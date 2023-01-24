Read full article on original website
Police: Oregon fugitive kidnapped woman like 2019 Vegas case
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Police in southern Oregon are searching for a man accused of torturing a woman he held captive less than two years after he was convicted in Nevada of critically injuring another woman he held captive for two weeks. Police Chief Warren Hensman, of Grants Pass, Oregon, told The Associated Press that he finds it “extremely troubling” that the felon was able to reoffend instead of still being behind bars for the Nevada crimes. The Nevada captivity ended only when the victim managed to escape. Benjamin Obadiah Foster, who is 36, is charged in Oregon with attempted murder, kidnapping and assault.
45-year sentence given for 2020 attack on gay Louisiana man
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for the kidnapping and grisly knife attack on a teen in 2020. The attack was part of what federal authorities say was a scheme to kidnap and murder gay men. Chance Seneca pleaded guilty to a federal kidnapping charge in September. Seneca was 19 when he handcuffed, choked, stabbed and slit the wrists of an 18-year-old victim he met on Grindr. The victim survived the June 2020 attack. He was found by authorities after Seneca called 911 and waited for police.
Kansas prisoner who sued over cancer treatment has died
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas prisoner who alleged in a lawsuit that he was not being properly treated for cancer has died. Attorneys and the family of John Keith Calvin say he died Wednesday at the El Dorado Correctional Facility. In a lawsuit filed last month, Calvin says Kansas Department of Corrections officials had not provided proper treatment for his colon cancer. An emergency court filing asking that he be moved to a hospital was denied. Calvin was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2002 killing of John Coates. He always maintained he was innocent and a co-defendant later said Calvin did not kill Coates. Calvin would have been eligible for parole in May.
Southern California's Santa Ana winds topple trees, big rigs
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Powerful Santa Ana winds across Southern California were clocked as high as 112 mph, toppling trees, prompting the closure of San Diego's iconic Balboa Park after a woman was briefly pinned by a eucalyptus, and blowing over big rigs on several highways. The National Weather Service says top gusts Thursday hit 112 mph in the San Gabriel Mountains north of Los Angeles and more than 90 mph near Julian in the San Diego County mountains and near Banning Pass in Riverside County. In eastern San Diego County, the California Highway Patrol has directed high-profile vehicles off off Interstate 8. The San Diego Union-Tribune reports a woman was injured when a towering eucalyptus tree fell in San Diego’s Balboa Park.
Nebraska lawmaker again pushes no-permit conceal carry
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska lawmaker is taking another shot at trying to pass a bill that would not only allow people to carry concealed handguns without a permit, it would prohibit cities and counties from issuing local laws to do so within their borders. Sen. Tom Brewer, of Gordon, defended the bill Tuesday in a hearing before the Legislature’s Judiciary Committee that drew more than 100 people. Brewer has introduced the measure every year since 2017. This year, his proposal has 25 cosponsors and is again listed as his priority bill, increasing the odds that lawmakers will debate it on the Senate floor.
Police report details what led to Georgia player's arrest
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Police say Georgia football transfer Rodarius “Rara” Thomas was arrested for blocking the door to a campus dorm room and causing injuries to a 17-year-old girl during an argument. The incident resulted in a felony charge of false imprisonment against Thomas, who recently transferred to Georgia from Mississippi State. He was one of State’s top receivers and expected to take a prominent role in Georgia’s offense. Thomas also was charged with misdemeanor battery/family violence. A police report says he bruised the girl’s bicep and caused abrasions to her shins. Thomas says he never struck her.
Oklahoma AG appoints independent counsel in Glossip case
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma's new attorney general is appointing an independent counsel to conduct a comprehensive review of death row inmate Richard Glossip's murder conviction and death sentence. Attorney General Gentner Drummond announced the appointment Thursday of former District Attorney Rex Duncan. The 59-year-old Glossip has long maintained his innocence in the 1997 murder-for-hire killing of his boss, Barry Van Treese. A Houston law firm that looked into Glossip's conviction last year reported lost or destroyed evidence in the case and that a detective improperly asked leading questions to a co-defendant in the case, Justin Sneed. Sneed was sentenced to life in prison. Glossip is scheduled to be executed on May 18.
Maternal deaths and disparities increase in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A newly released report from the Mississippi State Department of Health finds that an increasing number of mothers in the state have died in recent years due to pregnancy complications. Racial disparities in health outcomes have also widened. The report shows that between 2017 and 2019, overall maternal mortality increased by 8.8% from the previous period researchers analyzed, 2013 to 2016. Black women had a rate four times higher than white women. The report arrives as the Republican-controlled state legislature debates whether to extend Medicaid coverage from 60 days to a full year after childbirth.
Michigan RB Blake Corum says Camaro stolen in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan All-America running back Blake Corum reported his car stolen earlier this month in Ann Arbor. Police records show Corum’s camouflage wrapped 2017 Camaro adorned with his BC2 logo was stolen from a parking garage between Jan. 13 and Jan. 16. Corum tweeted Tuesday that his parents bought the car for him after he graduated from high school. Corum’s car was stolen shortly after he made a relatively surprising decision to return to play as a senior for the Wolverines.
Virginia Democrats defeat bills limiting abortion access
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Senate Democrats have defeated several bills that would have restricted abortion access in the state. Among them was a measure that was a priority for Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin. The Senate Committee on Education and Health voted the measures down without debate Thursday morning after a subcommittee had previously recommended that they be defeated. The votes were not a surprise. Democrats who control the state Senate have promised since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year to defeat any effort to curtail abortion access, including a push by Youngkin to enact a 15-week ban with exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother. Youngkin’s spokeswoman said Senate Democrats had “solidified their extreme position" with the votes.
