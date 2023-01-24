Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
W.Va. House committee considers retention bonus for corrections workers
CHARLESTON – With vacancies among West Virginia's jails and prisons remaining at crisis levels, lawmakers are considering ways to recruit new correctional officers and retain experienced staff. The House Jails and Prisons Committee recommended House Bill 2879, providing a pay increase to state correctional workers in West Virginia, for...
WVNews
Attorney general reps to hold meetings around the area
CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has announced representatives from his office will meet with Eastern Panhandle and north central West Virginia residents in February to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions. “These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with...
WVNews
West Virginia abortion protester receives fine, no jail time
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Charleston-area magistrate dismissed one charge and decided not to impose jail time for another Thursday in the case of a protester arrested for disrupting lawmakers as they convened at the West Virginia Capitol in September to pass a near-total abortion ban. Rose Winland, a...
WVNews
Moore highlights tax break proposal for military retirees
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore wants to expand state tax relief for military retirees. The governor highlighted the “Keep Our Heroes Home Act” in his legislative agenda during a roundtable with veterans on Thursday. It calls for expanding the military tax exemption to $25,000 of income in tax year 2023 and $40,000 in tax year 2024.
WVNews
California storms boost water allocation for cities
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Weeks of historic rainfall in California mean public agencies that supply 27 million people will get much more water from the state than they were scheduled to get a month ago — enough to supply an estimated 4.4 million households for a year. In...
Comments / 0