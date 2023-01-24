Read full article on original website
Arrest made in connection to Niagara Falls homicide
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — An Amherst man was arrested in connection to the death of Jaylan McWilson last weekend in Niagara Falls. The U.S. Marshals Taskforce took 19-year-old Dennis D. Parson into custody on Thursday afternoon. He's been charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Niagara Falls man sentenced on multiple rape, gun charges
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 23-year-old Niagara Falls man was sentenced Thursday as a second felony offender for attacking three women, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Daquawn D. Mike was sentenced to 20 years in prison followed by 20 years post-release supervision for three separate attacks on three women. In October 2022, Mike […]
chautauquatoday.com
Police Arrest Jamestown Man on Numerous Outstanding Warrants
A Jamestown man who was known to have several outstanding warrants was taken into custody Wednesday evening. Jamestown Police saw 41-year-old Alberto Aponte-Narvaez, Jr. riding a bicycle on the sidewalk of a public street at about 8:30 PM, in violation of the Jamestown City Code. Aponte-Narvaez -- who had warrants for three separate burglaries, five petit larcenies, and four additional bench warrants -- began to flee from officers, who used K-9 Grimm to track him down. He was located hiding behind a residence on the city's north side. Aponte-Narvaez was arrested and is being held pending his arraignment on the various charges.
Two arrested for allegedly giving marijuana, matches to incarcerated individual
Officials say this happened Tuesday night.
Man accused of throwing liquid at deputy at Holding Center
He was charged on Tuesday.
VIDEO: Buffalo Police release dramatic bodycam video of conditions at height of blizzard
“Just hold on,” shouts a Buffalo Police officer shortly after 7pm on Christmas Eve as he responds to people stranded in a building near Fuhrmann Boulevard and Ship Canal Parkway.
Two Arrested By Buffalo Police After Raid Uncovers Multiple Drugs And Guns
Two people were arrested by Buffalo Police for possession of multiple guns and drugs. On Friday, January 20, 2023, police conducted a search warrant on the first block of Gorski Street. During the raid, the Buffalo Police Narcotics Unit and Buffalo Police SWAT Team discovered drugs and firearms. Buffalo Police...
DA says man who shot 3 outside Ellicott St. restaurant sentenced to 15 years
Buffalo man sentenced after shooting incident outside Downtown restaurant
wnypapers.com
Buffalo man to serve 15 years in prison for shooting victims outside downtown restaurant
Woman accused of Springville arson also charged with October burglary
wnynewsnow.com
Fentanyl, Methamphetamine Recovered During Jamestown Drug Raid
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Investigators recovered fentanyl and methamphetamine during a Wednesday morning drug raid in Jamestown. Just after 6 a.m. the Jamestown Police Department SWAT Team raided the lower apartment at 616 E. 7th Street. While the residence was vacant at the time, detectives conducted a...
Buffalo Police announces arrests in seizure of guns, drugs in city
The Buffalo Police Department announced Tuesday morning the arrest of a pair of men in relation to a search warrant executed this past Friday on the first block of Gorski Street. Read more here:
Bus hits vehicle in Chautauqua County, other driver charged
"Please slow down and use caution while driving today and any day when the weather is questionable," the Sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.
Buffalo Police say they're seeing an increasing amount of auto sears
An auto sear, or a select fire switch, is a small device that can turn a semi-automatic handgun into an automatic weapon.
Man injured in Tuesday morning Amherst shooting
The Amherst Police Department found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound early Tuesday morning, after responding to a disturbance call.
Man found shot inside Red Roof Inn near UB North
Buffalo man pleads guilty to multiple felonies, faces 15 years in prison
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 24-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty to multiple felonies related to shooting at a victim in a moving vehicle in the Black Rock neighborhood, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Abdulla Abdalla, also known as “Dooley,” pleaded guilty to one count of attempted assault in the first degree and one […]
Apartment complex resident charged with arson in Springville fire
36-year-old Sara Lilley was charged with second-degree arson in connection to the fire that occurred Monday night and displaced at least 20 people.
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Allegedly Drives Drunk With One-Year-Old In His Backseat
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 47-year-old Jamestown resident is accused of driving while intoxicated with a one-year-old child as his backseat passenger. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department pulled over Dale Goodridge for allegedly failing to keep right, having a suspended registration and a cracked windshield in the area of East Virginia Boulevard and May Street on the city’s southside Monday afternoon.
