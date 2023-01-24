Read full article on original website
‘I killed those people.’ Woman overhears accused gunman’s call to mom, WA cops say
Three people were shot dead at a Circle K in Yakima, police said.
Man Kills 3 People at Random in Washington Convenience Store, Then Turns Gun on Himself
Jarid Haddock, 21, entered a Yakima, Wash., Circle K around 3 a.m. on Tuesday and immediately discharged his weapon at unsuspecting patrons, police say The gunman suspected of killing three people in what authorities allege to be a random shooting at a central Washington convenience store admitted to the murders in a phone call to his mother before he took his own life. During a press conference, Chief Matt Murray with the Yakima Police Department said Jarid Haddock entered a Yakima, Wash., Circle K around 3 a.m. on...
Police say gunman is on the loose after 3 killed in Washington state
Three people are dead and police are searching for the gunman after a shooting at a convenience store early Tuesday morning in Yakima, Wash.
‘It’s not right’: Family, friends of Yakima Circle K shooting victims search for answers
YAKIMA, Wash. — The triple fatal shooting at a Yakima Circle K has rocked the community and left the victims’ loved ones with more questions than answers, weighed down by an unspeakable loss. “Just to be somewhere at the wrong place, at the wrong time, it's not fair,”...
Suspect in Yakima mass shooting: ‘I killed those people,’ later killed himself
The suspect in the Yakima convenience store shootings has taken his own life, according to Yakima Police. “The threat was never really gone,” Police Chief Matt Murray said in an afternoon news conference. When police found the suspect, he was armed. The suspect apparently shot and killed three people...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi collision closes I-82 headed west
INTERSTATE 82 - I-82 headed west is completely blocked due to a semi collision near Toppenish, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. All lanes are blocked between milepost 48 and 47. Drivers are being detoured through Yakima Valley Highway, according to a reporter on scene. The collision involved...
3 People Killed in a Convenience Store Shooting in Yakima
Yakima Police say a 21-year-old man is now a suspect in the homicide of 3 people at the Circle K on 18th Street, after locking himself out of his vehicle at another store nearby. Yakima Police Chief Mathew Murray says Jarid Haddock allegedly first parked his car at the Arco...
Emily Goodell reports from Yakima on fatal shooting at the Circle K
Deadly crash near Vernita Bridge
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers are on the scene of a two car crash just east of the Vernita Bridge. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson one person was killed in the crash on SR 24 near milepost 40. Traffic is backed up for miles in the...
Man accused of ‘executing’ Kennewick woman on snowy rural road near E. Wenatchee
A father and his 15-year-old daughter were out for a driving lesson when they saw the brutal attack.
Rollover Crash In Busy Central Wenatchee Intersection
Everyone is okay following a nasty rollover crash in a busy Central Wenatchee intersection today. It happened at the intersection of Orondo Avenue and Chelan Avenue where the rolled vehicle nearly smashed into another vehicle before coming to rest on the sidewalk in front of the YMCA. "Sounds like both...
14-year-old Yakima driver identified in fatal crash
YAKIMA CO., Wash. – A 14-year-old Yakima driver has died after a fatal crash just outside of Naches Friday. Authorities identified him as Angel Comachoagustin. The crash happened on SR 12, about 13 miles west of Naches, just after 12 p.m. Authorities said a preliminary investigation showed Comachoagustin lost control of his car while rounding a curve. The car went...
Jalisco Cartel Continues Trying To Establish in Yakima
As pressure grows on the Biden administration to rein in drug cartels Yakima authorities are seeing signs of major drug activity every day. Yakima Police say members of the New Generation Jalisco Cartel are busy establishing themselves in the valley as authorities are doing everything they can to disrupt their activity. In fact in September of last year local authorities siezed what they describe as a large weapons cache from the cartel.
UPDATE: 14-year-old driver dies in Highway 12 rollover crash
WASHINGTON.- UPDATE: 8:19 p.m. The rollover crash that partially blocked Highway 12 involved one car, driven by a 14-year-old boy with a 15-year-old passenger, according to the Washington State Patrol. Both boys, from the Yakima County area, had been wearing seat belts while driving east on Highway 12, 13 miles west of Naches just after noon on January 20.
Man dead after car goes airborne into Wapato ditch
WAPATO -- A man is dead after his car went into a ditch on the south side of Progressive Rd. in Wapato Sunday evening. 30-year-old Benjamin Mendoza Perez was driving eastbound on Progressive Rd. when his Honda went into a ditch. The car hit a driveway that crossed the ditch...
Here's The Oldest Bar In Washington
Cheapism has the scoop on the American bars that's been around for decades.
What You Need To Know Before You Move To The Wenatchee Area
There are many things that might attract people to move to Wenatchee, Wa. or North Central region of Washington State. Since Wenatchee and it's neighbor East Wenatchee are twin-cities of sorts, I'll focus on them both. What Did You Say?. First off, you will quickly learn how to pronounce "Wenatchee"...
