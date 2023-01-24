Read full article on original website
Look: NASCAR World Is Praying After Thursday Fire
The NASCAR world is collectively holding its breath and offering prayers for a racing team that just had a fire in their primary shop. On Thursday, Reaume Brothers Racing announced that a fire broke out in their shop. Three team members sustained injuries and had to be transported to a hospital for ...
Autoweek.com
How a Spinout Destroyed the Michael Waltrip Racing NASCAR Team in 2013
Clint Bowyer's late spin at Richmond in 2013 led to race-fixing accusations and an episode that would come to be known as “Spingate,” a massive incident that would lead to several suspensions. Michael Waltrip Racing was hit with a NASCAR-record $300,000 fine, the dissolution of a major sponsorship...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Calls on NASCAR to Consider Making Dramatic Change With Next Gen Car That Will Test Drivers and Their Abilities
Dale Earnhardt Jr. called on NASCAR this week to consider making a dramatic change on the car that could potentially improve short track-racing in 2023 and would challenge the drivers and their abilities in the process. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Calls on NASCAR to Consider Making Dramatic Change With Next Gen Car That Will Test Drivers and Their Abilities appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
This Legendary NASCAR Analyst Thinks That Hailie Deegan "Has Got To Step It Up"
With decades of experience as a crew chief followed by decades of experience as a broadcaster and analyst, Larry McReynolds knows a thing or two about NASCAR. So, when Hailie Deegan announced her big move to ThorSport Racing back in December, the 64-year-old Fox NASCAR was cautiously optimistic. On the...
Golf Digest
Another day, another incredible golf "fight" in which no punches are thrown (obviously)
The interaction between Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy on a Dubai driving range on Tuesday—AKA "TEEgate"—is being discussed and dissected like it's the fight of the century. This, despite the fact that no punches were thrown and even the tee that was thrown by Reed wasn't even noticed by McIlroy. (Cue Austin Powers saying, "Who throws a tee anyway?")
thecomeback.com
NASCAR test reveals big potential problem with cars
Christopher Bell raised a hot topic in NASCAR Wednesday. NASCAR is considering using mufflers on its cars for races in big cities such as Chicago and Los Angeles. Six race teams tested the mufflers, along with some other minor modifications, at Phoenix Raceway Wednesday. Bell, who finished third in the...
Wood Brothers’ Subtle Jab at NASCAR on NBC Tweet Was Perfect
The NASCAR on NBC Twitter account seems to have difficulty keeping up with the sport. The post Wood Brothers’ Subtle Jab at NASCAR on NBC Tweet Was Perfect appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
2023 NASCAR Firesuits: First Look
The 2023 NASACR season is set to begin. The season opens with an exhibition race on February 5 via the Busch Light Clash. View the 2023 NASCAR Firesuits below.
Dale Jarrett Once Co-Owned a Fantasy Sports Site With Two NFL Legends
NASCAR didn't have just one legend named "Dale." Dale Jarrett, despite not having nearly as many accomplishments or accolades as the legendary Dale Earnhardt, was a dominant competitor in his own right. Jarrett is a three-time Daytona 500 winner, a Cup Series champion, was named one of NASCAR's 50 Greatest Drivers in 1998, and will be memorialized forever in the NASCAR Hall of Fame.
NASCAR is testing mufflers to reduce noise levels
Is NASCAR too loud? Drivers weigh in after the test at Phoenix Raceway. NASCAR, it’s more than the cars on the track. The sound is an important part of the experience for fans that travel across the country to compete at their track of choice. But, these are 3+...
Ferris® Partners with Ty Dillon and Richard Childress Racing for Select NASCAR Xfinity Series Races in 2023
Ferris Mowers, a leading commercial and industrial turf care equipment provider, will sponsor Ty Dillon for select NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2023. Dillon, who returns to Richard Childress Racing for the first time since 2018, will drive the No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro SS on a limited basis this season, beginning with Darlington Raceway on May 13. The announcement was made today in Concord, N.C. at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Stewart-Haas Racing signs Chase Briscoe to extension
Stewart-Haas Racing announced a multiyear contract extension with Chase Briscoe on Thursday, making him the senior-most driver inside the NASCAR organization when two of his teammates retire at the end of the season. Terms of the deal were not announced but SHR said Briscoe would drive the “No. 14 Ford...
racer.com
Racing on TV, January 27-29
All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted. Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay. A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:. The Trans Am Series airs in prime time on CBS Sports Network. For those wishing to tune...
Autoweek.com
Bobby Allison's Incredible 1988 Daytona 500 Win Was All in the Family
In the 1988 Daytona 500, 50-year-old Bobby Allison, and his son, 26-year-old Davey, put their NASCAR bloodlines to the test. It was the only father-son one-two finish in the history of NASCAR’s biggest race. Davey led only two laps—162 and 163—but was a force at the front most of...
Frankie Muniz, former child star of Malcolm in the Middle, joins NASCAR as a race car driver
The "Malcolm in the Middle" star has been racing cars on a regular basis since 2007 and now considers himself a driver who acts on the side.
Call Bryant: Wiedeman Transfers to CB Industries for Full USAC Midget Season in 2023
Entering his third full season of USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship racing, Bryant Wiedeman has found a change of scenery for the 2023 campaign. The Colby, Kan. racer has teamed up with North Carolina-based CB Industries for the upcoming season slate after competing for Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports since 2020.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Enters the IceBreaker at Florence Motor Speedway
You can always count on Dale Earnhardt Jr. to go back to the short tracks and grassroots racing. He’s signed up for the IceBreaker at Florence Motor Speedway. It’s basically been 30 years since Dale Jr. has been hitting up this February race. Of course, it just seems...
FOX Sports
Jimmie Johnson readjusts to Cup car in testing at Phoenix
AVONDALE, Ariz. — Jimmie Johnson relished the chance to get back into a NASCAR Cup Series car even if it likely won't help him much when he attempts to qualify for the Daytona 500 in three weeks. Johnson turned some laps Tuesday in a Cup car at Phoenix Raceway,...
Ford Bronco Racer Burns Just Before King of the Hammers, and the Race to Rebuild Is On
The race team has less than two weeks to get this torched Bronco back into shape.
Daniel Hemric Has What He Needs to Return to Title Contention in the Xfinity Series
Can Daniel Hemric return to the Xfinity Series title picture in 2023? The post Daniel Hemric Has What He Needs to Return to Title Contention in the Xfinity Series appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
