Gabriel Makhlouf, the governor of the Central Bank of Ireland, reportedly supports legislation that would ban advertising crypto projects to young people. According to a Jan. 25 report from Bloomberg, Makhlouf said before the Committee on Finance, Public Expenditure and Reform, that there was an “uncomfortable” level of crypto advertisements targeting young adults. The central bank governor reportedly referred to many cryptocurrencies as “unbacked” assets and suggested lawmakers “find a way” of banning related ads.

1 DAY AGO