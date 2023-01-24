Lucas Semb: Three candidates the Montana Griz could consider for defensive coordinator

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
montanarightnow.com
Celebration of Native American connection to Montana Lady Griz to be held this week
MISSOULA — In celebration of Montana's long and layered history with Native American peoples, the Lady Griz women's basketball program will hold special events this weekend. It's all part of an important two-game homestand that tips off Thursday at 7 p.m. when Montana hosts Big Sky Conference leader Sacramento State. The Hornets boast an impressive 6-1 mark in league play while UM is at 4-4 and hungry to end a two-game skid.
Lake County Leader
Knight brings home pro rodeo championship
Charlo’s Abigail Knight left very little doubt in the rodeo arena in Great Falls, winning two rounds of barrel racing and winning herself both the overall and average championship at the Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals, held Jan. 12-14. “I have been rodeoing since I was four and did...
Do You Know About This Amazing Montana World Record Holder?
A few years ago, as I was heading to the "Rockin' the Rivers" concert and making my way through Three Forks, my friend Bill and I made a stop for some of the best and biggest cinnamon rolls around. As we were discussing how much we enjoyed our baked goods. He then brought up the ”World Record”.
bitterrootstar.com
Hamilton’s Blome honored by MHSA
The Montana High School Association’s Executive Board held its annual meeting on January 14th & 16th in Missoula. Hamilton’s Activities Director Travis Blome was awarded a MHSA Service Citation during the meeting. The MHSA Executive Board gives this award in recognition of a “Significant Contribution” to the MHSA. At the meeting, the board played a video for Travis, highlighting all that he has done for the MHSA. “Travis has been a huge asset to the MHSA,” said Brian Michelotti, MHSA Executive Director, “and this is an award to recognize him for all his hard work.”
Can This Be Possible? Here’s The Top 5 Poorest Cities In Montana.
Over the last few years, Montana has become one of those states of the has and has not. As the wealthy continue to flock here, it's caused home prices to skyrocket, which in turn has caused a whole lot of hard-working Montanans to struggle to make ends meet. I was...
Montana DOT Wants Your Comments on HUGE Bridge Rehab Plan
One thing about Western Montana. We have a huge percentage of the state's bridges because of all of the river crossings and wetlands. Now the Montana Department of Transportation is embarking on a huge effort to repair and preserve all of the state bridges south of Missoula, 41 along most of the Bitterroot Valley.
After Almost 6 Years, Has The $4,000,000 Been Proven A Positive?
It has been almost six years since the South Reserve Bitterroot Trail Bridge opened to help connect our trails and to make it easier for people to get east and west on the south side of Missoula. This April will be the six-year anniversary of the opening of the bridge. At a cost of over $4 million. Has it been worth it?
NBCMontana
Community supports Sentinel High teacher after accident
MISSOULA, Mont. — Community members set up a GoFundMe to help a Sentinel High School teacher who was hit by a vehicle the night of Jan. 15. Lori Messenger suffered broken ribs, ankle and spinal injuries in the accident. She was transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. The...
Biggest country show ever set for Missoula’s Kettlehouse Amphitheater
Prepare for impeccable harmonies to bounce off the walls of the Blackfoot River Canyon this summer, when one of the biggest country music acts to ever play at Missoula's favorite concert venue take the stage at the Kettlehouse Amphitheater. Logjam Presents announced Wednesday morning that Grammy Award-winning act Little Big...
Another Well-Established Missoula Restaurant Closes Its Doors
My first indications should have been two cars in the parking lot and a U-Haul backed up to the service door. Enjoying Sunday breakfast at a Missoula restaurant can be an adventure in gridlock unless you get an early jump on things. With fewer choices, gathering crowds by mid-morning can lead to waiting in line.
bitterrootstar.com
Funds being raised to help family of accident victim
Riley Lanes, who graduated from Stevensville High School last year, was in a car accident Sunday night between Lolo and Missoula which took the life of his girlfriend, 18-year-old Maria Atkins of Missoula. Riley’s family is raising funds to help Maria’s parents with funeral expenses. According to Riley’s mother, Maria’s family hadn’t lived in Montana very long so they don’t have many community contacts. Here is the link to the gofundme site that has been set up to help the family:
Missoula Denny’s suddenly closes its doors
The Denny's on Brooks Street in Missoula suddenly closed over the weekend after 26 years of serving customers.
NBCMontana
Crews called to apartment fire in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — Fire crews in Missoula responded to a report of thick smoke in an apartment complex just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon. Flames broke out in an apartment located at 1935 Trail St., just north of South Third Street West. Three fire engines, an ambulance and...
Sunday night fatal crash reported on US Highway 93 near Lolo
The Montana Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal accident happened Sunday evening on Highway 93 just north of Lolo.
Man Punches Pregnant Woman in the Stomach at the Missoula Shelter
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At approximately 1:11 a.m. on January 23, 2023, a Missoula Police Department Officer received a notification from the dispatch center regarding an assault that had just occurred at the Johnson Street warming shelter. The initial report indicated that an adult male had assaulted a pregnant female by punching her and possibly strangled her.
NBCMontana
Suspect in custody after shelter in place in Missoula neighborhood
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula police say an 18-year-old male suspect is in custody after a violent incident where nearby residents were asked to shelter in place Tuesday morning. Missoula Police public information officer Whitney Bennett reports the situation began in the 1100 block of West Broadway at around 2:30...
Man arrested following early Tuesday standoff with police in Missoula
An 18-year-old man is behind bars following an early Tuesday morning standoff with police in Missoula
montanarightnow.com
Missoula Police arrest one in predawn raid
Missoula Police officers arrested one person after a lengthy predawn standoff around a camper van on Hawthorn Street Tuesday. The incident started about 2:30 a.m., according to Missoula Police spokeswoman Whitney Bennett. She said an 18-year-old male suspected of "a violent offense involving a weapon" was reported on the 1100 block of West Broadway. The suspect fled on foot and barricaded himself in the camper.
frcheraldstar.com
Concerned parents attend school board meeting to question lesson’s purpose
HOT SPRINGS – A lesson that was taught by a guidance counselor to their elementary school-aged children brought a group of concerned parents to the Hot Springs School Board meeting on Monday, Jan. 9, where they spoke during Public Participation and asked the board to reprimand the counselor and apologize to the students.
Comments / 0