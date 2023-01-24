ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WHAS 11

Notre Dame holds on against Louisville 76-62

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Freshman J.J. Starling scored a season-high 22 points, Nate Laszewski added 17 and Notre Dame defeated Louisville 76-62 on Saturday despite seeing a 30-point second-half lead cut in half. Starling made 7 of 8 shots and scored 16 points to lead Notre Dame to a...
WHAS 11

Derby Soundstage 2023 announces this year's concert lineup

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 149th Kentucky Derby is less than 100 days away!. There will be events taking place across Louisville leading up to the Derby, but one concert tradition has just announced this year's lineup featuring trail-blazing hip-hop and R&B stars. T.I. Tip Harris, Trina, Jeezy will all...
