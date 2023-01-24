ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Royals get LHP Taylor from Boston for oft-injured SS Mondesi

By DAVE SKRETTA
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wh6E5_0kPpcJyk00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — (AP) — The Royals acquired left-hander Josh Taylor from the Boston Red Sox for injury-prone shortstop Adalberto Mondesi and an additional player on Tuesday, the second straight day that Kansas City dealt one of its surplus position players in a bid to upgraded its lackluster bullpen.

The 30-year-old Taylor missed all of last season with a back injury, but he was stellar over the previous three seasons in Boston, with a 3.69 ERA and 129 strikeouts over 121 appearances. At one point during the 2021 season, he had a streak of 26 consecutive scoreless outings, the longest streak for a left-hander in franchise history.

He also pitched in six of 11 postseason games for the Red Sox in '21, allowing one earned run over four innings pitched.

“Josh Taylor is someone we've valued for a long time,” Royals general manager J.J. Picollo said. “If you go back and look at what he did in 2019 in Boston and what he did again in 2021 in Boston in a playoff run, it was really really impressive.”

Mondesi signed with the Royals in 2011 and has played his entire career with the club. He made his big league debut in the 2015 World Series, when it seemed as if his future was limitless. But despite elite speed and defense, and showing flashes at the plate, Mondesi was never able to stay healthy, appearing in just 109 games over the past three seasons.

Despite having one year left on his deal, Mondesi's future with the Royals was thrown in doubt last season, when heralded prospect Bobby Witt Jr. made his debut. He proceeded to hit .252 with 20 homers and 30 stolen bases.

The Red Sox, who have been in the market for shortstop help, hope the 27-year-old Mondesi can stay on the field and make good on the promise he showed in 2019, when he hit .263 with nine homers and 43 stolen bases in 102 games.

“We weren't in a spot where we felt we had to trade him,” Picollo said. “There were a couple things we need to think about: What's right for this team right now, and how do you send a clear message that this is the direction we want to go, and you think about the player and the frustrations he went through. Ultimately, it may be the best thing for him.”

On Monday night, the Royals sent starting centerfielder Michael A. Taylor to the AL Central-rival Minnesota Twins for a pair of pitching prospects, Steven Cruz and Evan Sisk, that could help the big league bullpen as soon as this season.

Cruz, a 6-foot-6 power right-hander, went 1-4 with a 5.14 ERA, 35 walks and 72 strikeouts in 56 innings last season for Double-A Wichita. In 120 career minor league appearances, he has 259 strikeouts in 192 1/3 innings.

Sisk, a left-hander with a funky delivery, split last season between Wichita and Triple-A St. Paul. He went 5-1 with a 1.57 ERA, 29 walks and 76 strikeouts in 63 innings between the teams.

The 31-year-old Taylor hit .254 with nine homers and 43 RBIs in 414 at-bats last season for the Royals. Drew Waters and Kyle Isbel, who shared time in the outfield last season, are the front-runners to take over his spot in the lineup.

“We were really happy with the return in both deals,” Picollo said.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Red Sox in talks to add former Gold Glove-winning catcher in free agency

After adding Jorge Alfaro last week, the Red Sox are trying to add another veteran catcher before spring training opens next month. Boston is in talks with former Guardians and Pirates backstop Roberto Pérez, multiple sources said Thursday. It’s unclear if the sides are close to a deal. Pérez, who was limited to just 21 games for Pittsburgh last year, is a candidate to get a minor league contract at this late stage of the offseason but is believed to have other suitors as well. MassLive first reported Boston’s interest in Pérez during the Winter Meetings in December.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Red Sox acquire potential starting shortstop in trade with Royals

The Boston Red Sox are in desperate need of middle infield help, and they made a move on Tuesday to address that. The Red Sox have acquired shortstop Adalberto Mondesi in a trade with the Kansas City Royals, according to multiple reports. Kansas City will get left-handed reliever Josh Taylor in the deal, while the... The post Red Sox acquire potential starting shortstop in trade with Royals appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Red Sox Reportedly Add Left-Handed Hurler After Tuesday's Big Trade

