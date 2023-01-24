Read full article on original website
Religious parents who shame their son for 'living in sin' horrified after he embarrasses them by highlighting hypocrisy
A man who was visiting his extremely religious parents over the holidays has been shamed for ‘embarrassing them’ after they harassed him about his personal lifestyle. He has turned to Reddit to find out whether or not he was in the wrong for putting them on the spot.
WHAS 11
Former Louisville judge, Sean Delahanty, dies after battle with lung cancer
Delahanty comes from a long line of judges and lawyers in Louisville. He went to the University of Louisville and the Brandeis School of Law.
COVID-19 and the Rise of Heart Attacks in Young Adults
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to destroy communities across the globe, new research is emerging that links the disease to an alarming rise in heart attacks among young adults.
WHAS 11
Careful and quick action: Indiana mom says doctors saved 4 lives in the delivery room
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's maternal mortality rate has long concerned Hoosier women and healthcare providers. The state has the third-highest rate of maternal mortality in the nation. Doctors say not getting women the critical care they and their child need quickly can be life-threatening or even fatal. For one Westfield...
