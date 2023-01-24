Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
UK Bitcoin community reacts to incoming CBDC and digital pound rollout
The U.K. government’s economic and finance ministry, His Majesty’s Treasury, is recruiting for a head of central bank digital currency (CBDC) to lead the development of a digital pound. The work is described as “important, complex, and cross-cutting” and will “require extensive engagement across and beyond the HM Treasury.”
CoinTelegraph
ChatGPT learns Bitcoin will end central banking and fiat currency
ChatGPT is a powerful new artificial intelligence (AI) tool, capable of problem-solving, advanced coding, answering complicated questions and now spelling out the end of fiat currencies. Parman, a Bitcoin self-custody mentor and writer, taught ChatGPT that Bitcoin (BTC) would bring about the end of government-issued fiat currencies and shared the...
CoinTelegraph
UK's FCA hints at why its given only 15% of crypto firms the regulatory nod
Despite the plans to turn the region into a bustling crypto hub, the United Kingdom’s financial watchdog says it has given the all-clear to only 41 out of 300 crypto firm applications seeking regulatory approval to date. The U.K. Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) implemented the new cryptocurrency-focused regulations on...
blockchain.news
SAMA is Ramping Up Its Research into Central bank digital currencies
The Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) is stepping up its investigation into central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), although it has not yet disclosed any plans to implement such a currency. The bank announced that it was working on a phase of a project that "focuses on domestic wholesale CBDC use...
CoinTelegraph
Ireland’s central bank governor calls for ban on crypto ads targeting young adults: Report
Gabriel Makhlouf, the governor of the Central Bank of Ireland, reportedly supports legislation that would ban advertising crypto projects to young people. According to a Jan. 25 report from Bloomberg, Makhlouf said before the Committee on Finance, Public Expenditure and Reform, that there was an “uncomfortable” level of crypto advertisements targeting young adults. The central bank governor reportedly referred to many cryptocurrencies as “unbacked” assets and suggested lawmakers “find a way” of banning related ads.
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried put $20 million into a big VC fund that then took a stake in the crypto exchange right back
FTX's ex-boss Sam Bankman-Fried poured $20 million into large VC fund Paradigm, per the FT. That same fund invested in the collapsed crypto exchange right back, amounting to about $215 million. It's cofounder has previously stated he "deeply regrets" backing Bankman-Fried's exchange. Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried piled in millions...
CNBC
$1.4 trillion wipeout hits crypto industry at Davos — except for a lone flashy orange bitcoin car
Over the past few years, the Davos Promenade at the World Economic Forum has been packed with crypto companies taking over stores and cafes. But 2022's near $1.4 trillion market wipeout has been reflected in the makeup of the Promenade in 2023, with far fewer crypto firms on display. Crypto...
After spending time in Japan and briefly appearing in Thailand, Jack Ma's now resurfaced in Hong Kong, where he's reportedly meeting with finance execs
The elusive billionaire founder of Alibaba had disappeared from public view in 2020 criticizing China's financial-regulation system.
Coinbase was hit with a $3.6 million fine by the Dutch central bank for failure to properly register in the country
Coinbase is being fined $3.6 million for failing to register its crypto services to customers in the Netherlands, the Dutch central bank (DNB) said on Thursday. DNB says that the company should have obtained the correct registration under the Dutch Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorist Financing Act before operating in the country.
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Bitzlato Converted Over $1B in Crime-Linked Assets, Europol Says
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitzlato, a previously little-known crypto exchange that last week wascharged by the U.S. with money laundering, exchanged around 1 billion euros ($1.08 billion) in assets linked to criminal activities, European Union police agency Europol said in a statement Monday.
CoinDesk
Indonesia Regulatory Switch Could See Crypto Classed as Securities, Not Commodities
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. A new Indonesian law that transfers crypto regulatory powers to the Financial Services Authority (OJK) from commodities watchdog CoFTRA indicates a shift in the country’s approach to policing the industry and an acknowledgement that there’s more to it than asset trading.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Burst to $30,000 Incoming, Says Popular Crypto Analyst – Here’s the Timeline
A widely followed crypto strategist is optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) could surge by double-digit percentage points from the current price. The pseudonymous crypto analyst Kaleo tells his 558,300 Twitter followers that Bitcoin will swiftly rally to $30,000 after overcoming a downward trend that started in late November. From the analyst’s...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Banks Borrow $13,600,000,000 From Federal Home Loan Banks To Meet Customer Withdrawals: Report
Two crypto-friendly US banks have borrowed at least $13.6 billion from Federal Home Loan (FHL) Banks to deal with a tidal wave of customer withdrawals amid the digital asset bear market, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). The FHL Bank System was created by the...
CoinDesk
Ex-UK Chancellor Philip Hammond Urges Accelerated Efforts to Become Crypto Hub: FT
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Former U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond says the country has allowed itself to fall behind some of its neighbors in establishing itself as a crypto hub. In an interview with the Financial...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Vs. Banks: Crypto Beats Top Banking Giants In Market Cap Department
Bitcoin continues to push the cryptocurrency industry toward widespread acceptance on a worldwide scale, engaging directly with big traditional entities such as banks. The crypto’s remarkable market capitalization is illustrative of the asset class’ future potential. Bitcoin has been at the vanguard of the cryptocurrency industry; not only...
Bankrupt crypto lender Genesis wants 'Bitcoin Jesus' to pay $20.9 million over expired options trades
A unit of Genesis Global says a trader known as "Bitcoin Jesus" has yet to settle all his crypto options trades. GGC International's claim was part of a January 23 filing in New York State Supreme Court. Genesis filed for bankruptcy this month after being impacted by the bankruptcies of...
CoinTelegraph
Bithumb in turmoil, Binance’s 47K law requests, Axie players down 85%: Asia Express
Our weekly roundup of news from East Asia curates the industry’s most important developments. On Jan. 25, Yonhap Infomax reported that South Korean authorities had requested an arrest warrant for Kang Jong-Hyun, chairman and owner of cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb, over embezzlement allegations. That same day, the Financial Investigation Second Division of the Seoul Southern District Prosecutor’s Office accused Jong-Hyun and two Bithumb executives of embezzlement, conducting fraudulent transactions and breach of trust.
coingeek.com
Israel, Sweden, Norway collaborate on retail CBDCs to offer instant cross-border transactions
The central banks of Israel, Sweden, and Norway have been exploring the potential of retail central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) in cross-border payments in collaboration with the Bank for International Settlements (BIS). The pilot, Project Icebreaker, has been in the pipeline since September 2021, and at the World Economic Forum...
kalkinemedia.com
Irish central bank chief calls for ban on crypto advertising - Kalkine Media
DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland's central bank governor urged lawmakers on Wednesday to ban the advertising of crypto assets targetted at young adults, likening crypto not linked to any underlying assets to a Ponzi scheme. A long-time critic of crypto assets, Gabriel Makhlouf said that while they presented minimal financial stability...
CoinTelegraph
FTX lawyers: Examiner could cost $100M and ‘provide no benefit’
An investigation into FTX’s collapse by an examiner could cost the firm upwards of $100 million without providing any benefit to creditors or equity holders, argues lawyers representing the bankrupt crypto exchange. The arguments were part of a Jan. 25 objection to a motion from the United States Trustee...