Whether the Boston Red Sox's latest move was a reaction to their latest trade or a coincidence, they were able to add some depth to one of the weakest areas of the roster. "A minor-league deal for the Red Sox: Matt Dermody on a non-roster invite (to spring training)," MassLive's Chris Cotillo tweeted Tuesday night.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Ex-Red Sox Pitcher Reportedly Signs Lucrative Contract Extension With Rays

There have been plenty of notable blunders under Chaim Bloom's regime with the Boston Red Sox. However, one of Bloom's worst trades in his three-season tenure has flown under the radar. Prior to the 2021 season, Bloom packaged left-hander Jeffrey Springs, right-hander Chris Mazza and cash to the Tampa Bay...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Red Sox Reportedly Acquire Intriguing Speedster Shortstop To Replace Xander Bogaerts

Mondesi certainly is an intriguing new option for Boston. The 27-year-old made his Major League Baseball debut with the Kansas City Royals in 2016 as a 20-year-old. At one point Mondesi seemed poised to become one of the league's bright young studs at shortstop, but injuries have seriously altered his career. Mondesi has only played over 100 games in a season one time in seven years.
BOSTON, MA
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
MLB Trade Rumors

Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot

Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
NESN

Triston Casas Has Set This Goal For Upcoming Red Sox Season

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Triston Casas already has experience in the major leagues with the Boston Red Sox, but the 23-year-old will retain his rookie eligibility for the upcoming season. The young first baseman appeared in 27 games for the Red Sox in the final month of the 2022 season,...
BOSTON, MA
MLB Trade Rumors

Red Sox, Matt Dermody Agree To Minor League Deal

The Red Sox are signing left-hander Matt Dermody to a minor league contract, reports Chris Cotillo of MassLive (Twitter link). He’ll get a crack in big league camp as a non-roster invitee. Dermody, 32, has pitched in parts of four MLB campaigns. He got the briefest of looks last...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

MLB Executive Claims Ex-Red Sox ‘Destroyed’ Relievers Market

Matt Strahm spent just one season with the Boston Red Sox. However, the southpaw relief pitcher has left quite an impact on the offseason market following his departure. With multiple options in the left-handed reliever market still available — Zach Britton, Andrew Chafin and Matt Moore — the expectations have reportedly changed, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Apparently, this was a byproduct of the offseason agreement between Strahm and the Philadelphia Phillies back in December.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox 'in talks' with free agent catcher Roberto Perez

The Boston Red Sox appear to be taking a catcher by committee approach entering the 2023 MLB season, and it's a questionable move to say the least. Christian Vazquez was the Red Sox' primary catcher for the last five-plus years before being traded to the Houston Astros last season. Instead of bringing back Vazquez this offseason as a free agent -- he ultimately signed with the Minnesota Twins -- the Red Sox instead have a catching trio that currently consists of Reese McGuire, Connor Wong and Jorge Alfaro.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox designate RHP Matt Barnes for assignment

The Boston Red Sox made a surprising move to clear space on their roster on Tuesday. Veteran reliever Matt Barnes was designated for assignment, according to Beyond the Monster's Chris Henrique. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo confirmed the report. Tomase: Can Bryan Mata make a legitimate impact for Red Sox in 2023?
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Red Sox Add Intriguing Left-Handed Reliever To Bolster Bullpen After Big Trade

The Boston Red Sox appear to be restocking on left-handed hurlers after Tuesday's trade with the Kansas City Royals left the organization extremely thin on southpaws. Left-handed reliever Josh Taylor's departure from Boston in the trade for shortstop Adalberto Mondesí and a player to be named later is old news as the Red Sox continue to make multiple moves a day -- some smaller than others.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
145K+
Followers
154K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy