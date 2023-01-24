ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nulu Bock Fest & Wurst Fest Returns To Louisville March 25

One of Louisville’s favorite festivals, Nulu Bock Fest, returns on March 25, and one of the coolest and maybe more unusual attractions is goat racing. But there’s also beer, sausage, a farmers’ market and live music to check out. Nulu Bock Fest continues an annual Spring ritual...
Meet LEO’s Upcoming Cover Artist, Louisville’s Alexis ‘Stix’ Brown As She Explores What A Black Future Means

Alexis ‘Stix’ Brown creates with personas but always as herself. Her cover for LEO’s Black Future/Winter A&E issue, debuting on Wednesday, comes from her as Stix the Stitching Mime. LEO has spent time with Brown before during her “Interlocutor” residency at New Albany’s Carnegie Center in 2021. Since then, Brown has been creating and selling her artwork, sock monkeys, seed packets, and coloring pages. Much of it centered on her desire to address and deal with ways that humans can heal and be healed. LEO got a chance to speak with Brown via email about the idea of a Black future, opportunities and art. Here is Alexis ‘Stix’ Brown’s uncut interview.
Kentucky Derby 2023 Festival Event Tickets Now On Sale

It may still be winter, but the Kentucky Derby isn’t far off and tickets for all the festival events are now on sale. “We know everyone is ready for spring and we can’t wait to celebrate our favorite time of year,” said Matt Gibson, Kentucky Derby Festival President & CEO, in a news release. “Many of our ticketed events do sell out quickly. We encourage fans to purchase tickets early so they don’t miss out!”
Ch- Ch- Changes … All Around Our Louisville Restaurants

We lament a lot about all the restaurants we love that have closed during the pandemic. Heck, we lament a lot about all the restaurants we love that have closed before that, probably all the way back to the days when L ouisville was just a growing river port town.
3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (1/27)

$93 | Doors at 7 p.m., music at 8 p.m. Angsty, often-gentle rock that’ll stir the memories and heartstrings of anyone who was involved in certain online communities (IYKYK) in 2012 or so. The band Momma will open. Portal. $10 | 7-12 p.m. KY Underground presents a hip-hop showcase...
Louisville Zoo’s Wild Lights Returns With New Lanterns And 50,000 LED Bulbs

Wild Lights is returning to the Louisville Zoo Mar. 10 and running through May 21. Tickets for the event go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1. The glowing spectacular returns with an almost entirely new group of lanterns. Visitors to the Zoo will be able to travel around the world as they travel the 1.4 miles sound the Zoo. See famous landmarks, plants and animals from around the globe.
