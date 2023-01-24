ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, WV

Margaret S. Hurst

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Margaret S. Hurst, 69 of Bridgeport, was called to her heavenly home on January 26, 2023 at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, WV. She was born in Zanesville, OH, on April 14, 1953 to the late-Lloyd Johnson Jr. and Susannah M. Davis Johnson.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Robert James Satterwhite, Sr.

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert James Satterwhite, Sr., 62, of Fairmont passed away at his home on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Robert was born in Norfolk, Virginia.
FAIRMONT, WV
William Alan Todd

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A Clarksburg woman who was a passenger in a vehicle over Wedne…
CLARKSBURG, WV
Aurora/Eglon News

The Union District Ministerial Association has released the 2023 Lenten Services schedule, beginning with Ash Wednesday on Feb. 22 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Red House. All services will be at 7 p.m. on Wednesday evenings. More information will be forthcoming later in February. The St. Paul’s Lutheran...
AURORA, WV
Watson scores winner as Elkins edges Lewis County, 60-59

WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Elkins’ Malachi Watson glided to the rim for a go-ahead layup with 17.4 seconds left, then Lewis County couldn’t score on its final two trips as the Tigers won a thriller, 60-59, between the two Route 33 rivals. Tanner Miller scored 21...
ELKINS, WV
Tygart Valley United Way accepting appointments for free tax prep

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — This week, the Tygart Valley United Way began offering free tax prep to residents through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, a service they’ll provide twice a week for the next few months. The nonprofit is offering free tax prep on Mondays...
FAIRMONT, WV
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Womens Basketball Jayla Hemingway 1/24/23

West Virginia guard Jayla Hemingway shares the keys to her success as a rebounder against taller opponents and identifies her parents as two influential people in her development as a player. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you...
MORGANTOWN, WV
First United Bank & Trust contributes to PACE Enterprise "Vision 2025"

OAKLAND — First United Bank & Trust presents Pace Enterprises in Morgantown, West Virginia, with their contribution to the capital campaign — “Vision 2025.”. PACE helps people with disabilities find independence and community participation through gainful employment. PACE operates several businesses that employ people with disabilities and works with other businesses to find placement for workers.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVU baseball picked sixth in Big 12

The West Virginia baseball team has been picked to finish sixth in the 2023 Big 12 Conference Preseason Baseball Poll, the league announced on Thursday. The Mountaineers tallied 28 points in the poll, which was voted on by the conference’s nine head coaches, after narrowly missing a postseason bid in 2022.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Subs, smaller lineup lead WVU to road win over Texas Tech

After Saturday's loss to Texas, West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins said there were some players on his team that were getting minutes that they did not deserve. He didn't identify any of them, but it wasn't the first time that he intimated that changes might be coming to the Mountaineer rotation.
MORGANTOWN, WV
No easy games in the Big 12, even against last-place Texas Tech

Two Big 12 men’s basketball teams desperate for a victory clash Wednesday night at the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas (7 p.m. Eastern on ESPNU). West Virginia (11-8/1-6) has struggled since the start of conference play, but Texas Tech (10-9/0-7) has been in an even greater slump.
LUBBOCK, TX

