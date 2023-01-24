ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news

When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
CINCINNATI, OH
Bleacher Report

Report: Tom Brady Won't Be Pursued by Dolphins, Committed to Tua Tagovailoa in 2023

The Miami Dolphins won't pursue Tom Brady in free agency and remain committed to Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Dolphins owner Stephen Ross had violated the league's tampering rules when making impermissible contact with Brady when he was with the New England Patriots in 2019-20 and with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021.
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Vic Fangio Hired as Dolphins DC on League's Richest Coordinator Contract

The Miami Dolphins have their defensive coordinator. The team reportedly agreed to a deal with Vic Fangio that will make him the "NFL's highest-paid coordinator," per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Mike Klis of 9News reported that nothing is finalized between Fangio and the Dolphins, however:. Fangio, 64, brings...
Bleacher Report

Re-Drafting the 2022 NFL Draft Ahead of NFC, AFC Championship Games

One of the great traditions of fandom is second-guessing how decisions can alter the future. In the NFL, the draft is a great source of hindsight. If we sent many of this season's rookies to other franchises, how different would the postseason look?. The selections, naturally, are a personal list...
TENNESSEE STATE
Bleacher Report

Top NFL Extension Candidates to Create Cap Space Ahead of 2023 Free Agency

The 2023 edition of NFL free agency is shaping up to be a great one. The running-back pool alone could see four Pro Bowlers in the market, star quarterbacks like Lamar Jackson and Tom Brady are scheduled to be available, and there should be no shortage of high-end defensive talent.
Bleacher Report

49ers' Christian McCaffrey Says He Took Trade from Panthers 'Personally'

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey told ESPN's Nick Wagoner he took the Carolina Panthers' trade of him last October "personally," adding that the move put "another chip on his shoulder." "Obviously, I took it personally," McCaffrey said. "When you get traded, it's one team saying we don't value...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bleacher Report

Eagles Fans Praise Jalen Hurts, Revel in Trip to Super Bowl After Blowout vs. 49ers

The Philadelphia Eagles cruised to a 31-7 win over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field to clinch a berth in the Super Bowl for the first time since 2018. NFC CHAMPS 🏆<a href="https://twitter.com/Verizon?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Verizon</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FlyEaglesFly?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FlyEaglesFly</a> <a href="https://t.co/MeiWBPDJMl">pic.twitter.com/MeiWBPDJMl</a>. Last...
ALABAMA STATE
Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report's Expert NFC, AFC Championship 2023 NFL Picks

Three of the four teams that advanced to the NFL's conference championship round last year made it back in 2023. Once again, the Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers stand one step away from a Super Bowl appearance. But we shouldn't treat the Philadelphia Eagles like strangers to the title scene. They hoisted a Lombardi Trophy just five years ago.

