurts, Eagles to Discuss 'Monster' Contract Extension in NFL Offseason
Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Hurts could be set for a massive contract extension this offseason, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network:. Hurts is eligible for an extension for the first time this offseason, and the two sides will "see if they can work out what would no doubt be a big-time, monster extension," as Rapoport reported.
Bleacher Report
Police: Georgia QB Stetson Bennett Arrested on Public Intoxication Charge in Dallas
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett was arrested Sunday morning in Dallas. Rebecca Lopez of WFAA reported police said he was arrested on a charge of public intoxication after they responded to reports of a man—who was not specified as Bennett—banging on doors. The police news release said officers...
Bleacher Report
Albany State FB Coach Quinn Gray Apologizes for Marcus Stokes Scholarship Offer
Albany State head football coach Quinn Gray issued an apology on Saturday for offering a scholarship to former Florida commit and 2023 4-star quarterback Marcus Stokes, though his statement didn't mention Stokes by name. His apology read, in part:. "Let me start with a humble apology. An apology for not...
Bleacher Report
C.J. Stroud's Ohio State Pro Day Set for March 22 Ahead of 2023 NFL Draft
Among the top quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL draft, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud will be the first one to work out in front of scouts. ESPN's Field Yates noted Ohio State has scheduled its pro day for March 22. Yates added that Alabama's pro day will take place March 23,...
Bleacher Report
Report: Jim Harbaugh Met with Broncos Owner Greg Penner, No Contract Materialized
Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh met with Denver Broncos owner Greg Penner last week to discuss the team's vacant head coaching position, but a deal never materialized, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. "Although Harbaugh two weeks ago announced he was staying at Michigan, Penner did his due diligence and...
Clemson's Brevin Galloway From Hospital Bed: 'My Balls Exploded'
Brevin Galloway will miss a few games.
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
Bleacher Report
Report: Tom Brady Won't Be Pursued by Dolphins, Committed to Tua Tagovailoa in 2023
The Miami Dolphins won't pursue Tom Brady in free agency and remain committed to Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Dolphins owner Stephen Ross had violated the league's tampering rules when making impermissible contact with Brady when he was with the New England Patriots in 2019-20 and with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021.
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Vic Fangio Hired as Dolphins DC on League's Richest Coordinator Contract
The Miami Dolphins have their defensive coordinator. The team reportedly agreed to a deal with Vic Fangio that will make him the "NFL's highest-paid coordinator," per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Mike Klis of 9News reported that nothing is finalized between Fangio and the Dolphins, however:. Fangio, 64, brings...
Bleacher Report
Re-Drafting the 2022 NFL Draft Ahead of NFC, AFC Championship Games
One of the great traditions of fandom is second-guessing how decisions can alter the future. In the NFL, the draft is a great source of hindsight. If we sent many of this season's rookies to other franchises, how different would the postseason look?. The selections, naturally, are a personal list...
Bleacher Report
Top NFL Extension Candidates to Create Cap Space Ahead of 2023 Free Agency
The 2023 edition of NFL free agency is shaping up to be a great one. The running-back pool alone could see four Pro Bowlers in the market, star quarterbacks like Lamar Jackson and Tom Brady are scheduled to be available, and there should be no shortage of high-end defensive talent.
Bleacher Report
49ers' Christian McCaffrey Says He Took Trade from Panthers 'Personally'
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey told ESPN's Nick Wagoner he took the Carolina Panthers' trade of him last October "personally," adding that the move put "another chip on his shoulder." "Obviously, I took it personally," McCaffrey said. "When you get traded, it's one team saying we don't value...
Bleacher Report
Eagles Fans Praise Jalen Hurts, Revel in Trip to Super Bowl After Blowout vs. 49ers
The Philadelphia Eagles cruised to a 31-7 win over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field to clinch a berth in the Super Bowl for the first time since 2018. NFC CHAMPS 🏆<a href="https://twitter.com/Verizon?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Verizon</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FlyEaglesFly?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FlyEaglesFly</a> <a href="https://t.co/MeiWBPDJMl">pic.twitter.com/MeiWBPDJMl</a>. Last...
Bleacher Report
Bleacher Report's Expert NFC, AFC Championship 2023 NFL Picks
Three of the four teams that advanced to the NFL's conference championship round last year made it back in 2023. Once again, the Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers stand one step away from a Super Bowl appearance. But we shouldn't treat the Philadelphia Eagles like strangers to the title scene. They hoisted a Lombardi Trophy just five years ago.
