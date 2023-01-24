TeeGate. Don’t want to talk about it, but have to talk about it, because what went down between Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed in Dubai this week has burned social media to the ground. We did our best to sort this mess out, and what better way to do so than to answer whatever questions you may have about golf’s newest feud. All answers will be confined to one sentence, even if, grammatically, those sentences are a disaster.

