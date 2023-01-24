Lucas Semb: Three candidates the Montana Griz could consider for defensive coordinator

The Montana High School Association’s Executive Board held its annual meeting on January 14th & 16th in Missoula. Hamilton’s Activities Director Travis Blome was awarded a MHSA Service Citation during the meeting. The MHSA Executive Board gives this award in recognition of a “Significant Contribution” to the MHSA. At the meeting, the board played a video for Travis, highlighting all that he has done for the MHSA. “Travis has been a huge asset to the MHSA,” said Brian Michelotti, MHSA Executive Director, “and this is an award to recognize him for all his hard work.”

