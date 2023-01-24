Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man With Crushed Eye Socket Due To Cops, Gets 6-Figure Sum In Settlement. Was The Amount Worth It?Chibuzo NwachukuJersey City, NJ
MLB Superstar Agrees To Major ExtensionOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Charlie Chop-off: The Harlem Serial Killer Who Preyed On Young Black BoysThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew York City, NY
Far Right News Media Dramatically Labels New Courthouse Statue, “Pro-Abortion Satanic Golden Medusa.”Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
Reopening In BrooklynMichele SchultzBrooklyn, NY
Related
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Oilers, Flames, Coyotes, Sabres
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers are looking for defense and penalty-killing help. Who have they potentially identified as a fit? Are the Calgary Flames ready to go out and acquire a scoring winger? Would the Arizona Coyotes trade Karel Vejmelka?. Finally, are the Buffalo Sabres going...
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Islanders in final game before All-Star break
ELMONT, N.Y. -- The Detroit Red Wings will play their final game before the 2023 NHL All-Star Break on Friday night, taking on the New York Islanders at UBS Arena. Puck drop between the Red Wings (21-18-8; 50 points) and Islanders (23-22-5; 51 points) is set for 7 p.m., with TV broadcast coverage airing exclusively on ESPN. Ken Kal and Paul Woods will have the call on the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).
Bare Knuckles. Penguins v. Capitals, Game 48: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
WASHINGTON, D.C. — It is a battle for playoff seeding and could soon be a battle for a playoff berth. The long-time rivals, Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin, one pursuing all-time greatness, the other the all-time goals record. The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Washington Capitals Thursday at Capital One Arena.
Trocheck, Halak lead Rangers to 4-1 win over Golden Knights
NEW YORK (AP) — Vincent Trocheck had a goal and an assist, Jaroslav Halak stopped 33 shots and the New York Rangers beat the struggling Vegas Golden Knights 4-1 on Friday night. Chris Kreider, Filip Chytil and Jimmy Vesey also scored for the Rangers, who are 8-2-3 in their last 13 games heading into their bye week and All-Star break. Braden Schneider had two assists and Halak won his fifth straight start. “A great effort, we had a slow start,” the Rangers’ Barclay Goodrow said. “Jaro stood on his head for the whole game, especially the first period, kept us in it. Our game then got better as the game went along. It’s huge getting two points going into the break.” Halak had 16 saves in the first period, eight in the second and nine in the third to get his first home win since signing with the Rangers in the offseason.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs’ Järnkrok Providing Great Value and Versatility
When a lot of the Toronto Maple Leafs depth pieces left in free agency, there were many questions as to who could fill the void left by the absence of Ilya Mikheyev and Ondrej Kase. Both players were bottom-six forwards, but were given the opportunity to succeed and thrive in a top-six role when they were called upon to do so.
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Blue Jackets
Tonight marks the second and final meeting between the Canucks and Blue Jackets this season: Oct. 18 (4-3 OTL @ CBJ) and Jan. 27 (home). Vancouver is 38-15-2-9 all-time against Columbus, including a 20-6-0-5 record at home. The Canucks are 5-4-1 in their last ten meetings against the Blue Jackets...
NHL
Capitals Unveil Uniform for the 2023 NHL Stadium Series Game
Washington will face off versus Carolina outdoors on Feb. 18 at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League (NHL) and adidas today unveiled their uniform for the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series game. Specifically designed for the Saturday, Feb. 18, game, the uniforms will make their on-ice debut when the Capitals take on the Carolina Hurricanes outdoors at Carter-Finley Stadium on the campus of North Carolina State University at 8 p.m. In addition, the Capitals will also wear the uniform at Capital One Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 21, vs. the Detroit Red Wings.
Superstar NHL Player Suffers Major Injury
The National Hockey League is a relentless, fast-paced sport where big hits are part of the game. However, some big hits lead to major injuries. That happened to one of the best players in the game of hockey.
Nick Schmaltz nets hat trick as Coyotes blank Blues
Nick Schmaltz scored his first career hat trick and added an assist to lead the Arizona Coyotes over the visiting
Comments / 0