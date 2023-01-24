ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Hickory, TN

Two Teen Carjacking Suspects Arrested

By Michael Carpenter
Davidson County Source
Davidson County Source
 2 days ago
From Metro Police January 24, 2023: Outstanding police response to shots fired on Haynes Park Drive resulted in the arrest of two brothers, ages 14 and 15, and the recovery of a Dodge Journey that had been carjacked at 4 a.m. Monday outside a residence in Old Hickory.

The carjacking victim located the stolen SUV later this morning and began following it in another vehicle when she reported that the suspects fired at her and she returned fire. The stolen SUV crashed head-on into a car on King’s Lane and the pair fled. No one was struck by the gunfire or seriously injured in the crash.

Officers located the teens in a wood line. They were positively identified as the carjackers. Recovered in the area were two additional stolen vehicles, a Dodge Charger and a Mercedes Benz, and a stolen dirt bike.

The brothers are each being charged in Juvenile Court with aggravated robbery.

