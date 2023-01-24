Read full article on original website
Native Americans in Montana face discrimination and limited resources when seeking housingEdy ZooMontana State
Officials Release Plan On How to Navigate the Chick-Fil-A Billings OpeningMadocBillings, MT
Officials Prepare to Mitigate Anticipated Drive-Thru Queue As Chick-Fil-A Set to Open In BillingsMadocBillings, MT
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
Major discount retail chain expected to open new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
Hunters, don’t get gaslighted again
Just before the election Governor Gianforte hid, as usual, at an unadvertised event with only hand-selected loyalists in attendance at the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, where he painted a rosy picture for Montana’s hunters. He spoke there in half-truths, with nothing to back up his claims, and ignored or concealed the changes he himself signed into law just last session. Hunters, don’t fall for this gaslighting. The Governor may have forgotten the details of last session (to be generous), but we shouldn’t. Don’t forget that the Governor signed away tags to his wealthiest donors in some of the most sought-after hunting...
Do You Know About This Amazing Montana World Record Holder?
A few years ago, as I was heading to the "Rockin' the Rivers" concert and making my way through Three Forks, my friend Bill and I made a stop for some of the best and biggest cinnamon rolls around. As we were discussing how much we enjoyed our baked goods. He then brought up the ”World Record”.
capcity.news
Saying ‘yes’ to Medicaid expansion makes economic sense￼
When a state turns down federal dollars, it doesn’t mean the feds don’t spend them. It just means that money goes back to the federal government and may be spent in another state. That is one of the many reasons to expand Medicaid in Wyoming. Medicaid expansion would...
KULR8
Montana Family Medicine Residency Receives $2.5 Million Grant
BILLINGS, Mont. -- Mental health care is getting a major funding boost for all of Montana, after more than $200,000,000.00 was awarded to a local medical residency program. The funds will go to doctors enrolled in the Montana Family Medicine Residency program, a partnership with RiverStone health, Billings Clinic, and St. Vincents Healthcare will get mental health training that focuses specifically on children, teens, and young adults in rural areas.
Montanans v. Snow Blowers, Two Terrifying Tales
There is another winter storm forecasted to come through Western Montana very soon. This would be a good time to remind people about the issues and the dangers that can happen when a person uses a a snow blower. Snow Blowers Can Be Dangerous in Montana Winters. My grandmother was...
These 5 Roads Have Proven to Be Montana’s Deadliest
Driving during the winter can be an absolute nightmare; snow and ice-covered roads can cause significant problems for travelers. If you're new to Montana, you'll soon realize that winter travel is no joke. An abundance of snow, high winds, and subzero temperatures prove that Montana winters aren't for the faint of heart. If you've ever been stuck in a white-out blizzard in Montana, it's probably something that you never want to experience again.
The Best Celebrity Sightings in Montana During 2022
People all over love coming to Montana to either vacation or get away from the big cities, and celebrities are no different. Montana is where tourists come to relax and enjoy the iconic beauty the state has to offer. People love coming to Montana to escape whatever might ail them. Celebrities are the same. High-profile athletes, politicians, and stars come to Montana to shoot films or TV shows, buy a part-time home or ski the slopes.
Montana Why Are You Searching This The Most? I Blame Grandmothers
When I think the people of Montana can't surprise me anymore, a recent "most searched" web rank is published, and we sit at the top for this searched culinary creation. As I stumbled across the following information on some of Montanan's web search habits, I thought, "there have to be a million better things to search for in this state". Just off the top of my head things like:
Can This Be Possible? Here’s The Top 5 Poorest Cities In Montana.
Over the last few years, Montana has become one of those states of the has and has not. As the wealthy continue to flock here, it's caused home prices to skyrocket, which in turn has caused a whole lot of hard-working Montanans to struggle to make ends meet. I was...
Who Is Deserving Of The Special Title Of ‘Honorary Montanan’?
Recently we posed questions about how long you have to be in Montana to be considered a “local”. The overwhelming majority of the responses we received was that you have to be born here to be considered a “local”. This, of course, started an argument and discussion about people who have earned the right to call themselves, “Montanans”. Our office can get really riled up when they have an opinion. The list of famous people born in Montana is extensive; Jeff Ament, Dana Carvey, David Lynch, Phil Jackson, and more. We put together a list of people who we think should be allowed to carry the title of “Honorary Montanans”. This list is no particular order.
KULR8
Montana's first medical school completes construction of new campus in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - The construction of Montana's first medical school campus is finally complete at Rocky Vista University in Billings, allowing hands-on training and hyper-realistic learning simulations for medical students with state-of-the-art technology. The official ground-breaking began in October 2021 and the university is now prepared to welcome new students...
orangeandbluepress.com
$500 Checks for Montana Residents – Speaker of The House Regier Proposes
Montana’s Republican Speaker of the House Matt Regier Tuesday, Announced what’s going on in the Montana Legislature and Regier also emphasized that there will be tax relief for Montanans. Montana Legislature Proposal In Montana. Republican Speaker of the House Matt Regier said this week in Montana Legislature talk,...
Whitefish Pilot
Montana to pause rental assistance program, citing backlog and diminished funding
A key COVID-era relief program to assist renters may be approaching its expiration date in Montana. The state’s Department of Commerce announced last week that it is set to pause emergency rental assistance applications in the next couple of days because of a backlog in applications and diminished funding.
agupdate.com
Pig problems continue for Herman ranch
HARDIN, Mont. – When you are brave enough to venture outside of your comfort zone, there are always going to be some unique challenges. Cattle rancher Lamont Herman is learning that first-hand this winter as some pigs that his kids are raising on the ranch for meat continue to present challenges.
Montana’s Biggest Candy Store Undergoing Big Change in Billings
You may be familiar with Candy Town USA. I wrote a story on this wonderful place back in December. It’s a candy store that has quite literally, everything you could ever want for your sweet tooth. And is the biggest candy store in the state of Montana! There’s an old fashion soda station with 50’s style décor. Beautiful candy lines the perimeters of the store creating an experience for anyone who walks through the doors.
Montanan Updates Montana License Plates With Fascinating Graphic
We all know that Montana has changed drastically in the last three years. But even though this is a given, I still find myself fascinated by evidence of the changes, or data to support the changes we all see and feel every day. That’s why the graphic made by this...
eagle933.com
8 Montanans dead in the last ten days. How did it happen?
Eight Montanans are dead from fentanyl overdoses in the last ten days. And state health officials say 28 total have overdosed. The overdoses took place in 13 different counties in the state including Cascade, Choteau and Lewis and Clark Counties in central Montana. “Like states across the nation, Montana has...
Groups unveil suite of legislative proposals at ‘Elk Camp at the Capitol’
A coalition of hunters, landowners, outfitters and policymakers unveiled a suite of hunting-centric legislative proposals Tuesday in Helena during an event dubbed “Elk Camp at the Capitol” that drew more than 100 participants. The event was organized by the Montana Citizens’ Elk Management Coalition, a group that supports...
NBCMontana
Montana receives over $6 million grant from U.S. Department of Justice
MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Department of Justice awarded $606,296 to the state of Montana to help fund agencies and organizations that support youth and families. U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich announced the grant on Wednesday. The following was sent out by the U.S. Department of Justice:. U.S. Attorney Jesse...
Montana DOT Wants Your Comments on HUGE Bridge Rehab Plan
One thing about Western Montana. We have a huge percentage of the state's bridges because of all of the river crossings and wetlands. Now the Montana Department of Transportation is embarking on a huge effort to repair and preserve all of the state bridges south of Missoula, 41 along most of the Bitterroot Valley.
