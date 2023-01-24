Read full article on original website
WilmingtonBiz
City To Begin Due Diligence On Potential Thermo Fisher Building Purchase
Wilmington City Council approved initiating the due diligence process in the city’s attempt to purchase the Thermo Fisher Scientific building downtown. At its Tuesday meeting, the city council authorized sending the global science firm a purchase offer contract valued at $68 million. Thermo Fisher must accept the offer to lock the 120-day exploratory deal in place.
WilmingtonBiz
Affordable Housing Investors Buy Lakeside Villas In $29M Deal
The afffordable housing division of a real estate investment firm recently bought a 429-unit multifamily community in Wilmington, according to a news release. Olive Tree Affordable Housing, an affiliate of New York City-based Olive Tree Holdings, on Thursday announced its purchase of The Life at Lakeside Villas, 1519 Lake Branch Drive, the release stated. It's the firm's first property investment in North Carolina.
WilmingtonBiz
In Navassa, New Industrial Building Expected To Be Complete By Fall
Aiming to capitalize on demand for complete industrial space, Samet Corp.'s Wilmington office is constructing a 200,000-square-foot building in the Brunswick County town of Navassa. Site work has started on the property at the intersection of Cedar Hill Road and Interstate 140. Samet Corp. officials estimate the building will be...
WilmingtonBiz
Brunswick County Names Howard As Health Services Director
Brunswick County recently welcomed David Howard as the director of its health services department, according to a news release. Howard has nearly 22 years of experience in the health field within the Cape Fear region and across North Carolina, most recently as the public health director for New Hanover County. He became an assistant public health director for New Hanover County in December 2017 and led their department as director since January 2021.
WilmingtonBiz
Johnson Joins Real Estate Firm's Midtown Office
Amber J. Johnson has joined the midtown office of Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage. Johnson is an experienced top-producing agent who has consistently worked to refine her skills, according to a news release. She has earned multiple education-based real estate designations and is a North Carolina real estate instructor. She has also earned a degree in paralegal studies and the RENE (Real Estate Negotiation Expert) certification.
WilmingtonBiz
Chamber Announces New Board Leaders, Members
The Wilmington Chamber of Commerce recently announced its new board chair, a new treasurer and four new members of the Board of Directors for 2023. The board elected Stephanie Lanier of Lanier Property Group, part of Intracoastal Realty Corp., as the 2023 board chair. Lanier joined the board in 2017.
WilmingtonBiz
12 Tax Deductions Available to Rental Property Investors
Oh, January – it's the time of the year for fresh starts, new resolutions, and… taxes. But if you're a rental property owner, we've got some good news - you may be eligible for some great tax deductions! In this blog post, we will discuss the top 12 tax deductions that are available to you. Remember that everyone's situation is different, so please consult with a tax professional to determine what deductions are available to you.
WilmingtonBiz
Work Continues On Covey, Envisioned As Midtown’s Neighborhood Nest
A new Midtown restaurant is taking flight, with construction underway and a planned opening for later this year. Named in a nod to small gatherings of people or birds, Covey plans to function as a neighborhood gathering place according to Brandon Wilson, a representative of the restaurant. “Quail specifically was...
WilmingtonBiz
Perkins Wins First Annie Bryant Peterson Award
Bryant Real Estate awarded the first ever Annie Bryant Peterson Award to Daniel Perkins, senior manager of field operations, according to a news release. For the award, employees of Wrightsville Beach-based Bryant Real Estate nominated coworkers who they believed best demonstrated the company's core values of industriousness, caring, critical thinking, adaptiveness and integrity, the release stated.
WilmingtonBiz
Poki Bowl Splashes Onto Wilmington Restaurant Scene
A Hawaiian-style eatery with healthy options is coming to the old Port City Java location at 2512 Independence Blvd. later this month. Franchisee Mike Nowak said Poki Bowl will bring something new to the Port City. “We wanted something on this side of town that provides a healthier option,” said...
WilmingtonBiz
The Half Takes A Bite Out Of New Markets With Second Location
After just seven months of operations in Wilmington, The Half is expanding into a second location in Greenville, South Carolina. The gourmet sandwich shop and taproom will start serving guests from a new spot within The Eighth State Brewing Company as soon as next week. The collaboration resulted from a previous connection between the brewery’s owner and The Half co-owner Carl Cross, according to fellow co-owner Andrew Dennison.
