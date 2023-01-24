ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CoinTelegraph

UK Bitcoin community reacts to incoming CBDC and digital pound rollout

The U.K. government’s economic and finance ministry, His Majesty’s Treasury, is recruiting for a head of central bank digital currency (CBDC) to lead the development of a digital pound. The work is described as “important, complex, and cross-cutting” and will “require extensive engagement across and beyond the HM Treasury.”
CoinTelegraph

ChatGPT learns Bitcoin will end central banking and fiat currency

ChatGPT is a powerful new artificial intelligence (AI) tool, capable of problem-solving, advanced coding, answering complicated questions and now spelling out the end of fiat currencies. Parman, a Bitcoin self-custody mentor and writer, taught ChatGPT that Bitcoin (BTC) would bring about the end of government-issued fiat currencies and shared the...
CoinTelegraph

UK's FCA hints at why its given only 15% of crypto firms the regulatory nod

Despite the plans to turn the region into a bustling crypto hub, the United Kingdom’s financial watchdog says it has given the all-clear to only 41 out of 300 crypto firm applications seeking regulatory approval to date. The U.K. Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) implemented the new cryptocurrency-focused regulations on...
blockchain.news

SAMA is Ramping Up Its Research into Central bank digital currencies

The Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) is stepping up its investigation into central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), although it has not yet disclosed any plans to implement such a currency. The bank announced that it was working on a phase of a project that "focuses on domestic wholesale CBDC use...
CoinTelegraph

Ireland’s central bank governor calls for ban on crypto ads targeting young adults: Report

Gabriel Makhlouf, the governor of the Central Bank of Ireland, reportedly supports legislation that would ban advertising crypto projects to young people. According to a Jan. 25 report from Bloomberg, Makhlouf said before the Committee on Finance, Public Expenditure and Reform, that there was an “uncomfortable” level of crypto advertisements targeting young adults. The central bank governor reportedly referred to many cryptocurrencies as “unbacked” assets and suggested lawmakers “find a way” of banning related ads.
CoinDesk

Crypto Exchange Bitzlato Converted Over $1B in Crime-Linked Assets, Europol Says

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitzlato, a previously little-known crypto exchange that last week wascharged by the U.S. with money laundering, exchanged around 1 billion euros ($1.08 billion) in assets linked to criminal activities, European Union police agency Europol said in a statement Monday.
CoinDesk

Indonesia Regulatory Switch Could See Crypto Classed as Securities, Not Commodities

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. A new Indonesian law that transfers crypto regulatory powers to the Financial Services Authority (OJK) from commodities watchdog CoFTRA indicates a shift in the country’s approach to policing the industry and an acknowledgement that there’s more to it than asset trading.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Burst to $30,000 Incoming, Says Popular Crypto Analyst – Here’s the Timeline

A widely followed crypto strategist is optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) could surge by double-digit percentage points from the current price. The pseudonymous crypto analyst Kaleo tells his 558,300 Twitter followers that Bitcoin will swiftly rally to $30,000 after overcoming a downward trend that started in late November. From the analyst’s...
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Vs. Banks: Crypto Beats Top Banking Giants In Market Cap Department

Bitcoin continues to push the cryptocurrency industry toward widespread acceptance on a worldwide scale, engaging directly with big traditional entities such as banks. The crypto’s remarkable market capitalization is illustrative of the asset class’ future potential. Bitcoin has been at the vanguard of the cryptocurrency industry; not only...
CoinTelegraph

Bithumb in turmoil, Binance’s 47K law requests, Axie players down 85%: Asia Express

Our weekly roundup of news from East Asia curates the industry’s most important developments. On Jan. 25, Yonhap Infomax reported that South Korean authorities had requested an arrest warrant for Kang Jong-Hyun, chairman and owner of cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb, over embezzlement allegations. That same day, the Financial Investigation Second Division of the Seoul Southern District Prosecutor’s Office accused Jong-Hyun and two Bithumb executives of embezzlement, conducting fraudulent transactions and breach of trust.
coingeek.com

Israel, Sweden, Norway collaborate on retail CBDCs to offer instant cross-border transactions

The central banks of Israel, Sweden, and Norway have been exploring the potential of retail central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) in cross-border payments in collaboration with the Bank for International Settlements (BIS). The pilot, Project Icebreaker, has been in the pipeline since September 2021, and at the World Economic Forum...
kalkinemedia.com

Irish central bank chief calls for ban on crypto advertising - Kalkine Media

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland's central bank governor urged lawmakers on Wednesday to ban the advertising of crypto assets targetted at young adults, likening crypto not linked to any underlying assets to a Ponzi scheme. A long-time critic of crypto assets, Gabriel Makhlouf said that while they presented minimal financial stability...
CoinTelegraph

FTX lawyers: Examiner could cost $100M and ‘provide no benefit’

An investigation into FTX’s collapse by an examiner could cost the firm upwards of $100 million without providing any benefit to creditors or equity holders, argues lawyers representing the bankrupt crypto exchange. The arguments were part of a Jan. 25 objection to a motion from the United States Trustee...
